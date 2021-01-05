Final EU rosters heading into League of Legends LEC Spring Split 2021

The League of Legends European Championship's 2021 Spring Split is set to begin on January 22 with ten teams participating.
The final ten teams that have been confirmed for the LEC 2021 Spring Split are:
- Astralis
- Excel Esports
- FC Schalke 04
- Fnatic
- G2 Esports
- MAD Lions
- Misfits Gaming
- Rogue
- SK Gaming
- Team Vitality
With the start of the Spring Split for the League of Legends European Championships getting nearer, fans couldn't be more excited. The League of Legends community has missed official League of Legends action since the end of the World Championships in October.
Return of the Spring Split also means that all the top-tier teams and fan-favorite players will be making a return to the official League of Legends European Championship.
Here's everything to know about the final rosters from the LEC before Spring Split 2021 kicks off.
Team Rosters for League of Legends European Championship's 2021 Spring Split
The final rosters for the ten teams heading into the League of Legends European Championship's 2021 Spring Split are:
Astralis
- Top Laner: WhiteKnight
- Jungler: Zanzarah
- Mid Laner: Nukeduck
- Carry: Jeskla
- Support: promise
Excel Esports
- Top Laner: Kryze
- Jungler: Dan
- Mid Laner: Czekolad
- Carry: Patrik
- Support: Tore
Schalke 04
- Top Laner: Broken Blade
- Jungler: Gillius
- Mid Laner: Abbedagge
- Carry: Neon
- Support: LIMIT
Fnatic
- Top Laner: Bwipo
- Jungler: Selfmade
- Mid Laner: Nisqy
- Carry: Upset
- Support: Hylissang
G2 Esports
- Top Laner: Wunder
- Jungler: Jankos
- Mid Laner: Caps
- Carry: Rekkles
- Support: Mikyx
MAD Lions
- Top Laner: Armut
- Jungler: Elyoya
- Mid Laner: Humanoid
- Carry: Carzzy
- Support: Kaiser
Misfits
- Top Laner: Agresivoo, HiRit
- Jungler: Razork
- Mid Laner: Vetheo
- Carry: Kobbe
- Support: Denyk, Vander
Rogue
- Top Laner: Odoamne
- Jungler: Inspired
- Mid Laner: Larssen
- Carry: Hans sama
- Support: Trymbi
SK Gaming
- Top Laner: Jenax
- Jungler: TrnX
- Mid Laner: Blue
- Carry: Jezu
- Support: Treatz
Team Vitality
- Top Laner: Szygenda
- Jungler: Skeanz
- Mid Laner: Milica
- Carry: Comp
- Support: Labrov
Nevertheless, with a few weeks to go before the tournament kicks off, the rosters could undergo further changes. However, as of now, these lineups have been confirmed for the upcoming LEC 2021 Spring Split.Published 05 Jan 2021, 00:14 IST