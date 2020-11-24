League of Legends patch 10.24 update looks to buff Tryndamere while balancing many Mythic items

With the introduction of the new Mythic item system in League of Legends’ patch 10.23 preseason 11 update, the MOBA has seen significant shifts in both the meta and gameplay.

There were many overpowered and underwhelming aspects about the new items, and with the latest 10.24 patch, Riot Games will be looking to right some of the wrongs that the preseason brought with it.

While Tryndamere is all set to receive a buff in League of Legends patch 10.24, champions like Amumu, Hecarim, and Samira will get nerfed in the upcoming update.

Some of the new mythic items will be going through a lot of changes as well. Kraken Slayer will be getting some much-needed improvements in this patch. The more overpowered Eclipse and Liandry’s Anguish will be toned down, and their impact in the game significantly reduced.

Riot went into a lot of details as to why it made the changes it did in the patch on League of Legends’ official website.

League of Legends patch 10.24 official notes

Champions

#1 - Amumu

W - Despair

Base Damage Overtime Damage 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 ⇒ 4/6/8/10/12

Damage ratio 0.5% AP per 100 AP (every half second) ⇒ 0.25% AP per 100 AP (every half second)

BUGFIX Damage no longer occasionally fires at a slightly increased pace

#2 - Hecarim

Passive – Warpath

Bonus movement speed to bonus AD conversion: 15-30 percent (level 1/3/6/9/12/15/18) to 12-24 percent (level 1/3/6/9/12/15/18).

E – Devastating Charge

Bonus movement speed: 25-85 percent (based on time active) to 25-75 percent (based on time active).

Bugfix: Hecarim no longer gains more than 25 percent movement speed immediately after casting E – Devastating Charge.

#3 - Kayle

Passive – Divine Ascent

Bonus attack speed: Two percent per 100 ability power to one percent per 100 ability power.

#4 - Samira

Passive – Daredevil Impulse

Melee blade damage ratio: 10 percent AD to 7.5 percent AD.

Dash range against immobilized enemy: 800/850/900/950/1,000 (level 1/4/8/12/16) to 650/725/800/875/950 (level 1/4/8/12/16).

#5 - Tryndamere

Bonus AD per missing health: 0.15/0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35 to 0.15/0.25/0.35/0.45/0.55.

Q – Bloodlust

Bonus AD: 5/10/15/20/25 to 10/15/20/25/30.

#6 - Varus

Q – Piercing Arrow

Blight cooldown reduction (removed): Cooldown is no longer reduced by three seconds if Piercing Arrow detonates on a Blighted enemy.

Bow up (new): Damage from Blight effects detonated with Piercing Arrow are now increased by the amount of time Varus charges it for up to 50 percent, in addition to increasing Piercing Arrow’s damage for up to 50 percent.

VFX (new): Piercing Arrow will now show crit text when fully charged.

W – Blighted Quiver

Bonus damage: 7/10.5/14/17.5/21 to 7/8/9/10/11.

Bow down (new): Detonating a Blight stack on enemy champions and Epic Monsters now reduces all basic cooldowns by 12 percent of the max cooldown per stack.

R – Chain of Corruption

Snapback (new): Varus now snaps to face the target direction on start of cast.

Missile speed: 1,950 to 1,500.

#7 - Yasuo

Passive – Way of the Wanderer

Order of operations: Way of the Wanderer’s crit-related effects now wait to activate until any other effects that care about crit have been taken care of. This primarily means crit chance is no longer doubled before Guinsoo’s Rageblade calculates its on-hit damage.

#8 - Yone

Passive – Way of the Hunter

Order of operations: Way of the Hunter’s crit-related effects now wait to activate until any other effects that care about crit have been taken care of. This primarily means crit chance is no longer doubled before Guinsoo’s Rageblade calculates its on-hit damage.