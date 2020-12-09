League of Legends Patch 10.25 official notes introduce Rell, along with extensive changes to both champion and items

League of Legends patch 10.25 is finally here, and the final update of the year brings extensive changes to not just items, but champions as well.

The new champion Rell will also be introduced to the live servers with this update, and League of Legends players will finally be able to get their hands on the MOBA’s latest support.

Moreover, Anivia will be receiving an incredible amount of quality of life changes. The item reworks that came in League of Legends preseason patch 10.23 gave Anivia players quite a hard time during the laning phase, and the new tweaks will be providing her kit with a much-needed boost.

For a detailed look of League of Legends patch 10.23, players can visit Riot’s official website.

Here is the TLDR version, that just outlines all the major updates.

League of Legends Patch 10.25 official notes

Champion adjustments

[New] Rell

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Break the Mold

Advertisement

Rell attacks very slowly, but temporarily steals a portion of her target’s Armor and Magic Resist to deal bonus damage based on the amount stolen. Additionally, Rell can siphon resistances from multiple different foes to grow extremely tanky.

Q – Shattering Strike

Rell stabs forward with her lance, breaking any shields and damaging all enemies hit (damage decreases after the first target). If Rell has an ally bound with Attract and Repel (E), she and that ally recover health for each champion hit by this ability.

W – Ferromancy: Crash Down (W1)

(Can only cast while mounted) Rell leaps into the sky and transforms her mount into heavy armor, gaining a huge shield that lasts until destroyed or remounting. Upon landing, she knocks up all enemies around her. Rell can cast Attract and Repel (E) and Magnet Storm (R) during the transformation. Rell has increased durability, low movement speed, and a movement speed cap while in armored form. After the transformation, this ability changes to Ferromancy: Mount Up.

W – Ferromancy: Mount Up (W2)

(Can only cast while in armored form) Rell rushes forward and transforms her armor into a mount, gaining a burst of movement speed. During her next attack, she charges her target to deal bonus damage and flip them over her shoulder. Rell has increased movement speed while mounted. After the transformation, this ability changes to Ferromancy: Crash Down.

E – Attract and Repel

Rell magnetically binds a piece of her armor to a target allied champion, granting them bonus Armor and Magic Resist while nearby. Rell can recast this spell to break the bind and stun all enemies around and between her and her bound ally.

Advertisement

R – Magnet Storm

Rell erupts in magnetic fury, yanking nearby enemies toward her. She then creates a gravitational field around her, pulling nearby enemies in for a few seconds. The field doesn’t interrupt her enemies’ other actions.

Anivia

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Basic attack missile speed increased from 1,500 to 1,600

Q – Flash Frost

Missile speed increased from 800 to 950

[New] Flash Frost now Chills enemies it passes through

Cooldown from 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Passthrough damage from 60/85/110/135/160 (+45 percent AP) to 50/70/90/110/130 (+25 percent AP)

Detonation damage from 60/85/110/135/160 (+45 percent AP) to 70/105/140/175/210 (+50 percent AP)

Cost from 80/90/100/110/120 mana to 80/85/90/95/100 mana

E – Frostbite

Cost from 50/60/70/80/90 mana to 40 mana

Base damage from 50/75/100/125/150 (+50 percent AP) to 60/90/120/150/180 (+60 percent AP)

R – Glacial Storm

Cooldown 6 seconds to 4/2.5/1 seconds

Damage from 40/60/80 to 30/45/60

Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Advertisement

Base Stats

Mana growth from 60 to 40

E – Tantrum

Base damage from 75/100/125/150/175 to 75/95/115/135/155

R – Curse of the Sad Mummy

Stun duration from two seconds to 1.5/1.75/2 seconds

Annie

E – Molten Shield

Bonus movement speed from 30 to 60 percent (levels one to 18) to 20 to 50 percent (levels one to 18)

Ekko

Passive – Z-Drive Resonance

Damage ratio to monsters increased from 150 to 250 percent (600 damage cap removed)

Fizz

Base Stats

Mana growth decreased from 57 to 37

Gragas

Passive – Happy Hour

Healing increased from six to eight percent

W – Drunken Rage

Cooldown reduced from six to five seconds

Irelia

Base Stats

Attack damage increased from 63 to 65

Q – Bladesurge

Cooldown reduced from 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Ivern

Image via Riot Games

Q – Rootcaller

Cooldown reduced from 14/13/12/11/10 seconds to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

E – Triggerseed

Cooldown reduced from 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Shield AP ratio increased from 80 to 90 percent

R – Daisy!

