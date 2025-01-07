League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Schedule and how to watch

The Group Battle of the League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 will start on January 15, 2025. The ten participating teams will be categorized into two groups, competing against one another to determine which teams advance to the subsequent stages. The stakes are considerable, as the champion of this event will qualify for the LoL First Strike 2025 tournament.

This article highlights all of the Group Battle fixtures of League of Legends LCK Cup 2025, along with their timings and live stream details.

League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Groups

Expand Tweet

Trending

The ten teams competing in the LCK Cup 2025 have been categorized into two groups: Group Baron and Group Elder. The draft selections were conducted by the leaders of each group — Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports. Below is a list of all the teams in these two groups:

Group Baron

Hanwha Life Esports

T1

FearX

DN Freecs

BRION

Group Elder

Gen.G

Dplus

KT Rolster

Nongshim RedForce

DRX

Also read: All teams participating in the League of Legends LCK Cup 2025

League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Schedule

Expand Tweet

All of the League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle fixtures and their timings have been provided below:

January 15, 2025

BRION vs DRX: DRX won 2-1

DRX won 2-1 DN Freecs vs Nongshim RedForce: DN Freecs won 2-1

January 16, 2025

FearX vs KT Rolster : KT Rolster won 2-1

: KT Rolster won 2-1 Dplus vs T1: Dplus won 2-1

January 17, 2025

Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports

PST : 12 am, January 17, 2025

: 12 am, January 17, 2025 CET : 9 am, January 17, 2025

: 9 am, January 17, 2025 IST : 1:30 pm, January 17, 2025

: 1:30 pm, January 17, 2025 KST: 5 pm, January 17, 2025

Nongshim RedForce vs BRION

PST : 2:30 am, January 17, 2025

: 2:30 am, January 17, 2025 CET : 11:30 am, January 17, 2025

: 11:30 am, January 17, 2025 IST : 4 pm, January 17, 2025

: 4 pm, January 17, 2025 KST: 7:30 pm, January 17, 2025

Also read: Dplus KIA welcomes former T1 coach Bengi

January 18, 2025

Dplus vs DN Freecs

PST : 10 pm, January 17, 2025

: 10 pm, January 17, 2025 CET : 7 am, January 18, 2025

: 7 am, January 18, 2025 IST : 11:30 am, January 18, 2025

: 11:30 am, January 18, 2025 KST: 3 pm, January 18, 2025

DRX vs T1

PST : 12:30 am, January 18, 2025

: 12:30 am, January 18, 2025 CET : 9:30 am, January 18, 2025

: 9:30 am, January 18, 2025 IST : 2 pm, January 18, 2025

: 2 pm, January 18, 2025 KST: 5:30 pm, January 18, 2025

January 19, 2025

KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life Esports

PST : 10 pm, January 18, 2025

: 10 pm, January 18, 2025 CET : 7 am, January 19, 2025

: 7 am, January 19, 2025 IST : 11:30 am, January 19, 2025

: 11:30 am, January 19, 2025 KST: 3 pm, January 19, 2025

FearX vs Gen.G

PST : 12:30 am, January 19, 2025

: 12:30 am, January 19, 2025 CET : 9:30 am, January 19, 2025

: 9:30 am, January 19, 2025 IST : 2 pm, January 19, 2025

: 2 pm, January 19, 2025 KST: 5:30 pm, January 19, 2025

January 22, 2025

Dplus vs FearX

PST : 12 am, January 22, 2025

: 12 am, January 22, 2025 CET : 9 am, January 22, 2025

: 9 am, January 22, 2025 IST : 1:30 pm, January 22, 2025

: 1:30 pm, January 22, 2025 KST: 5 pm, January 22, 2025

DN Freecs vs DRX

PST : 2:30 am, January 22, 2025

: 2:30 am, January 22, 2025 CET : 11:30 am, January 22, 2025

: 11:30 am, January 22, 2025 IST : 4 pm, January 22, 2025

