Final EU rosters heading into League of Legends LEC Spring Split 2021

The League of Legends European Championship's 2021 Spring Split is set to begin on January 22 with ten teams participating.

The final ten teams that have been confirmed for the LEC 2021 Spring Split are:

Astralis

Excel Esports

FC Schalke 04

Fnatic

G2 Esports

MAD Lions

Misfits Gaming

Rogue

SK Gaming

Team Vitality

With the start of the Spring Split for the League of Legends European Championships getting nearer, fans couldn't be more excited. The League of Legends community has missed official League of Legends action since the end of the World Championships in October.

Return of the Spring Split also means that all the top-tier teams and fan-favorite players will be making a return to the official League of Legends European Championship.

Here's everything to know about the final rosters from the LEC before Spring Split 2021 kicks off.

Team Rosters for League of Legends European Championship's 2021 Spring Split

The final rosters for the ten teams heading into the League of Legends European Championship's 2021 Spring Split are:

Astralis

Top Laner: WhiteKnight

Jungler: Zanzarah

Mid Laner: Nukeduck

Carry: Jeskla

Support: promise

Excel Esports

Top Laner: Kryze

Jungler: Dan

Mid Laner: Czekolad

Carry: Patrik

Support: Tore

Schalke 04

Top Laner: Broken Blade

Jungler: Gillius

Mid Laner: Abbedagge

Carry: Neon

Support: LIMIT

Fnatic

Top Laner: Bwipo

Jungler: Selfmade

Mid Laner: Nisqy

Carry: Upset

Support: Hylissang

G2 Esports

Top Laner: Wunder

Jungler: Jankos

Mid Laner: Caps

Carry: Rekkles

Support: Mikyx

MAD Lions

Top Laner: Armut

Jungler: Elyoya

Mid Laner: Humanoid

Carry: Carzzy

Support: Kaiser

Misfits

Top Laner: Agresivoo, HiRit

Jungler: Razork

Mid Laner: Vetheo

Carry: Kobbe

Support: Denyk, Vander

Rogue

Top Laner: Odoamne

Jungler: Inspired

Mid Laner: Larssen

Carry: Hans sama

Support: Trymbi

SK Gaming

Top Laner: Jenax

Jungler: TrnX

Mid Laner: Blue

Carry: Jezu

Support: Treatz

Team Vitality

Top Laner: Szygenda

Jungler: Skeanz

Mid Laner: Milica

Carry: Comp

Support: Labrov

Nevertheless, with a few weeks to go before the tournament kicks off, the rosters could undergo further changes. However, as of now, these lineups have been confirmed for the upcoming LEC 2021 Spring Split.