×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Kuala Lumpur Major: Predictions for Group B

Soham Narendra Rane
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
12   //    08 Nov 2018, 16:08 IST

Image result for Kuala Lumpur Major

With every other Major comes the excitement and thrill of some nice old Dota 2 action. The action of the highest rungs of Dota 2 has been amiss for more than just a few weeks. The wait, however, is now over soon. And with the expected tournaments come a buffet of fun predictions to make. Without further ado, some predictions.

At the top

Group B is certainly among the more fiercely contested groups to play in the Major. On one hand, we have the near-legendary line-up of Evil Geniuses that came third at The International. Then, we Vici Gaming led by none other than the gifted 22-year-old, Paparazzi.

In the past, Evil Geniuses of the recent roster sports a gold medal at DOTA Summit alongside their fascinating and shocking run at The International where they shut critics of the bold roster change up.

Vici Gaming, on the other hand, is reeking of recent success with their fabulous run at ESL One Hamburg where they came second, behind only Team Secret. While EG looks strong on paper, it is Vici Gaming that brings more momentum into the tournament. My pick for the top position will be Vici Gaming.

The X-factor

Team Aster packs a lot of punch, maybe more than required. And their stature on paper is certainly supreme. Led by none other than the legendary Anti-Mage player BurNing as their coach, we can certainly expect a lot from this roster.

As of late, the team has won two hard-fought Chinese qualifiers where the talent if filled to the brim. They took down Newbee Young at the ESL One Hamburg China qualifiers and Newbee themselves in the second qualifier of the same.

That being said, expectations from this team are sky-high, especially between Chinese fans who seem them as their representative!

In conclusion, we can expect Evil Geniuses and Vici Gaming to dominate the group as well as a certain X-factor embodied by Team Aster.

Topics you might be interested in:
Dota 2
Soham Narendra Rane
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I write about games and stuff.
Kuala Lumpur Major: Predictions for Group A 
RELATED STORY
Kuala Lumpur Major: The Ninjas Are Here
RELATED STORY
Kuala Lumpur Major: Virtus Pro or Virtus Plow
RELATED STORY
Kuala Lumpur Major: PSG.LGD and their incredible gameplay
RELATED STORY
The Kuala Lumpur Major: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
Kuala Lumpur Major: Can Team Secret Replicate Their Magic
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 NEWS: The Kuala Lumpur Major Closed Qualifiers are...
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 News: Tigers grab the ticket for Kuala Lumpur...
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Points System Updated Prior To Kuala...
RELATED STORY
Kuala Lumpur Major: The Evil Geniuses Dilemma
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us