League of Legends: How to pet Naafiri

League of Legends’ latest Darkin champion, Naafiri, allows a unique in-game interaction where you can pet her. This interaction is one of its kind, and it’s not surprising that many in the community are unaware of this feature available with the champion.

The Naafiri petting animation will require you to invest in a series of inputs. So, if you love playing the Darkin assassin, you will want to learn how to pet her occasionally during the game.

With the correct command prompts, you will be able to spawn League of Legends’ old hand cursor, which will then pet Naafiri.

How to pet Naafiri in League of Legends

There are two ways that you will be able to go about petting Naafiri in League of Legends:

1) Press the Joke hotkey two times

The base petting animation can be done by pressing the Joke hotkey two times. You can either do this by tapping Enter to bring up the command prompt and then typing in “/J” and then tapping Enter again (doing this two times), or you can press “CTRL+1” twice.

These actions will span the game’s old hand cursor, which will then proceed to pet Naafiri on the head.

2) Press taunt after the first petting animation

For the second petting animation, you will need to press the taunt hotkey while the first petting animation is still active. To taunt, tap in the “/T” command prompt or press “CTRL + 2”, automatically starting the second petting animation.

3) Press CTRL + 3 for third petting animation

You can press “CTRL + 3” during the second petting animation to start the third petting animation for Naafiri in League of Legends.

Another unique mechanic that this petting feature brings to the Rift is how you will be able to combine all three to scratch and pet Naafiri all over. The Darkin champion is quite a deadly assassin who can delete an ADC from the map in the blink of an eye.

However, the petting animation makes her feel like a cute addition to the Rift, as combining all three actions will make her fall over and roll, allowing you to rub her neck and belly.

The petting mechanic is something that all Naafiri mains should know and use every now and then during a game. However, ensure you do it when no enemies are around, as the animation will leave her vulnerable to attacks.