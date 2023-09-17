League of Legends LoLdle answers 438: Monday, September 18, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 438th puzzle are now available. To maintain a daily winning streak, players must conquer the Ability, Quote, Classic, Splash Art, and Emoji puzzles. Only those with comprehensive knowledge of League of Legends' vast world can truly succeed in this game. However, some of them can be quite straightforward to decipher.

This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 18 edition.

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 438th edition (September 18, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 18's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Fiddlesticks

Fiddlesticks Quote: Amumu

Amumu Ability: Samira, Bonus : Q

Samira, : Q Emoji: Twitch

Twitch Splash Art: Graves, Bonus: Crime City Graves

Guessing Fiddlesticks's name could be difficult, considering the clues provided by LoLdle. Hailing from the Runeterra region, he made his debut in League of Legends in 2009. The quote riddle should also be quite tough to solve since Amumu is not frequently used in LoL.

Identifying Samira's ability, on the other hand, can be straightforward due to her high pick rate. Similarly, answering the emoji question will likely be easy since Twitch is currently a popular champion in League of Legends.

Last but not least, figuring out Graves' Crime City splash art isn't too difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 437, September 17: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank LoLdle 436, September 16: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona

The answers to LoLdle's 439th edition will be published on September 19, 2023.