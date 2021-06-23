League of Legends patch 11.13 official notes brings Tahm Kench mini rework, Virgo nerfs and massive mobility updates

League of Legends 11.13 is all set to bring a plethora of mobility updates to the MOBA which will change how many champion-item interaction works.
Tahm Kench will also be getting a mini-rework this time around, while Viego is all set for some much-needed nerfs to his kit.
Two new items, Anathema’s Chains and Hullbreaker, will also be added in patch 11.13 which is sure to bring about significant changes in the tank and bruiser meta.
Players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 11.13 official notes
1) Champions
Aphelios
Passive – The Hitman and the Seer
- Bonus damage: 4/8/12/16/20/24 (Q rank one to five) to 5/10/15/20/25/30 (Q rank one to five)
- Lethality: 3.5/7/10.5/14/17.5/21 (E rank one to five) to 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27 (E rank one to five)
Kayn
W – Blade’s Reach
- [New] VFX: Blade’s Reach VFX is now revealed when cast within terrain towards enemy champions
Lee Sin
E – Tempest
- Base damage: 100/140/180/220/260 to 100/130/160/190/220
Olaf
Health growth: 93 to 100
Mana: 7.47 to 7.5
Mana growth: 0.58 to 0.6
Riven
E – Valor
- Base shield strength: 95/125/155/185/215 to 85/115/145/175/205
Rumble
W – Scrap Shield
- Cooldown: six seconds to 7/6.75/6.5/6.25/6 seconds
- Bonus movement speed: 15/20/25/30/35 percent to 10/15/20/25/30 percent
Tahm Kench
Health: 600 to 570
Health growth: 100 to 95
Mana growth: 40 to 50
Armor: 47 to 42
Magic resist: 32.1 to 32
Passive – An Acquired Taste
- Four percent of maximum health to 2.5 percent of maximum health
Q – Tongue Lash
- [New] Tahm Kench can now cast R – Devour during Tongue Lash to swallow champions stunned by Tongue Lash
- [New] Tongue Lash now heals for 6/7/8/9/10 percent of his missing health when an enemy champion is struck
- [New] Tongue Lash now applies a stack of Passive – An Acquired Taste to the enemy champions it hits
- Slow: 30/40/50/60/70 percent to 40 percent
- Slow duration: Three seconds to two seconds
- Cooldown: five seconds to 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds
- Cost: 50 mana to 50/46/42/38/34 mana
- [New] Tongue Lash’s range and missile speed now scales up with Tahm Kench’s size
W – Abyssal Dive
- [New] Tahm Kench channels for 1.35 seconds, dives for 0.15 seconds, then appears at the targeted area, dealing 100/135/170/205/240 (+100 percent AP) damage and knocking up enemies for 1 second. Hitting an enemy champion refunds 30 percent of its cooldown and mana cost. Tahm Kench can take Devoured allies along for the ride (allies can always eject before the channel finishes). Enemies cannot see where Tahm Kench is headed until 0.75 seconds into the channel
- Cooldown: 24/23/22/21/20 seconds to 21/20/19/18/17 seconds
- Cost: 60/75/90/105/120 mana
E – Thick Skin
- Shield duration: two seconds to 2.5 seconds
- Gray health healing over time: Slightly increased to 10 percent maximum health per quarter second
- Time before gray health healing: 2.5 seconds of not taking damage to four seconds of not taking damage
R – Devour
- [New] Tahm Kench swallows the target champion for up to 3 seconds. If the target champion is an enemy, they must have 3 stacks of Passive – An Acquired Taste and take 100/250/400 + 15 percent (+five percent per 100 AP) maximum health as magic damage. Tahm Kench is also grounded and slowed by 40 percent movement speed. If the target champion is an ally, they are granted a 300/450/600 (+100 percent AP) shield that lasts for 2.5 seconds after Devour ends. Tahm Kench is also grounded and slowed by 40/25/10 percent movement speed but can still cast W – Abyssal Dive. Tahm Kench’s allies can see when Devour is available on his health bar (enemies cannot)
Viego
Q – Blade of the Ruined King
- Healing from minions: 100 percent to 50 percent
E – Harrowed Path
- Base bonus movement speed: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30 percent to 25/27.5/30/32.5/35 percent
- Missile speed: 1,000 to 1,200
- Missile zone length: 700 to 775
Xayah
Q – Double Daggers
- Base damage per feather-blade: 45/65/85/105/125 to 50/75/100/125/150
