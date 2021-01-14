LCK 2021 Day One: Flying start for Gen.G and T1 but Ruler and Ellim steal the show

The 10th edition of the LCK has begun and Gen.G rocked day one with two dominant wins over KT Rolster.

T1 also won their first clash of the 2021 LCK Spring Split with a score-line of 2-1 against Hanwha Life Esports. The hard-fought victory came without Faker on-board.

What about the LCK will change in 2021?



From a new structure to new sponsors, find out about the changes through the video link below.



🔗https://t.co/6f3oKRJ4cv pic.twitter.com/rl1bNcmW17 — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 11, 2021

The LCK 2021 Spring Split is the first year of Korea's professional League of Legends competition under a partnership. Ten teams are competing this year and the tournament is following a double round-robin group stage. Matches are being decided based on a best of three matchup. The top-six will qualify for the playoffs.

The opening day of LCK 2021's week one featured brilliant team battles and solo-kills among the four teams. Some shockers followed as well. All matches were telecasted live on LCK's official Twitch in Korean and English.

LCK 2021 Day One, Match Details

Day 1 scorelines:

GenG 2-0 KT Rolster

T1 2-1 Hanwha Life Esports

Match 1 : Gen.G vs KT Rolster

Gen.G proved better than KT in the tournament's inaugural match. The former had a clear edge as they didn't change their roster during the offseason. Conversely, KT Rolster made significant changes to their squad as they cut most of their players.

As the series began, all eyes were on KT's top laner Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon. He considered himself to be LCK's best top laner following Nuguri’s departure for the LPL. But Hyeon-joon got a reality check eventually as Gen.G’s Kim "Rascal" Kwang-hee solo-killed Doran multiple times throughout the series.

"One last 2v2 fight for the game?"

"Sure, let's go!"@GenG take the first win of the 2021 #LCK and go up 1-0 in the series! pic.twitter.com/HgfsnS9D28 — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 13, 2021

The prime focus of the first game was on the top-side where Doran failed to take the lead. Hence, KT suffered throughout the game without their top lane frontline.

Gen.G didn't make a mistake to get a grip on the game grip using snowball at the top. They took the drakes, herald, and the baron effectively displaying a clean macro play to clinch a 36-minute win. Rascal was the MVP of the first game with a staggering ten kills with his Camille.

KT tried hard to bounce back in the second game after a devastating loss in game one. Even though they were showing signs of hope on the top lane this time, their bot side started falling apart.

It allowed Gen.G to once again take down all neutral map objectives. Gen.G pulled off the second game as well with a 30-minute win with a huge reserve of gold and experience lead.

Gen.G's bot laner G. Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk was the elected MVP of game two.

Match 2 : T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports

The first MVP vote was picked up by T1's jungler Choi "Ellim" El-lim in the first game for his immaculate Olaf gameplay. He secured the most neutral objectives and finished the game with a 100-percent kill participation.

The second MVP vote went to mid-laner Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon who helped to equalize the series for HLE. The third vote went to Lee "Clozer" Ju-hyeon for his impressive Irelia mechanics that helped T1 close the match.

A QUADRAKILL for Gumayusi closes out the end of this series! #LCK pic.twitter.com/RuDud9Omue — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 13, 2021

T1's bot laner Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong was the highlight of the match with a brilliant Quadkill in the third clash of the LCK 2021 fixture.