League of Legends patch 11.11 official notes brings buffs for Ryze while nerfing Shaco and Morgana

League of Legends patch 11.11 will be bringing in a few balance updates, and the changes this time around will focus on some of the champions who have either been dominating the meta, or have been underwhelming in it.

In patch 11.11, Riot will be putting some emphasis on the jungle role, and Shaco and Morgana will be receiving some nerfs in the upcoming update.

However, underwhelming mid-lane picks like Ryze will be receiving some much-needed love, and the devs will be providing him with a lot of boosts.

League of Legends players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 11.11 official notes

#1. Champions

Azir

Q – Conquering Sands

Cost: 70 mana to 55 mana

Elise

Passive – Spider Queen

Spider form on-hit damage ratio: 30 percent AP to 20 percent AP

Ezreal

Health regen growth: 0.55 to 0.65Armor: 22 to 24

Graves

AD growth: Three to four

Hecarim

Q – Rampage

Damage ratio: 70 percent bonus AD to 75 percent bonus AD

E – Devastating Charge

Minimum damage ratio: 50 percent bonus AD to 55 percent bonus AD

Maximum damage ratio: 100 percent bonus AD to 110 percent bonus AD

Lee Sin

E – Tempest

Cooldown: Eight seconds to nine seconds

Leona

W – Eclipse

Base damage: 60/95/130/165/200 to 45/80/115/150/185

Master Yi

Q – Alpha Strike

Damage ratio: 100 percent AD to 90 percent AD

E – Wuju Style

Base damage: 20/30/40/50/60 to 30/40/50/60/70

Morgana

W – Tormented Shadow

Damage against non-epic monsters: 185 percent to 155 percent

Nautilus

E – Riptide

[New] Riptide now deals 150 percent increased damage against monsters

Qiyana

W – Terrashape

Bonus movement speed: 5/7/9/11/13 percent to 3/5/7/9/11 percent

Rumble

Passive – Junkyard Titan

On-hit damage cap against monsters: 120 to 80

Ryze

Health growth: 98 to 110

Senna

Passive – Absolution

Bonus attack range per 20 mist stacks: 25 to 20

Q – Piercing Darkness

[New] Piercing Darkness’ healing now also scales with 160 percent lethality

E – Curse of the Black Mist

Bonus movement speed: 20 percent to 20 percent (+one percent per 20 AP)

R – Dawning Shadow

Damage ratio: 50 percent AP to 70 percent

Seraphine

W – Surround Sound

Base self shield: 75 to 150 (level one to 18) to 75 to 225 (levels one to 18)

Base ally shield: 50 to 100 (level one to 18) to 50 to 150 (level one to 18)

Shaco

W – Jack in the Box

Damage ratio: 10 percent AP (20 percent AP against single targets) to nine percent AP (18 percent AP against single targets)

E – Two-Shiv Poison

AP damage ratio: 55 percent to 50 percent

Singed

E – Fling

Cooldown: 10 seconds to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds

Teemo

W – Move Quick

Cooldown: 17 seconds to 14 seconds

Urgot

W – Purge

Modified damage ratio: 20/24/28/32/36 percent AD to 20/23.5/27/30.5/34 percent AD

#2. Items

Bramble Vest

Armor: 35 to 30

[Rem] Bramble Vest’s reflected damage no longer scales with bonus armor

Warmog’s Armor

3,000 maximum health to 1,110 bonus health

Warden’s Mail

0.5 percent of maximum health to five + 0.35 percent of maximum health

[New] Tooltip now shows how much Rock Solid damage has been blocked

Randuin’s Omen

0.5 percent of maximum health to five + 0.35 percent of maximum health

Frozen Heart

0.5 percent of maximum health to seven + 0.35 percent of maximum health

Winter’s Caress enemy attack speed slow: 15 percent to 20 percent

Moonstone Renewer

Starlit Grace heal and shield power per second: Four percent, up to 20 percent to six percent, up to 30 percent

Black Cleaver

Carve armor reduction per stack: Four percent, up to 24 percent at six stacks to five percent, up to 30 percent at six stacks

Divine Sunderer

Spellblade empowered on-hit damage: 10 precent of target’s maximum health to 12 percent of target’s maximum health

Spellblade healing: 50 percent for melee, 30 percent for ranged to 65 percent for melee, 40 percent for ranged

Frostfire Gauntlet

Snowbind slow for ranged users: 25 percent (+four percent per 1,000 maximum health) to 12.5 percent (+two percent per 1,000 maximum health)

Snowbind cooldown for ranged users: four seconds to six seconds

Rimeforged Grasp (Ornn update) SNowbind slow for ranged users: 25 percent (+four percent per 1,000 maximum health) to 12.5 percent (+two percent per 1,000 maximum health)

