Knightfall: A Daring Journey review - Horse drifting is the way to victory

Knightfall is a brand new indie game that takes players into a medieval era. Instead of having knights fighting with swords, the game brings a massive twist by introducing guns. This is unique to the genre, and players will surely enjoy it.

Being an avid fan of the action genre, Landfall Games brought a fresh new take by setting their game in the medieval era and introducing a battle royale theme, which in my experience, brings a lot of challenges and makes the game one of a kind.

So here is my deep dive review of how the game sets its mark in 2022 and why players should give the game a shot at least once.

Knightfall: A Daring Journey review - “Parry this, you casual.”

When I was first introduced to knights having guns, I remembered an old meme I had forgotten about. The medieval age never had the concept of guns and ammo during that age. However, this game takes a look at an alternate history.

Horse drifting simulator? (Image via Landfall Games)

To make it even more absurd, Landfall Games introduced “horse-drifting”, which is unthinkable. However, these are the main things that make this game glorious and intriguing.

Gameplay: “Tokyo drifting in the medieval era is fun!”

The first thing that caught my attention when I was first introduced to the game was the horse-drifting feature, which was completely brand new to me. It is natural to have a drifting feature in racing games since it is undoubtedly possible, but introducing the same idea with a horse is hilarious and made me laugh for hours.

Furthermore, even if the idea seems ridiculous, the developers have managed to bring it seamlessly. Additionally, the longer players drift with their horses, and they also get a massive speed boost that is helpful in the battle royale environment.

The game is also a battle royale game, so guns would indeed play a huge role in it. The game provides it all, from rifles to pistols and shotguns, and players can shoot them while “horse-drifting” on the map.

Speaking of maps, Knightfall provides a massive map for its players to fight in, and instead of using a blue-zone system, it cleverly uses a different feature. Since the game has a day and night cycle, players are advised to reach a town at night, or else they will freeze to death.

This pushes players to make their way from town to town and gets them into fights with each other. This game also limits two players on each team, making the game balanced and fun for all.

Visuals: “Simple yet mesmerizing”

The graphics are very indie-like (Image via Landfall Games)

As a first impression, the game follows a very Borderlands-like visual style that finds similarities with comics. Everything in the close distance gets highlighted with outlines, and that effect slowly becomes less abundant at larger distances. This style of art is unique to itself and makes it stand out from other indie-shooter games.

As for lighting, the game has a remarkable lighting system that gives the players a detailed indication of time. Additionally, nights in Knightfall are not super dark, and players can still see things while maintaining a nightly feel.

So it was difficult for me to find a flaw in the game, even though most AAA games still make this mistake when it comes to having good lighting.

Performance

How does Knightfall perform? (Image via Landfall Games)

Before I describe the performance part of the review, here is a detailed look at the system specifications on which the game was tested:

Test bench specification:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060S

Nvidia RTX 2060S RAM: 16GB

16GB Monitor: LG 1080p IPS Display@240Hz

In-game settings:

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Anti-Aliasing Mode: FXAA

FXAA Ambient Occlusion: On

On VSync: On

In all these settings, Knightfall has remained smooth for my overall experience, and shooting has remained to give the same experience. There weren’t any instances where I felt the game was choppy and continued to provide a steady output.

The ambient occlusion works perfectly in the game and gives a great sense of depth when looking at the environment. Moreover, the camera movement is very reactive, thus providing a great visual experience.

In Conclusion

Can you parry a gun? (Image via Landfall Games)

The idea of battle royale games became redundant in 2022. However, Knightfall does deserve a shoutout for doing something unique and standing out from others.

The horse drifting aspect of the game remains hilarious throughout and makes the game quite likable. Moreover, for a game that is available for free, it is a must-play for fans of any genre who are looking to have a fun time.

Knightfall: A Daring Journey

Scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: PC

Platform(s): Windows PC

Developer: Landfall Games

Publisher: Landfall Games

Release Date: April 1, 2022

Edited by Yasho Amonkar