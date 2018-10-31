×
Kuala Lumpur Major: PSG.LGD and their incredible gameplay

Soham Narendra Rane
Feature
8   //    31 Oct 2018, 20:19 IST

The undoubted legends of the game!
The undoubted legends of the game!

PSG.LGD' roster strikes the perfect balance between a veteran's experience and ideas that they bring to the table, and of a young and refreshing daring in the youth in creating plays. The team has stuck together for nearly a year now, and they are just getting started.

In their 2017/2018 run at the Dota Pro Circuit, they proved themselves as the master of Chinese Dota, over and over again. That wasn't limited to China, however. Their exuberance showed at the international stage more than once. In fact, they ended winning two major LANs that too against the likes of the erstwhile-in-form Team Liquid and Virtus.pro.

In the Chinese qualifiers, they garnered six 1st places alongside a few 2nds and 3rds. The team seemed unstoppable at that point. And unstoppable they were at The International. They came third in the DPC ladder, behind only Team Liquid and Virtus.pro. Their form continued going into The International 2018. The team fared well at the group stages.

File:Ame-LGD.jpg

Enter the playoffs... Two quick 35-minute and 39-minute games nailed the coffin in Virtus.pro's run at the upper brackets, thanks to Maybe's Lina and Ame's Terrorblade. Next up in front of the PSG.LGD gauntlet was tournament favourites Team Liquid.

PSG.LGD completely dominated the match, and it took only 30 minutes for their games to come at closure. PSG.LGD advances to the next round, now facing tournament winners OG. A small hiccup was seen in their run, and that led to them being dropped down to the lower bracket, finishing the game at 1-2.

In the lower bracket, EG was waiting after having vanquished opponents such as Team Secret, Virtus.pro, and Team Liquid. The game was hyped par none now with an eager battle that lay at large for the fans. Unfortunately for the North American dream, it was PSG.LGD who dominated them and won a 2-0. At the finals, however, it was OG's turn to win, thus ending the Chinese continuum in winning TIs.

What PSG.LGD will have to prove at the Kuala Lumpur major is their stake that they are the best Chinese team around, but also tighten their place that they deservedly took during the 2017/2018 season internationally. Can Fy lead them to another successive outing?

I write about games and stuff.