: 4 pm, January 22, 2025 KST: 7:30 pm, January 22, 2025

January 23, 2025

BRION vs Gen.G

PST : 12 am, January 23, 2025

: 12 am, January 23, 2025 CET : 9 am, January 23, 2025

: 9 am, January 23, 2025 IST : 1:30 pm, January 23, 2025

: 1:30 pm, January 23, 2025 KST: 5 pm, January 23, 2025

Hanwha Life Esports vs Nongshim RedForce

PST : 2:30 am, January 23, 2025

: 2:30 am, January 23, 2025 CET : 11:30 am, January 23, 2025

: 11:30 am, January 23, 2025 IST : 4 pm, January 23, 2025

: 4 pm, January 23, 2025 KST: 7:30 pm, January 23, 2025

Also read: Atakhan in League of Legends Season 15

January 24, 2025

DRX vs FearX

PST : 12 am, January 24, 2025

: 12 am, January 24, 2025 CET : 9 am, January 24, 2025

: 9 am, January 24, 2025 IST : 1:30 pm, January 24, 2025

: 1:30 pm, January 24, 2025 KST: 5 pm, January 24, 2025

T1 vs KT Rolster

PST : 2:30 am, January 24, 2025

: 2:30 am, January 24, 2025 CET : 11:30 am, January 24, 2025

: 11:30 am, January 24, 2025 IST : 4 pm, January 24, 2025

: 4 pm, January 24, 2025 KST: 7:30 pm, January 24, 2025

January 25, 2025

Hanwha Life Esports vs Dplus

PST : 10 pm, January 24, 2025

: 10 pm, January 24, 2025 CET : 7 am, January 25, 2025

: 7 am, January 25, 2025 IST : 11:30 am, January 25, 2025

: 11:30 am, January 25, 2025 KST: 3 pm, January 25, 2025

Gen.G vs DN Freecs

PST : 12:30 am, January 25, 2025

: 12:30 am, January 25, 2025 CET : 9:30 am, January 25, 2025

: 9:30 am, January 25, 2025 IST : 2 pm, January 25, 2025

: 2 pm, January 25, 2025 KST: 5:30 pm, January 25, 2025

January 26, 2025

T1 vs Nongshim RedForce

PST : 10 pm, January 24, 2025

: 10 pm, January 24, 2025 CET : 7 am, January 25, 2025

: 7 am, January 25, 2025 IST : 11:30 am, January 25, 2025

: 11:30 am, January 25, 2025 KST: 3 pm, January 25, 2025

KT Rolster vs BRION

PST : 12:30 am, January 25, 2025

: 12:30 am, January 25, 2025 CET : 9:30 am, January 25, 2025

: 9:30 am, January 25, 2025 IST : 2 pm, January 25, 2025

: 2 pm, January 25, 2025 KST: 5:30 pm, January 25, 2025

January 31, 2025

DN Freecs vs KT Rolster

PST : 12 am, January 31, 2025

: 12 am, January 31, 2025 CET : 9 am, January 31, 2025

: 9 am, January 31, 2025 IST : 1:30 pm, January 31, 2025

: 1:30 pm, January 31, 2025 KST: 5 pm, January 31, 2025

DRX vs Hanwha Life Esports

PST : 2:30 am, January 31, 2025

: 2:30 am, January 31, 2025 CET : 11:30 am, January 31, 2025

: 11:30 am, January 31, 2025 IST : 4 pm, January 31, 2025

: 4 pm, January 31, 2025 KST: 7:30 pm, January 31, 2025

February 1, 2025

T1 vs Gen.G

PST : 10 pm, January 31, 2025

: 10 pm, January 31, 2025 CET : 7 am, February 1, 2025

: 7 am, February 1, 2025 IST : 11:30 am, February 1, 2025

: 11:30 am, February 1, 2025 KST: 3 pm, February 1, 2025

BRION vs Dplus

PST : 12:30 am, February 1, 2025

: 12:30 am, February 1, 2025 CET : 9:30 am, February 1, 2025

: 9:30 am, February 1, 2025 IST : 2 pm, February 1, 2025

: 2 pm, February 1, 2025 KST: 5:30 pm, February 1, 2025

February 2, 2025

Nongshim RedForce vs FearX

PST : 10 pm, February 1, 2025

: 10 pm, February 1, 2025 CET : 7 am, February 2, 2025

: 7 am, February 2, 2025 IST : 11:30 am, February 2, 2025

: 11:30 am, February 2, 2025 KST: 3 pm, February 2, 2025

Note: The League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 article will be updated regularly with the latest match results.

How to watch League of Legends LCK Cup 2025

Fans can navigate to the following websites to watch the matches live with English commentary:

Several popular Twitch streamers will also host LCK watch parties on their respective channels.

Check out more League of Legends news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.