Base attack speed increased from 0.623 to 0.7

Jhin

Q – Dancing Grenade

Minimum damage ratio reduced from 45/52.5/60/67.5/75 percent AD to 35/42.5/50/57.5/65 percent AD

Karthus

Q – Lay Waste

Cost reduced from 20/26/32/38/44 mana to 20/25/30/35/40 mana

Damage ratio increased from 30 to 35 percent

Kayle

Base Stats

Magic resist reduced from 34 to 30

E – Starfire Spellblade

Passive damage AP ratio reduced from 25 to 20 percent

Advertisement

Kayn

Base Stats

Armor reduced from 38 to 35

Q – Reaping Slash

Base damage reduced from 75/95/115/135/155 to 65/85/105/125/145

Cooldown increased from 6/5.5/5/4.5/4 seconds to 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds

Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Armor increased from 33 to 36

W – Safeguard

Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds

E – Tempest

Base damage increased from 80/120/160/200/240 to 100/140/180/220/260

Lulu

Q – Glitterlance

Base damage reduced from 80/115/150/185/220 to 70/105/140/175/210

[New] Hitting a target with both bolts now deals 25 percent bonus damage

[Removed] Bolts no longer have passthrough falloff damage

[New] Bolts now deal 70 percent damage to minions

Mordekaiser

Q – Obliterate

Isolated enemy damage increased from 20/25/30/35/40 percent to 30/35/40/45/50 percent

Morgana

W – Tormented Souls

Damage per second reduced from 12/24/36/48/60 (based on enemy champion’s missing health) to 12/22/32/42/52 (based on enemy champion’s missing health)

Nasus

Q – Siphoning Strike

Cooldown reduced from 8/7/6/5/4 seconds to 7.5/6.5/5.5/4.5/3.5 seconds

Nidalee

Image via Riot Games

Advertisement

Q – Javelin Toss

Cost reduced from 50/60/70/80/90 mana to 50/55/60/65/70 mana

Minimum damage increased from 70/85/100/115/130 (+50 percent AP) to 70/90/110/130/150 (+50 percent AP)

Maximum damage increased from 210/255/300/345/390 (+150% AP) to 210/270/330/390/450 (+150% AP)

E – Primal Surge

Cost reduced from 60/75/90/105/120 mana to 50/60/70/80/90 mana

Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Movement speed reduced from 355 to 345

Passive – Mortal Will

[New] Pantheon now gains five stacks when he recalls

Q – Comet Spear

Early release cooldown refund increased from 50 to 60 percent

Cost reduced from 40 to 30 mana

[Removed] Empowered Q no longer slows

W – Shield Vault

Base damage increased from 60/80/100/120/140 to 60/100/140/180/220

E – Aegis Assault

[Removed] E no longer blocks turret shots

Redirection slow reduced from 50 to 25 percent

[Rework] “Consuming Mortal Will stacks extends the duration of Aegis Assault” has been changed to “When Pantheon slams his shield, he consumes Mortal Will stacks to gain 60 percent movement speed for 1.5 seconds”

R – Grand Starfall

[New] Pantheon gains 10/20/30 percent armor penetration

[New] The spear that lands before Pantheon now slows and applies an unempowered spear worth of damage

Samira

Image via Riot Games

Advertisement

Passive – Daredevil Impulse

[Removed] Samira can no longer increase crowd control duration against non-knocked-up enemies

Q – Flair

Life steal effectiveness reduced from 100 to 66.6 percent

R – Inferno Trigger

Life steal effectiveness reduced from 100 to 66.6 percent

Seraphine

Base Stats

Health growth increased from 80 to 90

Surround Sound

Seraphine’s personal shield is now increased by 50 percent. Shield value is now 90 to 180 (based on level) (+45 percent AP)

Shyvana

Passive – Fury of the Dragonborn

[ARAM] Shyvana begins the game with five bonus armor and magic resistance. She also gains permanent stacking armor and magic resistance whenever she or her allies kill Cannon Minions or Super Minions. Additionally, Shyvana gains one armor, one magic resistance, and Dragon Fury regeneration (0.05 per stack) whenever she is healed by a Health Relic AOE on the enemy side of the map

[Nexus Blitz] Shyvana gains permanent stacking armor and magic resistance whenever she or her allies kill nearby epic monsters, jungle monsters, and Rift Scuttlers. Additionally, Shyvana gains permanent Dragon Fury regeneration (0.05 per stack)

