League of Legends patch 11.12 official notes finally brings reworked Dr. Mundo and massive changes to Aphelios

League of Legends patch 11.12 is finally here, and Riot Games will finally be introducing the reworked Dr. Mundo along with other significant champion updates.

Dr. Mundo’s rework was one of the most anticipated updates for the League of Legends community in Season 11. Riot seems to have overhauled a lot of his kit, and he will definitely be feeling like a new champion once the update goes live.

Moreover, Aphelios is in for a lot of balance updates as well, along with Draven, Gnar, and Hecarim.

League of Legends players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 11.12 official notes

1) Champion

Rework: Dr. Mundo

Passive – Goes Where He Pleases

Dr. Mundo resists the next immobilizing effect that hits him, instead losing current health and dropping a chemical canister nearby. Dr. Mundo can pick it up by walking over it, restoring a portion of maximum health and reducing this passive’s cooldown. Enemies moving over the canister destroy it

Dr. Mundo also has increased health regeneration based on his maximum health

Q – Infected Bonesaw

Dr. Mundo throws an infected bonesaw, dealing magic damage to the first enemy hit based on their current health and slowing them

W – Heart Zapper

Dr. Mundo electrocutes himself for a few seconds, dealing persistent magic damage to nearby enemies and storing a portion of damage he takes as grey health. At the end of the duration, Dr. Mundo deals a burst of magic damage to nearby enemies and heals his grey health if an enemy is hit (heal reduced if only minions or monsters are hit). Dr. Mundo can recast Heart Zapper to end its effects early

E – Blunt Force Trauma

Passive – Dr. Mundo has bonus attack damage, increasing based on his missing health

Active – Dr. Mundo slams his “medical” bag into an enemy, dealing physical damage based on his missing health. If the enemy dies they are swatted away, dealing this ability’s minimum damage to enemies they pass through

Ultimate – Maximum Dosage

Dr. Mundo pumps himself with chemicals, instantly healing a percent of his missing health. He then heals a portion of his maximum health over a long duration, gaining bonus movement speed and attack damage while healing

Aphelios

Magic resist: 26 to 30

AD growth: 2.4 to three

Q – Severum, the Scythe Pistol

Maximum number of attacks: six (+one per 33 percent bonus attack speed) to six (+one per 50 percent bonus attack speed)

On-hit damage: 10 to 30 (+21 to 30 percent bonus AD) to 10 to 40 (+20 to 35 percent bonus AD)

Healing from basic attacks: three to 20 percent (level one to 18) to three to 10 percent (level one to 18)

Healing from spells: three to 20 percent (level one to 18) to nine to 30 percent (level one to 18)

Q – Crescendum, the Chakram

Sentry damage: 25 to 85 (+35 to 50 percent bonus AD) to 31 to 100 (+40 to 60 percent bonus AD)

Draven

Q – Spinning Axe

Bonus damage: 35/40/45/50/55 (+65/75/85/95/105 percent bonus AD) to 40/45/50/55/60 (+70/80/90/100/110 percent bonus AD)

Gnar

Attack damage: 59 to 57

Hecarim

Armor: 32 to 35

Q – Rampage

Damage ratio: 75 percent bonus AD to 85 percent bonus AD

Illaoi

Mana growth: 40 to 50

Jarvan IV

W – Golden Aegis

Cooldown: 12 seconds to nine seconds

Kai’Sa

Q – Icathian Rain

Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds to 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

Malphite

W – Thunderclap

On-hit damage: 10/20/30/40/50 (+10 percent armor) to 15/25/35/45/55 (+15 percent armor)

Rammus

W – Defensive Ball Curl

Base bonus armor: 30 to 40

R – Soaring Slam

Cooldown: 130/110/90 seconds to 110/95/80 seconds

Nasus

Passive – Soul Eater

Life steal: 12/18/24 percent (level 1/7/13) to 10/16/22 percent (level 1/7/13)

Renekton

Q – Cull the Meek

Non-champion healing: 3/4/5/6/7 (+four percent bonus AD) to 2/3/4/5/6 (+three percent bonus AD)

Empowered non-champion healing: 9/12/15/18/21 (+12 percent bonus AD) to 6/9/12/15/18 (+nine percent bonus AD)

Talon

W – Rake

Initial damage: 45/60/75/90/105 (+55 percent bonus AD) to 40/50/60/70/80 (+40 percent bonus AD)

Return damage: 45/70/95/120/145 (+70 percent bonus AD) to 50/80/110/140/170 (+80 percent bonus AD)

Udyr

R – Phoenix Stance

Cone damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 (70 percent AP) to 50/95/140/185/230/275 (80 percent AP)

Varus

W – Blighted Quiver

Maximum bonus damage from target’s missing health: 10/8/14.4/18/21.6/25.2 percent to 9/12/15/18/21 percent

Wukong

Attack damage growth: Four to 3.5

Q – Crushing Blow

Damage ratio: 50 percent bonus AD to 45 percent bonus AD

Ziggs

Q – Bouncing Bomb

Base damage: 85/130/175/220/265 to 85/135/185/235/285

R – Mega Inferno Bomb

Missile speed: 1,550 to 2,250 (minimum 1.2 seconds travel time)

2) Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Recolored Traditional Karma’s ability VFX

Battlecast Skarner’s VO when he purchases Frostfire Gauntlet has been restored

Fixed Warden’s Mail and Randuin’s Omen’s tooltips to properly count blocked damage from their Rock Solid passives

Black Cleaver now properly appears in the movement tab of the in-game shop

Gragas’ W – Drunken Rage now properly triggers Manaflow Band and Tear of the Goddess

Poppy’s W – Steadfast Presence now properly works against Stridebreaker’s Halting Slash passive

Trundle’s Passive – King’s Tribute no longer triggers if he’s near the Baron a few seconds after it spawns

Dead allies can no longer stack Demolish with the player against the same turret

3) Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Pool Party Braum

Pool Party Sett

Chromas

Pool Party Braum

Pool Party Sett

