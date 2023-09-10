The modding scene for Starfield has seen immense growth following this game’s official release on September 6, 2023. A sizable number of user-created mods are available for this, which can do anything from offering performance and UI fixes to completely redesigning character models. This article will talk about a new entity model swap mod for this game called Galactic Civil War Conversion.
Aiming to bring an authentic Star Wars experience, this extension allows you to play as a Stormtrooper by changing certain NPC models. Readers can find a breakdown of the mod and how to install it below.
The Galactic Civil War Conversion mod lets players roleplay in Starfield as a Stormtrooper
This mod comes courtesy of Nexusmods user kboykboy and works by swapping out the United Colonies police uniform with a Stormtrooper model. The tool can be accessed via the Nexusmods page here. Keep in mind you will require a Nexusmods account to download it.
Installing the mod is rather straightforward
Here are the steps to installing the mod:
- Download the zip file from the previously mentioned link.
- Head to My Documents within your Windows install.
- From here, head to the Starfield directory under My Games (C:\Users\YOUR_USERNAME\Documents\My Games\Starfield).
- Extract the zip into the folder, making sure to replace files if necessary.
- Create a file named “StarfieldCustom.ini”.
- Place the following entries within the file:
- [[Archive]
- bInvalidateOlderFiles=1
- sResourceDataDirsFinal=
Finally, delete any files present within Documents/My Games/Starfield/Data.
An alternative install method is provided for reference
Here is the alternate download method:
- Head to the Documents folder of your Windows install (C:\Users\YOUR_USERNAME\Documents\My Games\Starfield
- Unzip the mod into the folder mentioned above.
- Create a file, “StarfieldCustom.ini” and place the following entries in it:
- [Archive]
- bInvalidateOlderFiles=1
- sResourceDataDirsFinal=
- [General]
- bEnableMessageOfTheDay=0
Delete any files present within Documents/My Games/Starfield, and boot back into the game. Keep in mind that this method may break screenshots in Photo Mode. A possible workaround for this issue is to use the Baka Kill My Games Folder mod.
This Galactic Civil War Conversion extension is very much a work in progress and is currently limited to swapping a model. The developer has mentioned they will add in more features with time, such as:
- Improved AI behavior and further refinements to the 3D model
- Replacing United Collective armor sets with Imperial versions
- Replacing Freestar armor sets with Rebel versions
- Replacing weapons with Star Wars variants
The mod is expected to develop even further when Bethesda finally releases the Starfield Creation Kit. For now, roleplaying as a Stormtrooper is all players can do.
To play as the Star Wars entity, you will have to equip the UC police NPC's armor.
This space-exploration game was released worldwide on September 6, 2023, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This title is a single-player RPG set in a brand new universe — the first in 29 years for developer Bethesda.
This title is also available via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.