Twitch streamer Kitboga hilariously wears down an online scammer until he loses his cool

Famous streamer Kitboga once again hilariously wastes another scammer's time, giving his chat a good time listening to the pained voice of the scammer. Kitboga is best known for his popular series of baiting scammers into believing that he is a gullible older person over the phone, tricking them into thinking that they can successfully scam him.

But this couldn't be more untrue, since Kitboga is a mastermind of wasting time and dragging a conversation for hours if need be, slowly driving the scammers insane to the point of screaming and even crying. This latest clip of his stream truly highlights his ability to infuriate the scammer, bringing him to the point of exhaustion in just under an hour.

Kitboga brings another scammer to the brink of tears

During his latest stream, Kitboga attempts to trick more internet scammers who are looking for their next target. These scammers try to find gullible older internet users and impersonate tech support staff, eventually convincing the poor victims to waste their money on gift cards that are then redeemed by the scammers.

Any scammer that has the pleasure of coming across Kitboga soon realizes that he wouldn't be an easy target, and they soon lose patience. Some resort to swearing and name calling, others resort to screaming, but it seems in this case the scammer had enough of this wild goose chase.

"Will you shut up? Will you shut up? Will you shut your mouth? Will you shut your mouth?"

During the outburst, Kitboga was rambling on about how he left some hardboiled eggs in the fridge and that he needed to get them to eat his lunch, offering that he'd give one to the scammer if he was there with him. He then stops talking and pretends he wasn't listening this whole time.

"Hello? What was that?"

This drove the scammer over the edge, causing him to keep repeating the same word over and over, each time sounding more tired and upset than the last.

"Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello?"

It seemed like the streamer had finally worn down the scammer, successfully wasting their time with someone they could extort. The way he perfectly wastes these scammer's time is both hilarious and impressive, once going as far as keeping one on the line for 9 hours straight before the scammer lost his mind.

His fans adore the content, finding it awesome to see the evil scammers get their comeuppance is truly fufilling

His presence on the internet is truly a good one, giving scammers a taste of their own medicine all while making it a fun experience to watch. We hope this internet vigilante keeps at it, because it's truly a good time to watch.

