KL Rahul PUBG Mobile ID revealed
- Let's take a look at KL Rahul's PUBG Mobile ID and setup.
- KL Rahul is a prolific Indian batsman. He recently participated in OnePlus Domin8 event.
PUBG Mobile is a popular mobile game loved by people of all ages and professions. From celebrities to athletes, almost everyone has got their hands on the game, at least once.
In a recent OnePlus Domin8 event, Indian cricketers played against professional PUBG Mobile players. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Smriti Mandhana played along with professional players like ScOutOP, Jonathan along with actress Ahsaas Channa and others.
Fans witnessed various outstanding moments from the OnePlus Domin8 event. They watched their favourite athletes compete against the professional players. The Domin8 event was won by Team Smriti, which included Ghatak, Clutchgod, and Ash.
Talking about cricketers in India and not knowing about KL Rahul is impossible. He is one of the most prolific Indian batsmen. He's a regular starter for the Indian team as well.
KL Rahul's PUBG Mobile ID
His PUBG Mobile ID is 5866952660. His in-game name is klrahulklr1.
Here are his stats for the current season.
Here is the picture showcasing his matches with Fnatic sc0utOP, TSMentGHAÀTAK and TSMenCLUTCHGOD.
The exact gaming setup of KL Rahul is not known yet.
The latest update of PUBG Mobile was rolled out on 7th May and introduced exciting new features in the game. The season 13 of the game began on 13th May and is expected to conclude next month.
Team India's Love for PUBG Mobile
KL Rahul is not the only Indian cricketer to play PUBG Mobile. Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Yuzvendra Chaha have been previously spotted playing the game while waiting for their flights.Published 15 Jun 2020, 13:05 IST