KSHMR's K character in Free Fire: Release date, skills, ability, and more

Over the period, characters have become an integral part of Garena Free Fire. Except for Primis and Nulla, each of them boasts a unique ability, and in total, there are 34 characters present in the game.

The developers of Free Fire collaborate with various famous figures from across the world to increase the game's reach. Recently, they had collaborated with the popular American artist KSHMR, and as a result, a character based on him named "K" was added to the game.

In this article, we look at the release date, ability, and more of the "K" character in Free Fire.

K character in Free Fire

K - Master of All

Release date: The character was obtainable from 16th October but was added into the game a couple of days before it.

In-game description: "K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert."

K has an active in-game ability, which is called "Master of All." It is one of the unique in-game abilities and comes with separate modes, i.e., Jiu-jitsu Mode and Psychology Mode.

The ability increases the maximum EP by 50 at all the levels.

At the first level:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Allies with 6m get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate.

Psychology mode: Recovers 2 EP every three seconds up to a maximum of 100 EP.

There is a cooldown of 20 seconds for switching the mode.

With the increase in level, the Psychology mode is enhanced. At the maximum level, players can recover 2 EP every two seconds up to 150 EP. The cooldown time remains the same.

How to get the K character in Free Fire?

Follow the steps given below to purchase the K character in Free Fire:

Step 1: Click the store icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 2: Tap on the character option and select the "K" character.

Click the purchase button

Step 3: Click the purchase button. A pop-up will appear, prompting the users to confirm the purchase.

Tap the button with the diamond symbol

Step 4: Click on the yellow button, the diamonds will be deducted, and the players will be able to obtain the character.

