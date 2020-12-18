League of Legends North American LCS Power Rankings based on offseason trades

With the League of Legends Spring Split just a few months away, it's time to analyze and rank the teams based on offseason acquisitions. Teams have made multiple changes across the league to rosters and coaching staffs.

The changes were made in hopes of becoming the champions of the 2021 spring split. Without a doubt, many teams also have their eyes set on worlds, but the rankings below are for the spring split.

The League of Legends North American LCS Rankings

#10 Immortals

Image via YouTube

Top: Mohamed "Revenge" Kaddoura

Jungle: Andrei "Xerxe" Dragomir

Mid: David "Insanity" Challe

Bot: Quin "Raes" Korebrits

Advertisement

Support: Mitchell "Desitny" Shaw

Coach: André "Guilhoto" Pereira Guilhoto

This roster has very few recognizable names to NA fans. This fact does not necessarily mean that a weak roster is present though. In fact, this roster may just surprise everyone in NA with a stellar performance, but that is unlikely.

With only two of the five active members having real professional experience, it is hard to see this roster preforming well in its first split. The coach, Guilhoto, comes from the LEC where he coached Giants, FC Schalke 04, Origen, and Astralis. His familiarity with Destiny and Xerxr may prove useful, but expectations are low.

#9 Dignitas

Image via YouTube

Top: Aaron "FakeGod" Lee

Jungle: Joshua "Dardoch" Hartnett

Mid: Max "Soligo" Soong

Bot: Toàn "Neo" Trần

Support: Zaqueri "Aphromoo" Black

Coach: Jimmy "Jimmy" Harrison

A roster filled with unproven names and some highly respected veterans, Dignitas will likely underperform this spring.

While fans of Aphromoo may be optimistic, his lane partner is a player who has been up and down from academy rosters across multiple teams. Dardoch may prove to be the hero, or the downfall of this roster as he is known for being a toxic teammate.

Advertisement

Fans will have to wait and see if his patience with this young roster is long enough to find success. Perhaps Aphromoo can prove to be Dardoch's muse when he starts going on tilt.

#8 FlyQuest

Image Via YouTube

Top: Eric "Licorice" Ritchie

Jungle: Brandon "Josedeodo" Joel Villegas

Mid: Cristian "Palafox" Palafox

Bot: Johnson "Johnsun" Nguyen

Support: David "Diamond" Bérubé

Coach: Lamine-Lounis "Paul" Khouani & Alexey "Sharkz" Taranda

Following a bright 2020 season in which they reached the NA LCS Finals for the first time as an organization, FlyQuest lost a majority of their roster and were forced to rebuild.

The addition of Licorice is enough to keep them out of the bottom two power rankings, but there are questions. Any team who has an almost full roster exodus either has a questionable team culture or really bad luck.

Fans can expect to see middling success, but playoffs are definitely a longshot for this desperately thrown together roster.

#7 Counter Logic Gaming

Image via YouTube

Top: Finn "Finn" Wiestål

Advertisement

Jungle: Mads "Broxah" Brock-Pedersen

Mid: Eugene "Pobelter" Park

Bot: Jason "WildTurtle" Tran

Support: Andy "Smoothie" Ta

Coach: Galen "Galen" Holgate

CLG will have a lot to prove this season as their roster is filled with LCS and LEC veterans alike. While all these veterans have found success in the pros in some way, it has never lasted with any of their teams.

Fans of CLG know how long it has been since they've tasted lasting success. This roster has the experience, but does it have the chemistry and ability to keep up with the faster pace of modern League of Legends?

This roster has a chance at playoffs if they get off to a hot start, but fans should not be too hopeful for a title if these players aren't consistently playing at their best.

#6 100 Thieves

Image via YouTube

Top: Kim "Ssumday" Chan-ho

Jungle: Can "Closer" Çelik

Mid: Tanner "Damonte" Damonte

Bot: Ian "FBI" Victor Huang

Support: Choi "huhi" Jae-hyun

Coach: Anthony "Zikz" Gray & Ham "Lustboy" Jang-sik

The 100 Thieves have consistently been a revolving door for big name players hoping to capture a title with a big money backed organization. They may have finally put together a roster that can earn them a coveted title.

Fans will be relieved to see their anchor Ssumday remain in the top lane and the coach Zikz. The rest of the roster is rounded out with veterans who have not tasted an NA LCS title, but are certainly hungry for it.

Advertisement

The 100 Thieves will either have a great year with a definitive top four seed into playoffs or will find themselves at the bottom of the table with their players not being able to preform as well as other veterans.

