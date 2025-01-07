League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Schedule and how to watch

The Group Battle of the League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 will start on January 15, 2025. The ten participating teams will be categorized into two groups, competing against one another to determine which teams advance to the subsequent stages. The stakes are considerable, as the champion of this event will qualify for the LoL First Strike 2025 tournament.
This article highlights all of the Group Battle fixtures of League of Legends LCK Cup 2025, along with their timings and live stream details.
League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Groups
The ten teams competing in the LCK Cup 2025 have been categorized into two groups: Group Baron and Group Elder. The draft selections were conducted by the leaders of each group — Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports. Below is a list of all the teams in these two groups:
Group Baron
- Hanwha Life Esports
- T1
- FearX
- DN Freecs
- BRION
Group Elder
- Gen.G
- Dplus
- KT Rolster
- Nongshim RedForce
- DRX
League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Schedule
All of the League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle fixtures and their timings have been provided below:
January 15, 2025
- BRION vs DRX: DRX won 2-1
- DN Freecs vs Nongshim RedForce: DN Freecs won 2-1
January 16, 2025
- FearX vs KT Rolster: KT Rolster won 2-1
- Dplus vs T1: Dplus won 2-1
January 17, 2025
Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports
- PST: 12 am, January 17, 2025
- CET: 9 am, January 17, 2025
- IST: 1:30 pm, January 17, 2025
- KST: 5 pm, January 17, 2025
Nongshim RedForce vs BRION
- PST: 2:30 am, January 17, 2025
- CET: 11:30 am, January 17, 2025
- IST: 4 pm, January 17, 2025
- KST: 7:30 pm, January 17, 2025
January 18, 2025
Dplus vs DN Freecs
- PST: 10 pm, January 17, 2025
- CET: 7 am, January 18, 2025
- IST: 11:30 am, January 18, 2025
- KST: 3 pm, January 18, 2025
DRX vs T1
- PST: 12:30 am, January 18, 2025
- CET: 9:30 am, January 18, 2025
- IST: 2 pm, January 18, 2025
- KST: 5:30 pm, January 18, 2025
January 19, 2025
KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life Esports
- PST: 10 pm, January 18, 2025
- CET: 7 am, January 19, 2025
- IST: 11:30 am, January 19, 2025
- KST: 3 pm, January 19, 2025
FearX vs Gen.G
- PST: 12:30 am, January 19, 2025
- CET: 9:30 am, January 19, 2025
- IST: 2 pm, January 19, 2025
- KST: 5:30 pm, January 19, 2025
January 22, 2025
Dplus vs FearX
- PST: 12 am, January 22, 2025
- CET: 9 am, January 22, 2025
- IST: 1:30 pm, January 22, 2025
- KST: 5 pm, January 22, 2025
DN Freecs vs DRX
- PST: 2:30 am, January 22, 2025
- CET: 11:30 am, January 22, 2025
- IST: 4 pm, January 22, 2025
- KST: 7:30 pm, January 22, 2025
January 23, 2025
BRION vs Gen.G
- PST: 12 am, January 23, 2025
- CET: 9 am, January 23, 2025
- IST: 1:30 pm, January 23, 2025
- KST: 5 pm, January 23, 2025
Hanwha Life Esports vs Nongshim RedForce
- PST: 2:30 am, January 23, 2025
- CET: 11:30 am, January 23, 2025
- IST: 4 pm, January 23, 2025
- KST: 7:30 pm, January 23, 2025
January 24, 2025
DRX vs FearX
- PST: 12 am, January 24, 2025
- CET: 9 am, January 24, 2025
- IST: 1:30 pm, January 24, 2025
- KST: 5 pm, January 24, 2025
T1 vs KT Rolster
- PST: 2:30 am, January 24, 2025
- CET: 11:30 am, January 24, 2025
- IST: 4 pm, January 24, 2025
- KST: 7:30 pm, January 24, 2025
January 25, 2025
Hanwha Life Esports vs Dplus
- PST: 10 pm, January 24, 2025
- CET: 7 am, January 25, 2025
- IST: 11:30 am, January 25, 2025
- KST: 3 pm, January 25, 2025
Gen.G vs DN Freecs
- PST: 12:30 am, January 25, 2025
- CET: 9:30 am, January 25, 2025
- IST: 2 pm, January 25, 2025
- KST: 5:30 pm, January 25, 2025
January 26, 2025
T1 vs Nongshim RedForce
- PST: 10 pm, January 24, 2025
- CET: 7 am, January 25, 2025
- IST: 11:30 am, January 25, 2025
- KST: 3 pm, January 25, 2025
KT Rolster vs BRION
- PST: 12:30 am, January 25, 2025
- CET: 9:30 am, January 25, 2025
- IST: 2 pm, January 25, 2025
- KST: 5:30 pm, January 25, 2025
January 31, 2025
DN Freecs vs KT Rolster
- PST: 12 am, January 31, 2025
- CET: 9 am, January 31, 2025
- IST: 1:30 pm, January 31, 2025
- KST: 5 pm, January 31, 2025
DRX vs Hanwha Life Esports
- PST: 2:30 am, January 31, 2025
- CET: 11:30 am, January 31, 2025
- IST: 4 pm, January 31, 2025
- KST: 7:30 pm, January 31, 2025
February 1, 2025
T1 vs Gen.G
- PST: 10 pm, January 31, 2025
- CET: 7 am, February 1, 2025
- IST: 11:30 am, February 1, 2025
- KST: 3 pm, February 1, 2025
BRION vs Dplus
- PST: 12:30 am, February 1, 2025
- CET: 9:30 am, February 1, 2025
- IST: 2 pm, February 1, 2025
- KST: 5:30 pm, February 1, 2025
February 2, 2025
Nongshim RedForce vs FearX
- PST: 10 pm, February 1, 2025
- CET: 7 am, February 2, 2025
- IST: 11:30 am, February 2, 2025
- KST: 3 pm, February 2, 2025
Note: The League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 article will be updated regularly with the latest match results.
How to watch League of Legends LCK Cup 2025
Fans can navigate to the following websites to watch the matches live with English commentary:
Several popular Twitch streamers will also host LCK watch parties on their respective channels.