Rimeforged Grasp (Ornn upgrade) Snowbind cooldown for ranged users: four seconds to six seconds

Staff of Flowing Water

Rapids self and ally empowerment: 20 to 40 AP (based on target’s level) for four seconds to 25 to 45 AP (based on target’s level) for four seconds

Serpent’s Fang

Shield Reaver shield reduction for ranged users: 25 percent to 35 percent

Wardstone

[Rem] Stirring Wardstone

[Update] Watchful Wardstone

Total cost: 1,100 gold

Health: 150

Ability haste: 10

Arcane cache: This item can store up to three purchased control wards

[Rem] Visions of Ixtal: Increase your stealth ward, totem ward, and control ward caps by one

[New] Upon reaching level 13 and completing the support quest, automatically upgrades to Vigilant Warstone

[Update] Vigilant Wardstone

Build path: Automatically upgrades from Watchful Wardstone

Health: 150

Ability haste: 15

Arcane cache: This item can stone up to three purchased control wards

Visions of Ixtal: Increase your stealth ward, totem ward, and control war caps by one

[New] Blessing of Ixtal: Vigilant Wardstone now increases ability power, ability haste, bonus attack damage, and bonus health by 12 percent

#3. Runes

Hail of Blades

Cooldown: Eight seconds to 12 seconds

Biscuit Delivery

Sellback cost: 30 gold to five gold

#4. In-game shop updates

The build tree has been upgraded to put some respect on the final item (it’s larger) as well as accommodate taller trees

Chad Mythic items with an active now have their own special Mythic active border to differentiate them from the plebeian normal active items

Mythic item borders now show up in the scoreboard so you can easily identify why Jhin has a dash

The builds-into dropdown gained some smarts and can resize based on its content

Emberknife and Hailblade now appear in the Starting Items section of the support tab if you load in with Smite

#5. Nexus Blitz balance changes

Nexus Blitz returns for the PROJECT event and will be available from May 27 to June 28.

13 percent to nine percent

Elder Dragon can no longer appear as a first reward

Rift Scuttler now uses the same shield mechanic as in Summoner’s Rift

Rift Scuttler base health: 3,000 to 2,800

Rift Scuttler base armor and magic resist: 60 to 20

Smite now matches Summoner’s Rift’s values (starts at 450 damage, upgrades to 900)

Adjusted the factors that weighed into event advantages to the losing team. Not only will it take into consideration the gold discrepancy, but the formula will also consider level differences between the two teams

DPS check dummy health: 1,000 (+90 health per level, +15 health per second until six minutes, then +30 health per second after) to 1000 (+90 health per level, +two health per second until six minutes, then +four health per second after)

Damage that would kill the DPS check dummy now puts it at one health

On fire movement speed towards enemies facing angle: 180° to 130°

#6. Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Ahri’s E – Charm no longer causes jungle monsters’ health to regenerate if used out of combat

Updated Base Karma’s Q and E VFX to improve color range and reduce noise

Hitting Hextech Malzahar or Tyrant Swain will trigger more metallic sounds

Fixed an SFX bug where the initial portion of Worldbreaker Malzahar’s Q – Call of the Void couldn’t be heard if he casts the ability from Fog of War

Fixed an SFX bug for Crystal Rose Swain, where if Swain used R – Demonflare and started draining a target’s soul, the target would not hear the stereo whisper SFX or the soul drain start SFX

Open shop voice lines are once again available for champions and skins that have them

Updated Taliyah’s Close Shop VO to her open shop VO

Lux’s R – Final Spark VO will once again play

Swapping regular Smite once with Unsealed Spellbook will no longer make it deal its upgraded 900 damage when it is swapped back

Fixed a bug where Xin Zhao’s E – Audacious Charge would go on cooldown and use mana despite it not being actually activated when trying to cast it on an enemy outside of its range and recasting it afterward without a target

Rammus’ R – Soaring Slam no longer deals its damage instantly when cast at point zero

Alistar’s Q – Pulverize no longer grants a stack of Passive – Triumphant Roar when used on a spell-shielded target

Kassadin can no longer trigger Electrocute by only hitting a champion with two separate attacks

#7. Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

PROJECT: Sejuani

PROJECT: Mordekaiser

PROJECT: Renekton

PROJECT: Senna

PROJECT: Sylas

PROJECT: Sylas prestige edition

PROJECT: Varus

Chromas

PROJECT: Sejuani

PROJECT: Mordekaiser

PROJECT: Renekton

PROJECT: Senna

PROJECT: Sylas

PROJECT: Varus