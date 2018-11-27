Kingdom Hearts III News: Exclusive Keyblade available through Amazon pre-orders

The Dawn Till Dusk Keyblade is available to anyone who pre-orders KH: III through Amazon

After thirteen years since the release of Kingdom Hearts II, we'll finally get the exciting conclusion to the Dark Seeker saga we've been waiting for. Kingdom Hearts III is set for release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019, in Japan and January 29, 2019, worldwide.

Picking up where Dream Drop Distance left off, Sora, Donald, Goofy, Riku, and King Mickey look to prevent Master Xehanort's plans to balance light and darkness.

Along the way, Sora will team up with beloved characters like Rapunzel, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Sully, Mike Wazowski, and Baymax, along with other returning characters like Hercules and Jack Sparrow. Along with all of his friends, Sora will need everything he can get his hands on to defeat Xehanort...including a new Keyblade.

You can get a unique Keyblade before the game even hits the shelves this January. Amazon revealed today that anyone who pre-orders KH: III through their service will get a code for The Dawn Till Dusk Keyblade.

It's unknown what special attributes the Keyblade possesses at this point. This pre-order bonus looks like the traditional Kingdom Keyblade but with green at the top and bottom of the hilt. Most weapons that are given out through pre-orders usually aren't meant for late game, but can usually ease the early to mid parts of most ARPGs.

More details about The Dawn Till Dusk Keyblade are sure to be released as we move closer to the release date of KH: III.

Will you be pre-ordering Kingdom Hearts: III through Amazon? What Disney heroes are you looking forward to teaming up with?