League of Legends drops new trailer on Naafiri: Darkin expected release window, voice lines, and more

The cinematic trailer for Naafiri, the upcoming League of Legends champion, has finally been released. She was scheduled to release in the spring of 2023, but Riot Games postponed it. Naafiri will be the fourth Darkin in the League of Legends universe, which currently only has three. The champion was shown with her pack of hounds in the trailer and was depicted as a beast.

Even though Naafiri is not a part of the PBE Patch 13.13, she will probably be available two weeks later. This means we should be able to get our hands on Naafiri within the next month. According to prior information by Riot, she will be a "simple to play" mid-lane assassin.

League of Legends cinematic trailer on Naafiri unveils new voice lines

Naafiri is said to be a Darkin trapped inside a dagger (Image via Riot Games)

Not only do we find out more about Naafiri through the new trailer, but also some of her exclusive voice lines. She says,

"The lone hunter starves. That makes them prey. But even prey can make a choice. Either give up or give chase. Alone, I starved. But together? We feast!"

According to the latest League of Legends trailer, Naafiri appears to have sunk her claws into a pack of hounds. The pack's canines may share her power, making it possible for you to eliminate them all individually. If she asserts that strength comes from unity, she becomes weaker as they perish.

However, this again supports the idea of multiple bodies, which we already know about, and how she will act like a pack of wolves rather than just one. We will have to wait and see how she manages them — whether they can be kept apart or remain together.

Varus, one of the few Darkins in League of Legends, has been given new voice lines while referring to Naafiri. One of them says:

"Hounds, Naafiri? You make me grateful for my vessels."

Darkin are imprisoned in these covert weapons designed to keep them in check and stop their reign of terror from continuing. They can only escape if they have a live vessel. One such Darkin is supposed to be Naafiri, imprisoned inside a dagger. According to legend, after being accidentally awakened, she is on a mission to find her tribe members.

Poll : 0 votes