Last of Us 2: State of Play Recap, New Mechanics, Villains and Story Details

The Last of Us Part II, Releasing on the 19th of June.

The latest Sony State of Play live-stream focused on The Last of Us Part II which is set to release very soon on the 19th of June.

The State of Play featured Neil Druckmann, game director, who talked about setting and revealed information about the story's setting and the various enemy faction, new mechanics, and most importantly, the new types of Infected.

The Last of Us Part 2: State of Play Recap

Story Details of Last of Us 2

Neil Druckmann confirmed the story will be taking 5 years after the events of the first game, and Ellie is now 19 years old and both her and Joel are living in Jackson, Wyoming along with Tommy and his wife Maria.

He explained that a traumatic event will happen to Ellie, which causes her to go down a path of revenge and seek retribution against a certain cult, a new enemy faction. The cult was previously seen in the first 2 trailers.

The game's story will take place over multiple seasons and settings, but Neil Druckmann confirmed the majority of the Last of Us Part II will take place in the city of Seattle.

Ellie Riding a horse through Seattle, suggesting an Uncharted 4 Style mini open world

The new 10-minute gameplay ended with her confronting a new character called "Nora", and it suggests that she and Ellie have had a run-in in the past.

Gameplay Details of Last of Us 2

The biggest addition to the gameplay, as confirmed by Neil Druckmann, is the addition of a dedicated "jump button", allowing for more options in traversal. Seeing as Ellie is a much younger character than Joel, it makes sense for her to have more traversal freedom.

The Last of Us Part II's utilizes the Naughty Dog engine

Ellie in the first Last of Us was dependent on Joel to carry her through the water, but in the Last of Us Part II, she can swim on her own. In addition to swimming, Ellie's character can also go prone.

Ellie going prone to hide under a car

Going prone will allow her to hide under cars and use tall grass as cover against her enemies.

Neil Druckmann also explained the Cult enemy faction uses stealth and quiet weaponry such as the Bow and Arrow. Meaning that rather than attacking head on, the cult will use tall grass as camouflage as well and utilise stealth to track Ellie down.

The new gameplay also revealed that the Crafting system has seen some improvement, with several new items available for Crafting such as Supressors for Pistols. Allowing more freedom in stealth.

New Crafting Menu in The Last of Us Part II

The addition of dogs is also interesting as enemies will now make use of dogs to hunt Ellie down, making for some exciting gameplay sections.

New Infected Types in Last of us 2

In addition to the Runners, Clickers and Bloaters, there are several new Infected enemy types that are sure to give player's a tough time through the game.

While the Clickers were always a terrifying enemy type, the Stalkers in the Last of Us Part II seem pretty nasty as well. Stalkers will hide in silence until it is the perfect time to pounce on the player.

Stalkers in The Last of Us Part II

Shamblers are also a new Infected type, that is essentially an armored Infected that explode when they get close to the player, releasing corrosive spores that burns its victims.

Shamblers in The Last of Us Part II

Neil Druckmann also hinted at another Infected type that is the "most terrifying and deadly" Infected type but said the players will have to play The Last of Us Part II to find out what they are. Speculation is that they could be Infected Dogs, that can track Ellie.