- Base maximum total damage: 90/130/170/210/250 to 100/150/200/250/300
2) Items
[New] Anathema’s Chains
- Total cost: 2,500 gold
- Build path: Giant’s Belt + Kindlegem + 800 gold
- Health: 650
- Ability haste: 20
- Vow (Active): Choose a Nemesis to start building a Vendetta over 60 seconds. Has global range, must be used out of combat, and can be used while dead (90 second cooldown)
- Vendetta: Take one percent reduced damage from your Nemesis per Vendetta stack. This damage reduction starts at 0 percent and stacks up to 30 percent over 60 seconds
- Vengeance: At max stacks, your Nemesis has 20 percent reduced tenacity while near you
[New] Hullbreaker
- Build path: Pickaxe + Phage + 825 gold
- Attack damage: 50
- Health: 300
- Health regen: 150 percent
- Passive: While no allied champions are nearby, gain 20 to 45 armor and magic resist (level nine to 18) and deal 20 percent increased damage to towers. Large minions nearby also gain 60 to 135 armor and magic resist and deal 200 percent increased damage to towers
Stridebreaker
- Health 200 to 400
- Attack damage: 45 to 40
- [Rem] Dash: Halting Slash no longer lets the user dash 300 units
- [New] Halting Slash can now be cast while moving
- Halting slash damage: 75 percent AD to 100 percent AD
- Slow: 40 percent, decaying over two seconds to 90 percent, decaying to 40 percent over three seconds
- Heroic gait bonus movement speed: 30 to 20
- Mythic passive bonus movement speed: three percent to two percent
- Dreamshatter (Ornn’s upgrade) health: 300 to 500
- Dreamshatter (Ornn’s upgrade) attack damage: 55 to 50
Galeforce
- Mythic passive bonus movement speed: three percent to two percent
- Typhoon Ornn’s upgrade) mythic passive bonus movement speed: three percent to two percent
Lich Bane
- Movement speed: 10 percent to eight percent
- Ability power: 70 to 75
Cosmic Drive
- Ability power: 75 to 80
- Spelldance bonus movement speed: 10 to 30 (level one to 18) to 20
Black Cleaver
- Health: 400 to 450
- Rage bonus movement speed per stack of carve: five, up to 30 to three, up to 18
Dead Man’s Plate
- Shipwrecker buildup duration: eight seconds to four seconds
- Shipwrecked max bonus movement speed: 60 to 40
- Shipwrecked on-hit bonus damage: one magic damage per stack, up to 100 to one physical damage per stack (+100 base AD,) up to 40
Trinity Force
- Attack damage: 30 to 35
- Threefold strike bonus movement speed: 25 to 20
- Infinity Force (Ornn’s upgrade) attack damage: 40 to 45
Death’s Dance
- Defy heal: 10 percent of your maximum health to 15 percent of your maximum health
- [Rem] Death’s walk: Champion takedowns no longer grant 30 percent bonus movement speed for two seconds
Shurelya’s Battlesong
- Inspire bonus movement speed: 60 percent, decaying up to 30 percent over two seconds to 30 percent
- Shurelya’s Requiem (Ornn’s upgrade) inspire bonus movement speed: 60 percent, decaying to 30 percent over two seconds to 30 percent
Prowler’s Claw
- Cooldown: 60 seconds to 90 seconds
- Lethality: 21 to 18
- Sandswipe targeting: Any enemy unit to enemy champions
- Sandshrike’s Claw (Ornn’s upgrade) lethality: 29 to 26
Liandry’s Anguish
- Combine cost: 1,200 gold to 1,000 gold
Luden’s Tempest
- Combine cost: 1,250 gold to 1,050 gold
Everfrost
- Combine cost: 450 to 250 gold
Moonstone Renewer
- Starlit grace heal and shield power: six percent per stack (max 30 percent) to seven percent per stack (max 35 percent)
Divine Sunderer
- Spellblade empowered on-hit damage: 12 percent of target’s maximum health to 12 percent melee, nine percent ranged of target’s maximum health
3) Runes
Nimbus Cloak
- Bonus movement speed: five percent/20 percent/35 percent for two seconds to five percent/20 percent/25 percent for two seconds
Ghost Poro
- Granted sight duration: 60 seconds to 90 seconds
- Enemy reveal duration: four seconds to six seconds
Turret update
In recent seasons, top and bot inner towers haven’t been a “strategic objective” due to their lack of value in comparison to other objectives on the map, according to Riot. To fix this, the devs are making these turret takedowns “more rewarding,” so that players are “encouraged” to look for leads in the side lanes and splitpush. This should also help the splitpusher feel like they have “more agency” to snowball into a threat that can’t be ignored.
