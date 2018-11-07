Kuala Lumpur Major: Predictions for Group A

With every iteration of a Major comes the excitement and thrill of some good old Dota 2 action. The action of tier 1 Dota 2 has been amiss for more than just a few weeks. The wait, however, is now lower than ever.

And with the expected tournaments come a buffet of fun predictions to make. Without further ado, some predictions.

At the top

It is without doubt to note the fact that Team Secret certainly looks to be top of the table in Group A. They appear after freshly crowning themselves victors at ESL One Hamburg.

With competitors that have previously been underwhelming, it seems to me that Team Secret should top the group without much concern. They can have a tough time dealing with Ninjas in Pyjamas at most.

The game will come down to the draft phase where it will be the mind of PPD verses the decade-long experience of Puppey. Either way, we are up for a cracking match between them.

At the bottom

This offers to be a tricky situation. On one hand, you have the severely underwhelming performance of J.Storm. A case can be made that they are exactly where their skill bracket brings them, as they have come second in two American tournaments and came third in the Kuala Lumpur Major Qualifier.

Then there is paiN Gaming. Their claim to fame comes at the behest of coming first in the South American qualifiers of the tournament. That isn't a big laurel to celebrate or swoon over as many can attest. It seems to me that the inferior of the two rosters is certainly paiN Gaming. Only time will now tell.

The X-factor

Can Ninjas in Pyjamas upset Team Secret and come first in the group stage? It certainly is a possibility. However, one must remember that they came 9th-10th in a tournament where Team Secret came first. It certainly is a nice idea to entertain, but its fruition remains to be seen.

Get the latest Gaming News at Sportskeeda.