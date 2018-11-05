×
Kuala Lumpur Major: The Evil Geniuses Dilemma

Soham Narendra Rane
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
9   //    05 Nov 2018, 04:11 IST

Image result for evil geniuses

Evil Geniuses – only a few teams strike the same level of fear that they do. They also have a rich history in the game that few other premium gaming organisations can talk about. But their current roster is but a shade of what was preceding one of the greatest runs in the competitive circuit of all times.

Arteezy, SumaiL, and Cr1t have stuck together in under the blue banner for more than two years. Together, the trio has performed on par with their expectations. They have met their expectations albeit a little less because of the numerous roster changes that structurally caused some deficit in team bonding.

However, with the coming of S4 and Fly, the team just might have enough to cause a seismic shift in the game in favour of the North Americans.

At their first outing at the China Dota 2 SuperMajor, the team suffered a setback regarding how much their expectations were. Keep in mind that the stakes for the team were as high as they get given the high-profile nature of the transfers that happened for the same. Nevertheless, it wasn't meant to be then. Later on, however, they would get much of the chatter to cease.

At the risky, The International 2018 Open Qualifier, the team stayed strong throughout the difficult ordeal and came first. Their magic continued to shine in the North American qualifier where they came second only to a resurgent Immortals.

After this, they participated at the DOTA Summit 9 where they warmed themselves up for The International in style with a first place, defeating Fnatic in with an element of ferocity and concluding the same with a score of 3-0.

It is, however, their showing at The International 2018 that truly defines them as a team. They tied for the first position in the group stages with a score of 13-3 with Team Liquid. Their bracket's journey began with 2-0 against Team Secret followed by a 1-2 against tournament winners OG.

Dropping to the lower bracket, they 2-0'd Virtus Pro and Team Liquid, both who were expected to ace the tournament. Their loss came at the hands of a stronger PSG.LGD.

