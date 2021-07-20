League of Legends devs are going to speed up Sentinels of Light event progress after community deems it “too grindy”

The Sentinels of Light event is by far one of the biggest events that has ever been conducted in League of Legends.

The way this event plays is very similar to the Spirit Blossom event that was held last year. Players have to keep playing games, be it in draft or ARAM, in order to earn event points. This helps them reach objectives and earn rewards such as currency and emotes.

Ok, anyone else playing the sentinels of light event? It's sooooo grindy even without the pass. Spirit blossom was much, much better.



You can't even tell how you are progressing with the points. I hate it. I love lore events but the grind is too much for this one — ajax 🇵🇭 | #T1WIN (@t1redemptionarc) July 15, 2021

The problem, however, is that the Spirit Blossom event in League of Legends offered much more than what the current event offers. The number of games that players had to play to fulfill objectives was also less. Riot has decided to make some tweaks to the points system to ensure it is not too taxing for League of Legends players.

Players complain that new event in League of Legends is too grindy

The Sentinels of Light event in League of Legends offers very little when it comes to rewards. Upon finishing one full region, players barely get a few event currency tokens that cannot be redeemed even for a champion shard.

Last year, however, League of Legends' Spirit Blossom event offered players both champion shards of participating champions and tokens to buy more from the shop. This meant that players could earn a large amount of blue essence to unlock anything they wanted.

Several other rewards were also present at the shop, which were much easier to obtain due to the increased number of event currency that was offered. To offer more context, the Spirit Blossom event offered one orb guaranteed on reaching a rank S bond with any champion. The orb contained one guaranteed skin with a chance of getting an additional one of higher rarity.

Along with that, every node had a shard of champions in addition to 30 event tokens each. The Sentinels of Light event, on the other hand, only provides 20 event tokens with no shards. At the same time, completing each node requires a one to play hundreds of games, with the required points increasing with every region.

Update: looking at the data, too many players' progress through #SentinelsofLight is stalling out early in the experience. From week 3 on we're introducing a repeatable mission: play a PVP game (SR, ARAM, Ultimate Spellbook, TFT Normals + Ranked) to earn 600 progress points. — Riot 84Slashes (@84Slashes) July 20, 2021

This has made the event too grindy to complete, and players are already feeling burnt out. Riot Games has therefore decided to increase the number of points gained from each match to 600. It will be repeatable, and players will get a flat amount of 600 points irrespective of what they play. This will make finishing the event a lot quicker and more worthy of the players' time.

The Sentinels of Light event might have underwhelming rewards, but it has some deep lore and is therefore worth playing. The update will arrive with patch 11.15 on the 22nd of July in League of Legends. This means that players will now be able to finish the event at a much more relaxed rate and enjoy both the lore and the rewards that it has to offer.

