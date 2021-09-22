League of Legends mid-laner MagiFelix parts ways with Astralis

It was quite a surprise for European League of Legends fans when Carl “MagiFelix” Felix decided not to renew his roster with Astralis.

Though rookie on the LEC stage, MagiFelix was a prodigal talent in the mid lane who went toe-to-toe with some of the best players in Europe.

Before joining Astralis for the Spring and Summer split, MagiFelix had made a name in many academy rosters like Moviestar Riders and Fnatic Rising. And while he was benched and treated as a sub for most of the Spring Split, the mid laner soon got a shot at the spotlight in summer when he replaced Erlend "nukeduck" Våtevik Holm in the starting line-up.

Astralis League of Legends @AstralisLoL Today we part ways with @magifelix_lol as his contract will not be extended. Thank you for your time, and we wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors. Today we part ways with @magifelix_lol as his contract will not be extended. Thank you for your time, and we wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.

However, he will not be continuing with the organization. In a recent tweet, Astralis announced that MagiFelix would not renew his contract as their League of legends mid laner, and he will be seeking opportunities elsewhere.

The official statement of the decision states,

“MagiFelix has been an important part of the first-ever Astralis season in League of Legends… our goal is to progress and improve our game constantly, and we will announce full details for our 2022 season once everything is in place.”

MagiFelix parts ways with Astralis' League of Legends line-up

Metafy @TryMetafy



Now you can improve your game with one of the best SoloQ players in



Come get the tools you need to analyze and fix your gameplay so you can start winning more!



Book your 1:1 Session Here: Excited to announce @FNC_MagiFelix on Metafy!Now you can improve your game with one of the best SoloQ players in @LeagueOfLegends Come get the tools you need to analyze and fix your gameplay so you can start winning more!Book your 1:1 Session Here: metafy.gg/@magifelix Excited to announce @FNC_MagiFelix on Metafy!



Now you can improve your game with one of the best SoloQ players in @LeagueOfLegends



Come get the tools you need to analyze and fix your gameplay so you can start winning more!



Book your 1:1 Session Here: metafy.gg/@magifelix https://t.co/JnAx9GIgHz

While MagiFelix had great individual performances throughout the LEC summer split 2021, Astralis did not. The organization finished 6-12 in Spring and 7-11 in Summer, tying them in the 7th position with Excel Esports.

MagiFelix had initially made a name for himself on scaling champions like Corki and Azir. However, over the course of the Split, he was able to widen his champion pool, and fans eventually got to see him on assassin picks like Akali, on which he boasts a phenomenal 11.5 K/D/A.

Also Read

It’s safe to say, a player of MagiFelix talent will quickly find a spot on any professional League of Legends roster, and fans will be pretty excited to see just where he lands up before Season 12 takes off.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar