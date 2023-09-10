The modding scene for Starfield has seen immense growth following this game’s official release on September 6, 2023. A sizable number of user-created mods are available for this, which can do anything from offering performance and UI fixes to completely redesigning character models. This article will talk about a new entity model swap mod for this game called Galactic Civil War Conversion.

Aiming to bring an authentic Star Wars experience, this extension allows you to play as a Stormtrooper by changing certain NPC models. Readers can find a breakdown of the mod and how to install it below.

The Galactic Civil War Conversion mod lets players roleplay in Starfield as a Stormtrooper

This mod comes courtesy of Nexusmods user kboykboy and works by swapping out the United Colonies police uniform with a Stormtrooper model. The tool can be accessed via the Nexusmods page here. Keep in mind you will require a Nexusmods account to download it.

Installing the mod is rather straightforward

Equipping the Stormtrooper suit (Image via Nexusmods/kboykboy)

Here are the steps to installing the mod:

Download the zip file from the previously mentioned link. Head to My Documents within your Windows install. From here, head to the Starfield directory under My Games (C:\Users\YOUR_USERNAME\Documents\My Games\Starfield). Extract the zip into the folder, making sure to replace files if necessary. Create a file named “StarfieldCustom.ini”. Place the following entries within the file:

[[Archive]

bInvalidateOlderFiles=1

sResourceDataDirsFinal=

Finally, delete any files present within Documents/My Games/Starfield/Data.

An alternative install method is provided for reference

Roleplaying as a Stormtrooper (Image via Nexusmods/kboykboy)

Here is the alternate download method:

Head to the Documents folder of your Windows install (C:\Users\YOUR_USERNAME\Documents\My Games\Starfield Unzip the mod into the folder mentioned above. Create a file, “StarfieldCustom.ini” and place the following entries in it:

[Archive]

bInvalidateOlderFiles=1

sResourceDataDirsFinal=

[General]

bEnableMessageOfTheDay=0

Delete any files present within Documents/My Games/Starfield, and boot back into the game. Keep in mind that this method may break screenshots in Photo Mode. A possible workaround for this issue is to use the Baka Kill My Games Folder mod.

This Galactic Civil War Conversion extension is very much a work in progress and is currently limited to swapping a model. The developer has mentioned they will add in more features with time, such as:

Improved AI behavior and further refinements to the 3D model

Replacing United Collective armor sets with Imperial versions

Replacing Freestar armor sets with Rebel versions

Replacing weapons with Star Wars variants

The mod is expected to develop even further when Bethesda finally releases the Starfield Creation Kit. For now, roleplaying as a Stormtrooper is all players can do.

To play as the Star Wars entity, you will have to equip the UC police NPC's armor.

This space-exploration game was released worldwide on September 6, 2023, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This title is a single-player RPG set in a brand new universe — the first in 29 years for developer Bethesda.

This title is also available via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.