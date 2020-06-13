Latest: How to set up Fortnite crossplay across consoles, PC and other device’s

Connect with your friends across platforms from the comfort and safety of your homes.

You will need an existing Epic Games account to play Fortnite with your pals.

Earlier in March 2019, Fortnite removed crossplay between Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch et al. But it hasn't long for the feature to make a comeback, which is great news, as it was hard to imagine a gaming world without it!

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is difficult for friends to meet each other amidst social distancing rules. Hence, the crossplay feature of Fortnite can be a great way to stay in touch with friends. Whether you are using PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch or even mobile, once you enable cross-platform Fortnite matches, you can compete with anyone.

However, it is not as easy as turning on your console and joining a game.

You will have to go through some steps so that you can play Fortnite across platforms.

You will already have an Epic Games account if you play on your PC or mobile. It is important to note that only friends on your Epic Games account are allowed to play on cross-platform. So you must make an account in EpicGames.com if you want to play on any console.

Now, for the steps:

First, download the Epic Launcher and sign into your account. Now, on the menu, click on the right corner and enter the email address or username of your friend and hit OK. You will see a list of all your friends — just highlight the name and choose to access their lobby by clicking "join the team."

This is how Fortnite matches can be enabled across platforms. The major drawback right now is that you cannot enter the party unless and until you all are on the same device. So, for contacting your friends, you should use apps and software like Google Hangout, Zoom or Skype. But, that's what gamers do, right?

On a side note, Fortnite was reported to be launching on the PS5 and Xbox series X only yesterday. However, even after the launch announcement, we learned very little about crossplay between the current and upcoming consoles. Let's see what Fortnite does regarding cross-platform features in the future.