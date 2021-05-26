League of Legends patch 11.11 official notes brings buffs for Ryze while nerfing Shaco and Morgana

League of Legends patch 11.11 will be bringing in a few balance updates, and the changes this time around will focus on some of the champions who have either been dominating the meta, or have been underwhelming in it.
In patch 11.11, Riot will be putting some emphasis on the jungle role, and Shaco and Morgana will be receiving some nerfs in the upcoming update.
However, underwhelming mid-lane picks like Ryze will be receiving some much-needed love, and the devs will be providing him with a lot of boosts.
League of Legends players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 11.11 official notes
#1. Champions
Azir
Q – Conquering Sands
- Cost: 70 mana to 55 mana
Elise
Passive – Spider Queen
- Spider form on-hit damage ratio: 30 percent AP to 20 percent AP
Ezreal
Health regen growth: 0.55 to 0.65Armor: 22 to 24
Graves
AD growth: Three to four
Hecarim
Q – Rampage
- Damage ratio: 70 percent bonus AD to 75 percent bonus AD
E – Devastating Charge
- Minimum damage ratio: 50 percent bonus AD to 55 percent bonus AD
- Maximum damage ratio: 100 percent bonus AD to 110 percent bonus AD
Lee Sin
E – Tempest
- Cooldown: Eight seconds to nine seconds
Leona
W – Eclipse
- Base damage: 60/95/130/165/200 to 45/80/115/150/185
Master Yi
Q – Alpha Strike
- Damage ratio: 100 percent AD to 90 percent AD
E – Wuju Style
- Base damage: 20/30/40/50/60 to 30/40/50/60/70
Morgana
W – Tormented Shadow
- Damage against non-epic monsters: 185 percent to 155 percent
Nautilus
E – Riptide
- [New] Riptide now deals 150 percent increased damage against monsters
Qiyana
W – Terrashape
- Bonus movement speed: 5/7/9/11/13 percent to 3/5/7/9/11 percent
Rumble
Passive – Junkyard Titan
- On-hit damage cap against monsters: 120 to 80
Ryze
Health growth: 98 to 110
Senna
Passive – Absolution
- Bonus attack range per 20 mist stacks: 25 to 20
Q – Piercing Darkness
- [New] Piercing Darkness’ healing now also scales with 160 percent lethality
E – Curse of the Black Mist
- Bonus movement speed: 20 percent to 20 percent (+one percent per 20 AP)
R – Dawning Shadow
- Damage ratio: 50 percent AP to 70 percent
Seraphine
W – Surround Sound
- Base self shield: 75 to 150 (level one to 18) to 75 to 225 (levels one to 18)
- Base ally shield: 50 to 100 (level one to 18) to 50 to 150 (level one to 18)
Shaco
W – Jack in the Box
- Damage ratio: 10 percent AP (20 percent AP against single targets) to nine percent AP (18 percent AP against single targets)
E – Two-Shiv Poison
- AP damage ratio: 55 percent to 50 percent
Singed
E – Fling
- Cooldown: 10 seconds to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds
Teemo
W – Move Quick
- Cooldown: 17 seconds to 14 seconds
Urgot
W – Purge
- Modified damage ratio: 20/24/28/32/36 percent AD to 20/23.5/27/30.5/34 percent AD
#2. Items
Bramble Vest
- Armor: 35 to 30
- [Rem] Bramble Vest’s reflected damage no longer scales with bonus armor
Warmog’s Armor
- 3,000 maximum health to 1,110 bonus health
Warden’s Mail
- 0.5 percent of maximum health to five + 0.35 percent of maximum health
- [New] Tooltip now shows how much Rock Solid damage has been blocked
Randuin’s Omen
- 0.5 percent of maximum health to five + 0.35 percent of maximum health
Frozen Heart
- 0.5 percent of maximum health to seven + 0.35 percent of maximum health
- Winter’s Caress enemy attack speed slow: 15 percent to 20 percent
Moonstone Renewer
- Starlit Grace heal and shield power per second: Four percent, up to 20 percent to six percent, up to 30 percent
Black Cleaver
- Carve armor reduction per stack: Four percent, up to 24 percent at six stacks to five percent, up to 30 percent at six stacks
Divine Sunderer
- Spellblade empowered on-hit damage: 10 precent of target’s maximum health to 12 percent of target’s maximum health
- Spellblade healing: 50 percent for melee, 30 percent for ranged to 65 percent for melee, 40 percent for ranged
Frostfire Gauntlet
- Snowbind slow for ranged users: 25 percent (+four percent per 1,000 maximum health) to 12.5 percent (+two percent per 1,000 maximum health)
- Snowbind cooldown for ranged users: four seconds to six seconds
- Rimeforged Grasp (Ornn update) SNowbind slow for ranged users: 25 percent (+four percent per 1,000 maximum health) to 12.5 percent (+two percent per 1,000 maximum health)
- Rimeforged Grasp (Ornn upgrade) Snowbind cooldown for ranged users: four seconds to six seconds
Staff of Flowing Water
