League of Legends LEC Week 5 standings and talking points: MAD Lions running the show in Europe

Week 5 of League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 has concluded. All ten European teams have played 11 matches each since the fifth round of the League of Legends LEC 2021 clash.

There were no surprises in the top-table rankings as Rogue and G2 once again held the pole with nine wins each. With W5 wins over Astralis and Schalke, G2 Esports have extended their winning streak to four.

Meanwhile, Rogue won both their Week 5 matches against Vitality and Misfits to share the top spot.

MAD Lions were the week's show stealers with their surprising wins over Fnatic and XL. They moved into third place in the championship table with seven wins, a step closer to the League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 playoffs.

We did it!! We beat @FNATIC and finish a 2-0 Week!!



We couldn't have done it without you, lions 🧡🧡



See you next week!!

Fnatic's hot-streak came to a surprising halt as the "last boy" Vitality defeated them. Fnatic lost their second game of the week to Vitality and slipped down to the fourth position in the LEC 2021 table.

At the end of Game Week 5, SK Gaming and Fnatic share the fourth spot with six wins and five defeats.

back to the Schalke 0-4 pit we go 😔

Schalke once again had a devastating week as they lost both their games against SK and G2. Their losing streak has extended to four. They now stand at sixth in the championship table alongside Excel Esports.

Astralis, Misfits, and Vitality follow the top seven.

League of Legends LEC 2021 Spring split: Week 5 highlights

The LEC 2021 Spring Split standings after Week 5

MAD Lions beat XL and Fnatic to move up to the third spot

MAD Lions looked unstoppable in the fifth week of the tournament as they comfortably beat XL and Fnatic in two successive games. They have now moved up to the third spot, skipping past Fnatic with seven wins and four losses.

Who was your @Kia_Worldwide Player of the Game in @MADLions_LoLEN's win against @FNATIC?

MAD'S top laner İrfan Berk "Armut" Tükek was the standout player of the day. He was unstoppable with his Gnar and quite deservingly won the fourth MVP of League of Legends LEC Spring 2021.

G2 Esports and Rogue continued their dominance, finishing top of the table after week 5 of LEC Spring 2021

Another 2-0 week (and why jungle sucks)



Caps Recaps Week 5 with @G2Jankos! pic.twitter.com/6hFSOmwpKp — G2 Esports (@G2esports) February 20, 2021

G2 Esports and Rogue maintained their comfortable lead in the League of Legends LEC championship table with dominating victories over their opponents in Week 5. Both the table-toppers have now recorded nine wins each after eleven games.

Vitality shocked the LEC audience by ending Fnatic’s hot streak with a decisive victory.

League of Legends community saw the unexpected happen as Vitality defeated Fnatics with a stunning display of team effort. Undoubtedly, Vitality brought their A-game to the League of Legends LEC Spring 2021.

LET'S GOOOOOO 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

WE NEEDED THAT ONE!!! pic.twitter.com/iieHXPPj14 — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) February 19, 2021

Before the match started, most fans and analysts expected the in-form Fnatics to run riots over the "last boy" Vitality. The perennial champions of Europe dominantly took down G2, XL, SK, and Astralis at a stretch. Fans expected Fnatic to continue their winning streak in the LEC Week 5 as well.

But to everyone's surprise, Vitality rose from the ashes to dominate Fnatic at every stage of the game. Mathias "Szygenda" Jensen was the best player of the match as he did not allow Fnatic's star player Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau to stand a chance in the top lane.