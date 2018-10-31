Kuala Lumpur Major: Virtus Pro or Virtus Plow

Virtus.pro is the CIS team that is cursed with doing relatively well in comparison to most teams all around the year but fail at what counts the most important i.e at The International. Other than one change in the roster, that of swapping Lil for RodjER, the roster is a tight-knit squad that boats of the very best names in the current international circuit.

No[o]one exceptionally impressive at ESL One Hamburg 2018. It is indeed sad to know that the team couldn't catapult their class act at the group stages and then at the playoffs into a win. No[o]ne had a KDA of 6 with Ramzes666 second at 5.68. Together, the duo carried the team with relative ease as opposed to a challenge.

The team played eighteen games at the tournament, winning 11 and losing 7. At the group stages, they dropped two games against group leader Team Aster. Otherwise, their performance was solid with 2-0s against EVOS Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, compLexity Gaming, and Forward Gaming. At the playoffs, the team started off strong with a 2-1 against Team Secret. Many expected VP to have the potential to turn their strong start in the bracket into a win. That wasn't meant to be, however.

Game 1 against Vici Gaming. VG maintained their early gold lead throughout the game, and at the back of an incredibly strong Necrophos by Yang. Game 2. VP return the favor and pull off a good game at the 34-minute mark. Game 3 wasn't the same story, however, as Vici Gaming took the win regardless of a good performance by Ramzes666 on the Morphling.

At a do-or-die situation now in the lower brackets, they faced up against upper bracket opponents Team Secret. A resurgent Team Secret made quick work of a rattled VP. Game 1 ended taking forty minutes, but game 2 took only twenty.

With Team Secret going to be present at the Kuala Lumpur major, it remains to be seen whether the CIS giants can reclaim their victory and take revenge for their upsets at ESL One Hamburg. Only time will tell.

Get the latest Dota 2 News at Sportskeeda.