- Rapids self and ally empowerment: 20 to 40 AP (based on target’s level) for four seconds to 25 to 45 AP (based on target’s level) for four seconds
Serpent’s Fang
- Shield Reaver shield reduction for ranged users: 25 percent to 35 percent
Wardstone
- [Rem] Stirring Wardstone
- [Update] Watchful Wardstone
- Total cost: 1,100 gold
- Health: 150
- Ability haste: 10
- Arcane cache: This item can store up to three purchased control wards
- [Rem] Visions of Ixtal: Increase your stealth ward, totem ward, and control ward caps by one
- [New] Upon reaching level 13 and completing the support quest, automatically upgrades to Vigilant Warstone
- [Update] Vigilant Wardstone
- Build path: Automatically upgrades from Watchful Wardstone
- Health: 150
- Ability haste: 15
- Arcane cache: This item can stone up to three purchased control wards
- Visions of Ixtal: Increase your stealth ward, totem ward, and control war caps by one
- [New] Blessing of Ixtal: Vigilant Wardstone now increases ability power, ability haste, bonus attack damage, and bonus health by 12 percent
#3. Runes
Hail of Blades
- Cooldown: Eight seconds to 12 seconds
Biscuit Delivery
- Sellback cost: 30 gold to five gold
#4. In-game shop updates
- The build tree has been upgraded to put some respect on the final item (it’s larger) as well as accommodate taller trees
- Chad Mythic items with an active now have their own special Mythic active border to differentiate them from the plebeian normal active items
- Mythic item borders now show up in the scoreboard so you can easily identify why Jhin has a dash
- The builds-into dropdown gained some smarts and can resize based on its content
- Emberknife and Hailblade now appear in the Starting Items section of the support tab if you load in with Smite
#5. Nexus Blitz balance changes
- Nexus Blitz returns for the PROJECT event and will be available from May 27 to June 28.
- 13 percent to nine percent
- Elder Dragon can no longer appear as a first reward
- Rift Scuttler now uses the same shield mechanic as in Summoner’s Rift
- Rift Scuttler base health: 3,000 to 2,800
- Rift Scuttler base armor and magic resist: 60 to 20
- Smite now matches Summoner’s Rift’s values (starts at 450 damage, upgrades to 900)
- Adjusted the factors that weighed into event advantages to the losing team. Not only will it take into consideration the gold discrepancy, but the formula will also consider level differences between the two teams
- DPS check dummy health: 1,000 (+90 health per level, +15 health per second until six minutes, then +30 health per second after) to 1000 (+90 health per level, +two health per second until six minutes, then +four health per second after)
- Damage that would kill the DPS check dummy now puts it at one health
- On fire movement speed towards enemies facing angle: 180° to 130°
#6. Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes
- Ahri’s E – Charm no longer causes jungle monsters’ health to regenerate if used out of combat
- Updated Base Karma’s Q and E VFX to improve color range and reduce noise
- Hitting Hextech Malzahar or Tyrant Swain will trigger more metallic sounds
- Fixed an SFX bug where the initial portion of Worldbreaker Malzahar’s Q – Call of the Void couldn’t be heard if he casts the ability from Fog of War
- Fixed an SFX bug for Crystal Rose Swain, where if Swain used R – Demonflare and started draining a target’s soul, the target would not hear the stereo whisper SFX or the soul drain start SFX
- Open shop voice lines are once again available for champions and skins that have them
- Updated Taliyah’s Close Shop VO to her open shop VO
- Lux’s R – Final Spark VO will once again play
- Swapping regular Smite once with Unsealed Spellbook will no longer make it deal its upgraded 900 damage when it is swapped back
- Fixed a bug where Xin Zhao’s E – Audacious Charge would go on cooldown and use mana despite it not being actually activated when trying to cast it on an enemy outside of its range and recasting it afterward without a target
- Rammus’ R – Soaring Slam no longer deals its damage instantly when cast at point zero
- Alistar’s Q – Pulverize no longer grants a stack of Passive – Triumphant Roar when used on a spell-shielded target
- Kassadin can no longer trigger Electrocute by only hitting a champion with two separate attacks
#7. Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- PROJECT: Sejuani
- PROJECT: Mordekaiser
- PROJECT: Renekton
- PROJECT: Senna
- PROJECT: Sylas
- PROJECT: Sylas prestige edition
- PROJECT: Varus
Chromas
- PROJECT: Sejuani
- PROJECT: Mordekaiser
- PROJECT: Renekton
- PROJECT: Senna
- PROJECT: Sylas
- PROJECT: Varus