- Inner turrets in side lanes (top and bottom) now grant an additional 250 local gold
- All turret inventories now show how much local gold they give once destroyed
4) Summoner spells
Smite
Challenging Smite
- Damage to minions: 900 true damage to 500 (+10 percent of target’s max health) true damage
Chilling Smite
- Damage to minions: 900 true damage to 500 (+10 percent of target’s max health) true damage
5) ARAM balance changes
11.13 buffs
- Akali: +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken
- Gwen: Normal to +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken
- Hecarim: +five percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Qiyana: +10 percent damage dealt, -15 percent damage taken to +15 percent damage dealt, -15 percent damage taken
- Rammus: -five percent damage taken to +five percent dealt, -10 percent damage taken
- Rek’Sai: +10 percent damage dealt, -12 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt, -15 percent damage taken
- Udyr: +10 percent dealt, -10 percent damage taken, +10 percent shielding to +10 percent dealt, -15 percent damage taken, +10 percent shielding
11.13 nerfs
- Camille: +10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken, +10 percent shielding to +10 percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken, +10 percent shielding
- Dr. Mundo: Normal to +five percent damage taken
- Trundle: +five percent damage taken to +five percent damage taken, -five percent healing
- Zyra: -six percent damage dealt, +six percent damage taken to -10 percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken
- Warmog’s Armor: six seconds champion damage cooldown, three seconds non-champion damage cooldown to eight seconds champion damage cooldown, four seconds non-champion damage cooldown
6) Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes
- Fixed a bug where, when disguised, Neeko’s purple bar from Passive – Inherent Glamour displayed the selected ally’s health instead of her current health
- Updated Dr. Mundo’s attacks with E – Blunt Force Trauma to feel less sluggish between basic attacks
- Fixed a bug where Dr. Mundo’s Passive – Goes Where He Pleases did not go on cooldown when blocking Mordekaiser’s R – Realm of Death
- Updated Corporate Mundo, El Macho Mundo, Executioner Mundo, Mr. Mundoverse, Mundo Mundo, and TPA Mundo’s Q – Infected Bonesaw to be more visible when used in brushes
- Fixed a bug where Sion was able to respawn in his current location if his Passive – Glory in Death lasted longer than his death timer’s duration
- Ezreal can no longer escape grounded and silenced debuffs like Singed’s W – Mega Adhesive and Soraka’s E – Equinox using Cleanse and E – Arcane Shift
- The Support tab now properly appears over the Popular filter in the in-game shop
- Star Guardian Jinx’s lines will now play when she purchases an item
- Statikk Shiv’s lines purchase lines are now relocated to Stormrazor
- Fixed a bug where Aphelios would heal from spells instead of basic attacks when using R – Moonlight Vigil with Severum
- Fixed a bug where Mega Gnar’s base attack damage from his Passive – Rage Gene was inconsistent with its tooltip
- Fixed a bug where Rammus’s Q SFX volume was affected by his VO