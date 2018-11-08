Kuala Lumpur Major: Predictions for Group B

With every other Major comes the excitement and thrill of some nice old Dota 2 action. The action of the highest rungs of Dota 2 has been amiss for more than just a few weeks. The wait, however, is now over soon. And with the expected tournaments come a buffet of fun predictions to make. Without further ado, some predictions.

At the top

Group B is certainly among the more fiercely contested groups to play in the Major. On one hand, we have the near-legendary line-up of Evil Geniuses that came third at The International. Then, we Vici Gaming led by none other than the gifted 22-year-old, Paparazzi.

In the past, Evil Geniuses of the recent roster sports a gold medal at DOTA Summit alongside their fascinating and shocking run at The International where they shut critics of the bold roster change up.

Vici Gaming, on the other hand, is reeking of recent success with their fabulous run at ESL One Hamburg where they came second, behind only Team Secret. While EG looks strong on paper, it is Vici Gaming that brings more momentum into the tournament. My pick for the top position will be Vici Gaming.

The X-factor

Team Aster packs a lot of punch, maybe more than required. And their stature on paper is certainly supreme. Led by none other than the legendary Anti-Mage player BurNing as their coach, we can certainly expect a lot from this roster.

As of late, the team has won two hard-fought Chinese qualifiers where the talent if filled to the brim. They took down Newbee Young at the ESL One Hamburg China qualifiers and Newbee themselves in the second qualifier of the same.

That being said, expectations from this team are sky-high, especially between Chinese fans who seem them as their representative!

In conclusion, we can expect Evil Geniuses and Vici Gaming to dominate the group as well as a certain X-factor embodied by Team Aster.