#5 Golden Guardians

Image via Inven Global

Top: Aiden "Niles" Tidwell

Jungle: Ethan "Iconic" Wilkinson

Mid: Nicholas "Abalzeolive" Antonic Abbott

Bot: Trevor "Stixxay" Hayes

Support: Leandro "Newbie" Marcos

Coach: Nicholas "Inero" Smith

While some fans may feel uneasy going into this season, the Golden Guardians have compiled some of the most promising rookies in all of the LCS.

Both Niles and Iconic are products of Maryville University, the winners of the Riot Collegiate tournament this past year. This makes these rookies a little more familiar with the bright lights of competition coming into the LCS.

This promising roster could shake the NA LCS with some serious upset wins throughout the season. Or they could fall completely flat and preform like most rookies. Only time will tell.

#4 Evil Geniuses

Image via Twitter

Advertisement

Top: Jeong "Impact" Eon-young

Jungle: Dennis "Svenskeren" Johnsen

Mid: Daniele "Jiizuke" di Mauro

Bot: Matthew "Deftly" Chen

Support: Lee "IgNar" Dong-geun

Coach: Peter Dun

Having finished last season in 3rd place, EG is looking for continued success in 2021. Fans can expect a similar level of play from an improved roster.

Though the departure of Huni from the top lane hurts, his replacement, Impact, leaves EG with a more reliable, team oriented top laner. Impact will compliment the fiery Jiizuke's playstyle more so than Huni ever did, which will lead to a better overall roster.

A playoff berth from the Evil Geniuses should not be surprising this split. Fans could possibly even turn their eyes towards worlds if this roster performs at its best.

#3 Cloud9

Image via MCV/DEVELOP

Top: Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami

Jungle: Robert "Blaber" Huang

Mid: Luka "Perkz" Perković

Advertisement

Bot: Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen

Support: Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme

Coach: Kim "Reignover" Yeu-jin

Cloud9 has consistently made playoffs and often been NA's best hope at worlds for as long as fans can remember. This year should be no different.

With the addition of Perkz from G2 Esports, Cloud9 has injected a huge amount of hype into its fan base. Fans should be expecting C9 to have an exciting year filled with quick victories through a dominant mid/jungle duo.

The only reason Cloud9 will falter is their somewhat unknown top laner Fudge. Hopefully he is able to keep up with the pace of the rest of the roster in a region filled with talented top laners.

#2 Team Solo Mid

Image via tsm.gg

Top: Heo "Huni" Seugn-hoon

Jungle: Mingyi "Spica" Lu

Mid: Tristan "PowerOfEvil" Schrage

Bot: Lawrence "Lost" Sze Yuy Hui

Support: Hu "SwordArt" Shuo-Chieh

Coach: Søren "Bjergsen" Bjerg & Anand "Curry" Agarwal

It seemed like the future of the organization's success in the LCS was in question when long time mid laner, Bjergsen, announced his retirement from professional play. However, it seems Bjergsen was still hungry for victory in a different way.

Enter Coach Bjergsen. Team Solo Mid secured their long term success by enlisting Bjergsen as a coach and allowing him to influence the formation of an extremely formidable roster.

With the addition of PowerOfEvil, a control style mid laner similar to Bjergsen, and the superstar Huni in the top lane, TSM has given their fans some peace of mind.

Fans can expect the usual playoff berth from TSM and a very likely finals spot, barring the worst case scenario - a team without cohesion and an inability of the coaching staff to bring these players together like a well oiled machine.

#1 Team Liquid

Advertisement

Image via YouTube

Top: Barney "Alphari" Morris

Jungle: Lucas "Santorin" Tao Kilmer Larsen

Mid: Nicolaj "Jensen" Jensen

Bot: Edward "Tactical" Ra

Support: Jo "CoreJJ" Yong-in

Coach: Joshua "Jatt" Leesman

The fans of Team Liquid can finally witness a season in which the 4th meme will be crushed and forgotten. The roster put together by caster turned balance team turned caster turned coach, Jatt, is one to be feared by the entire NA LCS.

The team may as well be called "No Rookies Allowed" because every member of the roster is a well respected veteran with a phenomenal pedigree. This may be one of the most consistent rosters NA will ever see.

With a selfless top laner like Alphari, fans can expect to see a lot of highlight plays between Santorin and Jensen in the mid lane. These plays will inevitably lead to an unstoppable snowball driven by CoreJJ's strategic mind.

Fans can expect this team to consistently win throughout the split and find themselves winning Team Liquids first NA LCS title, though TL may lack the explosive playstyle required to win at worlds.