  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Schedule and how to watch

League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Schedule and how to watch

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jan 16, 2025 15:06 GMT
League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle schedule
League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle schedule (Image via LCK)

The Group Battle of the League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 will start on January 15, 2025. The ten participating teams will be categorized into two groups, competing against one another to determine which teams advance to the subsequent stages. The stakes are considerable, as the champion of this event will qualify for the LoL First Strike 2025 tournament.

This article highlights all of the Group Battle fixtures of League of Legends LCK Cup 2025, along with their timings and live stream details.

League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Groups

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The ten teams competing in the LCK Cup 2025 have been categorized into two groups: Group Baron and Group Elder. The draft selections were conducted by the leaders of each group — Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports. Below is a list of all the teams in these two groups:

Group Baron

  • Hanwha Life Esports
  • T1
  • FearX
  • DN Freecs
  • BRION

Group Elder

  • Gen.G
  • Dplus
  • KT Rolster
  • Nongshim RedForce
  • DRX

Also read: All teams participating in the League of Legends LCK Cup 2025

League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Schedule

All of the League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle fixtures and their timings have been provided below:

January 15, 2025

  • BRION vs DRX: DRX won 2-1
  • DN Freecs vs Nongshim RedForce: DN Freecs won 2-1

January 16, 2025

  • FearX vs KT Rolster: KT Rolster won 2-1
  • Dplus vs T1: Dplus won 2-1

January 17, 2025

Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports

  • PST: 12 am, January 17, 2025
  • CET: 9 am, January 17, 2025
  • IST: 1:30 pm, January 17, 2025
  • KST: 5 pm, January 17, 2025

Nongshim RedForce vs BRION

  • PST: 2:30 am, January 17, 2025
  • CET: 11:30 am, January 17, 2025
  • IST: 4 pm, January 17, 2025
  • KST: 7:30 pm, January 17, 2025

Also read: Dplus KIA welcomes former T1 coach Bengi

January 18, 2025

Dplus vs DN Freecs

  • PST: 10 pm, January 17, 2025
  • CET: 7 am, January 18, 2025
  • IST: 11:30 am, January 18, 2025
  • KST: 3 pm, January 18, 2025

DRX vs T1

  • PST: 12:30 am, January 18, 2025
  • CET: 9:30 am, January 18, 2025
  • IST: 2 pm, January 18, 2025
  • KST: 5:30 pm, January 18, 2025

January 19, 2025

KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life Esports

  • PST: 10 pm, January 18, 2025
  • CET: 7 am, January 19, 2025
  • IST: 11:30 am, January 19, 2025
  • KST: 3 pm, January 19, 2025

FearX vs Gen.G

  • PST: 12:30 am, January 19, 2025
  • CET: 9:30 am, January 19, 2025
  • IST: 2 pm, January 19, 2025
  • KST: 5:30 pm, January 19, 2025

January 22, 2025

Dplus vs FearX

  • PST: 12 am, January 22, 2025
  • CET: 9 am, January 22, 2025
  • IST: 1:30 pm, January 22, 2025
  • KST: 5 pm, January 22, 2025

DN Freecs vs DRX

  • PST: 2:30 am, January 22, 2025
  • CET: 11:30 am, January 22, 2025
  • IST: 4 pm, January 22, 2025
  • KST: 7:30 pm, January 22, 2025

January 23, 2025

BRION vs Gen.G

  • PST: 12 am, January 23, 2025
  • CET: 9 am, January 23, 2025
  • IST: 1:30 pm, January 23, 2025
  • KST: 5 pm, January 23, 2025

Hanwha Life Esports vs Nongshim RedForce

  • PST: 2:30 am, January 23, 2025
  • CET: 11:30 am, January 23, 2025
  • IST: 4 pm, January 23, 2025
  • KST: 7:30 pm, January 23, 2025

Also read: Atakhan in League of Legends Season 15

January 24, 2025

DRX vs FearX

  • PST: 12 am, January 24, 2025
  • CET: 9 am, January 24, 2025
  • IST: 1:30 pm, January 24, 2025
  • KST: 5 pm, January 24, 2025

T1 vs KT Rolster

  • PST: 2:30 am, January 24, 2025
  • CET: 11:30 am, January 24, 2025
  • IST: 4 pm, January 24, 2025
  • KST: 7:30 pm, January 24, 2025

January 25, 2025

Hanwha Life Esports vs Dplus

  • PST: 10 pm, January 24, 2025
  • CET: 7 am, January 25, 2025
  • IST: 11:30 am, January 25, 2025
  • KST: 3 pm, January 25, 2025

Gen.G vs DN Freecs

  • PST: 12:30 am, January 25, 2025
  • CET: 9:30 am, January 25, 2025
  • IST: 2 pm, January 25, 2025
  • KST: 5:30 pm, January 25, 2025

January 26, 2025

T1 vs Nongshim RedForce

  • PST: 10 pm, January 24, 2025
  • CET: 7 am, January 25, 2025
  • IST: 11:30 am, January 25, 2025
  • KST: 3 pm, January 25, 2025

KT Rolster vs BRION

  • PST: 12:30 am, January 25, 2025
  • CET: 9:30 am, January 25, 2025
  • IST: 2 pm, January 25, 2025
  • KST: 5:30 pm, January 25, 2025

January 31, 2025

DN Freecs vs KT Rolster

  • PST: 12 am, January 31, 2025
  • CET: 9 am, January 31, 2025
  • IST: 1:30 pm, January 31, 2025
  • KST: 5 pm, January 31, 2025

DRX vs Hanwha Life Esports

  • PST: 2:30 am, January 31, 2025
  • CET: 11:30 am, January 31, 2025
  • IST: 4 pm, January 31, 2025
  • KST: 7:30 pm, January 31, 2025

February 1, 2025

T1 vs Gen.G

  • PST: 10 pm, January 31, 2025
  • CET: 7 am, February 1, 2025
  • IST: 11:30 am, February 1, 2025
  • KST: 3 pm, February 1, 2025

BRION vs Dplus

  • PST: 12:30 am, February 1, 2025
  • CET: 9:30 am, February 1, 2025
  • IST: 2 pm, February 1, 2025
  • KST: 5:30 pm, February 1, 2025

February 2, 2025

Nongshim RedForce vs FearX

  • PST: 10 pm, February 1, 2025
  • CET: 7 am, February 2, 2025
  • IST: 11:30 am, February 2, 2025
  • KST: 3 pm, February 2, 2025

Note: The League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 article will be updated regularly with the latest match results.

How to watch League of Legends LCK Cup 2025

Fans can navigate to the following websites to watch the matches live with English commentary:

Several popular Twitch streamers will also host LCK watch parties on their respective channels.

Check out more League of Legends news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी