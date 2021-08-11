League of Legends patch 11.16 official notes introduces significant karma and Sona updates

League of Legends patch 11.16 will be bringing in a lot of updates to many champions this time around.
However, the highlight of the patch will be Sona and Karma, both of whom are going through minor tweaks to make them more adept to the current season 11 meta.
Additionally, Maokai and Shaco will have their names on the buff list this time around, while, Ziggs and Fiora are getting toned down heavily when the update finally goes live.
League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. But for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 11.16 official notes
Diana
Passive – Moonsilver Blade
- Damage to non-epic monsters: 300 percent to 250 percent
Fiora
E – Bladework
- Cooldown: 11/9.5/8/6.5/5 seconds to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
Jarvan IV
Passive – Martial Cadence
- Damage: Eight percent of target’s current health to 10 percent of target’s current health
R – Cataclysm
- Bonus damage ratio: 150 percent AD to 180 percent AD
Jhin
W – Deadly Flourish
- Damage: 50/85/120/155/190 to 60/95/130/165/200
R – Curtain Call
- Minimum damage ratio: 20 percent AD to 25 percent AD
Karma
Passive – Gathering Fire
- [Rem] On-hit cooldown reduction: No longer reduces Mantra’s cooldown by one second whenever she uses her basic attacks against an enemy champion
- Cooldown reduction from abilities: 2/3.5/5 seconds (level 1/6/11) to five seconds
Q – Inner Flame
- Base damage: 90/135/180/225/270 to 70/120/170/220/270
- Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds to 9/8/7/6/5 seconds
- Cost: 55 mana to 45 mana
Q2 – Soulflare
- Initial damage: 25/75/125/175 to 40/100/160/220
E – Inspire
- Base shield: 80/120/160/200/240 to 80/125/170/215/260
- Bonus movement speed: 40/45/50/55/60 percent to 40 percent
- Defiance buffs to nearby allied champions: 30 percent of the total shield’s amount, 100 percent bonus movement speed to 30 percent of the total shield’s amount, 30 percent bonus movement speed
Lee Sin
W – Iron Will
- Omnivamp: 10/15/20/25/30 percent to 5/10/15/20/25 percent
Lulu
W – Whimsy
- Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds to 16/15/14/13/12 seconds
Maokai
Passive – Sap Magic
- Heal: Five to 65 (+five to 13 percent maximum health) (level one to 18) (due to heal and scaling bugs) to 5/15/25/35/45/55/65 (+7/8.5/10/11.5/13/14/15 percent maximum health) (level 1/6/9/11/13/15/17)
E – Sapling Toss
- Detonation damage: 25/50/75/100/125 (+7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8 percent (+0.8 percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health) to 20/45/70/95/120 (+7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8 percent (+0.7 percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health)
Nunu
Movement speed: 340 to 345
E – Snowball Barrage
- Damage ratio per snowball: Six percent AP to 10 percent AP
- Total damage ratio: 54 percent AP to 90 percent AP
Shaco
Q – Deceive
- [Rem] Shaco’s orange smoke VFX no longer appears from the enemy’s point of view when cast through Fog of War
R – Hallucinate
- Ward clone pathing bugfix: When Shaco’s clone kills a ward, it will no longer override all commands and attempt to repeatedly path back to Shaco
- Idle clone pathing bugfix: When Shaco’s clone does not receive additional commands for 10 seconds, it will no longer path back to Shaco
- Ward gold bugfix: Wards killed by Shaco’s clone now properly grants gold to Shaco
- Clone death explosion: When killed by reflected damage, Shaco’s clone now properly explodes into mini-boxes
Sivir
W – Ricohet
- Damage ratio: 30/40/50/60/70 percent AD to 30/45/60/75/90 percent AD
Sona
Passive – Power Chord
- [New] Accelerando: Sona’s basic abilities grant her permanent Accelerando stacks. She gains +0.5 non-ultimate ability haste per stack, up to 60 non-ultimate ability haste. Once she reaches 60 non-ultimate ability haste, instead of gaining additional Accelerando stacks, her ultimate ability’s current cooldown reduces by 1.5 seconds each time she would gain an Accelerando stack
- [New] Now persists through revives (such as Zilean’s ult and Guardian Angel)
Q – Hymn of Valor
- [Cost] 75/80/85/90/95 mana to 50/55/60/65/70 mana
- [New] Now grants a stack of Accelerando for each bolt that hits an enemy champion
- [Rem] Aura mana refund: Granting an ally Hymn of Valor’s aura no longer refunds 30 mana per cast
W – Aria of Perseverance
- Cost: 105/110/115/120/125 mana to 80/85/90/95/100 mana
- [New] Aria of Perseverance’s aura now grants a stack of Accelerando each you time you heal another injured ally or prevent at least 25 to 125 damage from another ally with the aura’s shields
- [Rem] Aura mana refund: Granting an ally Aria of Perseverance’s aura no longer refunds 30 mana per cast
E – Song of Celerity
- Cost: 90 mana to 65 mana
- [Rem] Aura mana refund: Granting an ally Song of Celerity’s aura no longer refunds 30 mana per cast
R – Crescendo
- [Rem] Ability cooldown reduction: No longer reduces Sona’s basic abilities
- [New] Hits champions to hits champions, minions, and monsters
Tahm Kench
Passive – An Acquired Taste
- Base damage: 12 to 60 (level one to 18) to eight to 60 (level one to 18)
Q – Tongue Lash
- Base heal: 15/20/25/30/35 to 10/15/20/25/30
Vladimir
Passive – Crimson Pact
- AP to bonus health conversion: 140 percent to 160 percent
- Bonus health to AP conversion: 2.5 percent to 3.3333333 percent
Xin Zhao
Attack damage: 66 (level one) to 63 (level one)
Ziggs
Mana: 420 (level one) to 480 (level one)
E – Hexplosive Minefield
- Base damage per mine: 40/75/110/145/180 to 30/70/110/150/190
- Slow: 30/35/40/45/50 percent to 10/20/30/40/50 percent
Items
Dark Seal
- Dread AP per glory stack: Five to four
- Glory stacks lost on death: Four to five
Redemption
- Intervention health: 180 to 360 (based on ally’s level) to 200 to 400 (based on ally’s level)
- Intervention cooldown: 120 seconds to 90 seconds
Bandle City Clash
The second weekend of the Bandle City-themed Clash will take place on Aug. 21 and 22. Team formation for the weekend will open on Aug. 16, according to Riot.
Ranked updates
- [Update] Third queue dodge penalty: A third penalty tier for queue-dodging has been added. Players that dodge three times in a 24-hour period will experience a 12-hour MOBA queue lockout and a 10 LP loss (the first two dodge penalties are unchanged)
- [New] Friends leaderboard: Riot has added a new social leaderboard inside ranked Summoner’s Rift lobbies. You can access this leaderboard by clicking on the new leaderboard button in the upper right corner of the solo/duo or flex lobby
- Flex queue: Master and above flex players can no longer queue with other flex players rated below platinum
Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes
- Fixed a bug where Warwick’s R – Infinite Duress cancels mid-jump if the target flashes
- Champions can now acquire blue buff if they kill the Blue Sentinel while in a zombie state, such as Sion’s Passive- Glory in Death (this is already true for red buff)
- Fixed a bug where players would lose their red or blue buffs when executing to non-epic jungle monsters
- Fixed a bug where a champion’s bounty value did not reset back to zero in the scoreboard even after their bounty is claimed
- Sandshrike’s Claw’s tooltip counter for damage dealt now properly displays the amount of damage done to the enemy
- Fixed a bug where, if Steel Shoulderguards are refunded or sold before purchasing and activating Relic Shield, buffs for both items appear in the buff bar
- Fixed a bug where a champion was able to teleport to a destroyed tower if the teleport channel bar has 0.3 seconds remaining
- Fixed a bug where Tryndamere’s W – Mocking Shout would not contribute towards Eclipse’s Ever Rising Moon if the enemy champion was facing him
- Umbral Glaive is no longer able to deal bonus damage to a ward that is invulnerable (due to being teleported to)
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Coven Evelynn
- Old God Malphite
- Old God Warwick
- Coven Cassiopeia
- Coven Ahri
- Coven Ashe
- Coven LeBlanc Prestige Edition
Chromas
- Coven Evelynn
- Old God Malphite
- Old God Warwick
- Coven Cassiopeia
- Coven Ahri
- Coven Ashe
- Coven Zyra
- Coven Morgana
- Coven Camille
- Coven LeBlanc
- Coven Lissandra