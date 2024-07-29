League of Legends LEC Season Finals 2024: Qualified teams, schedule, live results, and more

Following the conclusion of the League of Legends LEC Summer Split, it's time for the LEC Season Finals 2024. Six teams will compete against each other, and subsequently, only the top two teams will qualify for the LoL Worlds 2024. As G2 Esports has already booked its spot at Worlds, if they win the Season Finals, the second and third-placed teams will qualify.

This article showcases all the details regarding the LEC Season Finals 2024, including its qualified teams, schedule, live stream details, and more.

All qualified teams for the League of Legends LEC Season Finals 2024

The qualification process for the LEC Season Finals 2024 depends on various factors. The Winter, Spring, and Summer split winners directly qualify for the Season Finals. Furthermore, the second and third-placed teams in the Summer split will also compete, along with the teams with the most Championship Points in this year's LEC.

Here are the six teams that qualified for the LEC Season Finals 2024:

G2 Esports

Fnatic

Team BDS

MAD Lions

SK Gaming

GIANTX

As G2 won all three splits this year, the remaining five teams are determined through the Summer split standings and the Championship Points table.

League of Legends LEC Season Finals 2024: Schedule

LEC Season Finals 2024 schedule (Image via LEC)

The LEC Season Finals 2024 will start on August 10, 2024, and run until September 1, 2024. All matches will be played in a best-of-five format.

Here are the LEC Season Finals 2024's initial fixtures:

Round 1

Fixture Date Result Fnatic vs Team BDS August 10 Fnatic won 3-0 G2 Esports vs MAD Lions KOI August 11 MAD Lions won 3-1 Team BDS vs SK Gaming August 17 BDS won 3-0 G2 Esports vs GIANTX August 18 G2 won 3-0

The lower bracket teams, such as SK Gaming and GIANTX will be given only one chance to proceed to the next stage. Thus, if they lose, they will be disqualified. Meanwhile, the upper bracket teams, including G2, Fnatic, Team BDS, and MAD Lions KOI, will go through a double-elimination format.

Round 2

Fixture Date Result G2 Esports vs Team BDS August 23 G2 won 3-2

As G2 managed to win the Lower Bracket Semifinal, they will face the loser between MAD Lions KOI and Fnatic. Meanwhile, the winner of the MAD LION vs Fnatic series will proceed to the Grand Final.

Round 3

Fixture Date and time Result MAD Lions KOI vs Fnatic August 24 (8 am PT, 5 pm CET, 8:30 pm IST) TBD G2 Esports vs loser between MAD Lions and Fnatic August 31 (8 am PT, 5 pm CET, 8:30 pm IST) TBD

*Note: The results, subsequent matchups, and their schedule will be updated live.

How to watch the League of Legends LEC Season Finals 2024

Fans can watch the LEC Season Finals 2024 via the following platforms:

Twitch : LEC

: LEC YouTube: LEC

Furthermore, many renowned League of Legends streamers, such as Caedrel, Ibai, Naru, and more, will host watch parties on their respective Twitch channels. Fans may tune into their channels for additional insights on the LEC games.

