League of Legends LoLdle answers 438: Monday, September 18, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 438th puzzle are now available. To maintain a daily winning streak, players must conquer the Ability, Quote, Classic, Splash Art, and Emoji puzzles. Only those with comprehensive knowledge of League of Legends' vast world can truly succeed in this game. However, some of them can be quite straightforward to decipher.
This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 18 edition.
Fiddlesticks, Amumu, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 438th edition (September 18, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 18's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Fiddlesticks
- Quote: Amumu
- Ability: Samira, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Twitch
- Splash Art: Graves, Bonus: Crime City Graves
Guessing Fiddlesticks's name could be difficult, considering the clues provided by LoLdle. Hailing from the Runeterra region, he made his debut in League of Legends in 2009. The quote riddle should also be quite tough to solve since Amumu is not frequently used in LoL.
Identifying Samira's ability, on the other hand, can be straightforward due to her high pick rate. Similarly, answering the emoji question will likely be easy since Twitch is currently a popular champion in League of Legends.
Last but not least, figuring out Graves' Crime City splash art isn't too difficult.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 437, September 17: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 436, September 16: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh
- LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah
- LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra
- LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna
- LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite
- LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir
- LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen
- LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai
- LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner
- LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
- LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
- LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri
- LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir
- LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 420, August 31: Maokai, Sona, Senna, Ekko, Leona
The answers to LoLdle's 439th edition will be published on September 19, 2023.