Last of us Part 2 Release Date Leaked? Voice actor Ashley Johnson accidentally slips the Release Date of the Game

Last of us 2 will be the sequel to the highly successful game in 2013

Naughty Dog is one of those few developers who literally make the gaming community grab the edge of the seats with excitement. We all know how good The Last of Us was when it came out way back in 2013. One of the few games with nearly perfect scores and so well received by a large section of the gaming community. When the sequel was announced, everyone sure went mad with excitement and all sorts of rumors started popping up around the Internet. But now in an recent event there was a sure 'leak' indicating a release date for the Last of Us 2.

During an interview conducted by the host Brian W. Foster of Between the Sheet and Ashley Johnson, who voices the protagonist of the game Ellie. As they discuss about the game and character of Ellie within the new game he suddenly asks Ellie "When the game comes out buy the way?" which she responds, "I think it comes out in Fe-" before cutting herself off in the mid sentence ( 1:07:10 to make your life easier ) . We could all guess that she probably meant February 2020. but this should obliviously should not be taken as an official statement by any means. But this only adds to excitement.

The Last of Us 2 is the direct sequel to the massively hit title The Last of Us, the upcoming game features a grown up Ellie who's now quietly settled in Jackson's and established strong relationships among her newly found family. But a tragic event later forces her to wilderness which is crawling with zombies and stragglers both who kill anything that moves. We don't have an established role of Joel in the game, but we will know it soon enough. Assuming the game comes out next year.

