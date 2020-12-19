League of Legends fans find out that Lucian’s name is spelled wrong in one of his abilities

The League of Legends community has been having quite a bit of fun lately, at the expense of a typographical error found in the ability description for one of the champions.

In a recent Reddit post, the League of Legends player who goes by the handle of the_real_KILLGOREX, shared something interesting with the rest of the community.

He brings into attention the very fact that Lucian’s in-game description for Relentless Pursuit, mentions him as “Lucain”.

The ability reads,

“Lucian dashes. Cooldown is reduced by one second whenever Lucain hits an enemy with Lightslinger (2 seconds for Champions).”

However, this typographical error can only be found in the in-game ability description. The description on the “Champion” section of the “Collection” tab has him mentioned as Lucian and not Lucain.'

What’s quite interesting about this find is that the typographical error in Lucian’s name might have been in League of Legends ever since his release back in the August of 2013. And it was only today, after seven years, that it was brought to the notice of the League of Legends community.

In the the post, the Redditor writes,

“Lucian is spelled wrong in the ability description on his e. I don´t know how long this has been the case or if I am oblivious to some kind of easter egg, but I do believe this should be fixable without breaking the game too much (fingers crossed).”

Well, the chances of the error being an Easter egg for a new Champion can be quite low, and many League of Legends fans feel that it’s just a typing error on Riot’s part.

League of Legends fans make hilarious jokes on Lucain typo

After the error was revealed in the League of Legends community, there have been a lot of memes and jokes on the thread regarding this.

And some of them are just absolutely hilarious:

League of Legends fans are indeed having a great time with this minute typographical error.