Last of Us Part 2 ratings are out and it is a very gory, intense game

No surprises about the ratings here

Last of Us Part 2 is one of the most expected console exclusives which the gaming community can't wait to get their hands on, and the game will probably carry M for Mature rating in the US, the official site of the game shows M rating from the ESRB, but the group hasn't officially rated the game and it's yet to be confirmed.

The content description suggest a lot of strong content for the upcoming title and they include: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Sexual Content, Strong Language, and Use of Drugs. They seem to be official in the way it is shown.

This is no surprise for Last of Us Part 2 as the it's predecessor was very brutal and violent title as well. The first game also carried the M rating and its content descriptors were: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Sexual Themes, and Strong Language.

The Last of Us Part 2 is still a few months away from the release date and the rating might change before the game comes out, though the official trailers of the game indicate it might even be more brutal and intense from its predecessor. Hopefully we will know what kind of game it will be when it comes out.