Taliyah

Q – Threaded Volley

Subsequent hits no longer have reduced damage against monsters

Twitch

Image via Riot Games

Advertisement

Q – Ambush

Attack speed increased from 30/35/40/45/50 percent to 40/45/50/55/60 percent

W – Venom Cask

Slow increased from 25/30/35/40/45 percent to 30/35/40/45/50 percent

R – Spray and Pray

Bonus attack damage increased from 20/30/40 to 25/40/55

Yasuo

Base Stats

Attack speed growth increased from 2.5 to 3.5 percent

Yone

Base Stats

Attack speed growth increased from 2.5 to 3.5 percent

Rengar

W – Battle Roar

Healing from monsters increased from 75 percent of the damage he’s taken from monsters to 100 percent of the damage he’s taken from monsters

[New] W now deals 65 to 130 (levels 1 to 18) bonus damage to monsters

Warwick

Passive – Eternal Hunger

Bonus damage from 10 to 44 (levels one to 18) to 12 to 46 (levels one to 18) (+15% bonus AD) (+10% AP)

Talon

W – Rake

Return damage increased from 45/65/85/105/125 to 45/70/95/120/145

Wukong

– Nimbus Strike

Nimbus Strike now deals 50 percent more damage to monsters

Item changes

The Collector

Execute changed from: “All enemy targets except epic monsters and turrets” to “Enemy champions”

Muramana

Shock damage changed from: “Procs on all abilities and basic attacks” to “Procs on abilities that deal physical damage and basic attacks”

Zeke’s Convergence

Health from 300 to 250

Armor from 30 to 25

Convergence mark duration from four to eight seconds

Convergence bonus damage from 25-50 to 30-70

Seeker’s Armguard

Ability power from 30 to 20

Bandleglass Mirror

Cost from 365 to 265 gold

Chemtech Purifier

Cost from 450 gold to 550 gold (total cost unchanged overall)

Ardent Censer

Build path changed from Forbidden Idol + Blasting Wand + 650 gold to Forbidden Idol + Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + 630 gold

Staff of Flowing Water

Build path changed from Forbidden Idol + Blasting Wand + 650 gold to Forbidden Idol + Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + 630 gold

Advertisement

Imperial Mandate

Total cost from 2,700 to 2,500 gold

Damage from 60 to 100 to 36 to 60

Ally damage from 60 to 100 to 90 to 150

Moonstone Renewer

Total cost from 2,700 to 2,500 gold

Heal effect changed from 60 to 90 (based on ally’s level) to 70 to 100 (based on ally’s level)

Heal multiplier reduced from 25 percent per second (100 max) to 12.5 percent per second (50 max)

Locket of the Iron Solari

Total cost from 2,700 to 2,500 gold

Shield reduced from 250 to 420 to 230 to 385

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Total cost from 2,700 to 2,500 gold

Inspire bonus damage reduced from 40 to 60 (based on ally’s level) to 35 to 55 (based on ally’s level)

Galeforce

Attack damage increased from 55 to 60

Cooldown reduced from 90 to 60 seconds

Typhoon Claws

Attack damage increased from 75 to 80

Essence Reaver

Attack damage increased from 50 to 55

Zeal

Cost reduced from 1,200 to 1,050 gold

Rapid Firecannon

Cost reduced from 2,700 to 2,500 gold

Phantom Dancer

Cost reduced from 2,700 to 2,500 gold

Mortal Reminder

Cost increased from 2,900 to 3,000 gold

Attack damage increased from 30 to 40

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Attack damage increased from 30 to 35

Infinity Edge

[Removed] Infinity Edge no longer grants critical strike damage scaling

[New] If you have at least 60 percent critical chance, Infinity Edge grants 35 percent critical strike damage

Luden’s Tempest

Ability Haste from 10 to 20

Magic Penetration from 10 to six

Everfrost

Ability Haste from 10 to 20

Duskblade of Draktharr

On-hit slow changed from all champions to melee only

[Update] Improved visibility when champion becomes stealthed

Eclipse

Ranged shield changed from 100 (+30 percent bonus AD) to 75 (+20 percent bonus AD)

Bami’s Cinder

Cost increased from 1,000 to 1,100 gold

Sunfire Aegis

Health reduced from 450 to 350

Frostfire Gauntlet

Field range reduced from 275 to 250

Size increase reduced from 7.5 to six percent

Advertisement

Turbo Chemtank

Slow duration reduced from two to 1.5 seconds

Ranked updates