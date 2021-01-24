League of Legends LEC Spring Split 2021 W1D2 result sees Fnatic and Astralis sitting at rock bottom

Week 1 Day 2 of the League of Legends LEC Spring Split 2021 concluded by generating a buzz with fans about some of the competition's events.

As per expectations, G2 Esports shares the first position with Rogue at the top of the LEC rankings. Both teams have a comfortable 2-0 score.

Team Vitality’s newly formed roster performed really well, while fan-favorites Fnatic and Astralis (previously Origen) placed at the bottom with a 0-2 scoreline.

Here are some of the major highlights from League of Legends LEC Spring Split 2021 W1D2 with day 3 soon to commence in a few hours.

EXCEL Esports upset Schalke No Fear in LEC Spring Split 2021 W1D2

Week 1 Day 2 of the LEC Spring Split wasn’t a good day Schalke. After starting the game strong against EXCEL, the team ultimately failed to deliver and lost to EXCEL.

Schalke even had the “Ocean-Soul” under their belt and four items on their Miss Fortune and Viktor. However, both their carries were caught out near the baron pit at the 40-minute mark, thereby allowing EXCEL secure the objective and push for the win.

Vitality secure their first win of LEC Spring Split 2021

The new Team Vitality roster is filled with rookies. But in Week 1 Day 2 of the LEC Spring Split, they finally got their first win of the competitive season against Misfits Gaming.

The rookies supported a unique Ashe build that revolved around maxing out ability haste and maximizing her crowd control abilities.

Their mid laner Aljoša "Milica" Kovandžić put on a clinic with his Lucian pick, helping the side secure a very comfortable win.

MAD Lions Demolish Astralis

MAD Lions bounced back on the second day of week 1 of the LEC Spring Split. The team was able to rotate Astralis out and beat them in individual mechanics and team fights.

MAD Lions were so far ahead in the game that they accumulated a 10k gold lead within 30 minutes.

G2 Esports brings out the top lane Ivern

After EXCEL Esports debuted the top lane Ivern pick in Week 1 Day 1 of the LEC Spring Split, it was time for G2 Esports to test their moves.

Unlike EXCEL, G2 made the pick work well. With the amount of utility on their side, the EU's kings had a smooth mid-to-late game even after starting rocky.

G2 Esports is sitting on top of the LEC standings.

Fnatic do not look good.

Fnatic is one of the most accomplished sides in the LEC. They have long been considered one of the best teams in EU.

Hence, they were the heavy favorites going up against Rogue. However, Fnatic’s over-aggressive playstyle worked against them, and Rogue capitalized on every opportunity.

Emil "Larssen" Larsson’s Twisted Fate was gigantic in the mid lane. He was miles ahead of his opponents by the mid-to-late game mark.

Fnatic needs to reduce their mistakes if they wish to be relevant as serious contenders for the LEC Spring Split crown.