League of Legends patch 11.18 official notes: Fizz adjustments, Dr. Mundo buffs, and new Pentakill skins

League of Legends patch 11.18 is gearing up to be quite a big one, as Riot is seeking to bring in a significant number of meta changes ahead of the 2021 Worlds Championship.

Champions like Fizz, Qiyana, and Lillia will be receiving a lot of tweaks and adjustments to their kit this time around. While Soraka, Dr. Mundo, Kai’Sa, and Taliyah have received some significant quality of life updates.

Moreover, when it comes to the nerfs, Trundle, Renekton, and Aphelios will have their names on the list, and will be toned down in patch 11.18.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 11.18 official notes

1) Champions

Aphelios

Aphelios updates (image via Riot Games)

Base attack damage: 57 to 55

Ashe

Ashe updates (Image via Riot Games)

On cast, immediately, heals 20 percent of missing HP to grants 15/20/25 percent of missing HP as bonus HP for 10 seconds

[Update] Healimify: Heals 20/45/70 percent to 20/40/60 percent of max HP over 10 seconds

Camille

Camille updates (image via Riot Games)

Passive – Adaptive Defenses

Cooldown: 16/13/10 seconds (at levels 1/7/13) to 20/15/10 seconds (at levels 1/7/13)

Draven

Draven updates (Image via Riot Games)

Passive – League of Draven

[Update] Draven’s Adoration stack count updates will now be displayed in All chat, not just Team chat

R – Whirling Death

[New] If Whirling Death drops an enemy’s health to or below Draven’s current Adoration stacks, it executes them

Dr. Mundo

Dr. Mundo updates (Image via Riot Games)

R – Maximum Dosage

[Update] Emiggenate: On cast, immediately, heals 20 percent of missing HP to grants 15/20/25 percent of missing HP as bonus HP for 10 seconds

[Update] Healimify: Heals 20/45/70 percent to 20/40/60 percent of max HP over 10 seconds

Fizz

Fizz updates (image via Riot Games)

W – Seastone Trident

On-hit damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+35 percent ability power) to 20/25/30/35/40 (+35 percent ability power)

R – Chum the Waters

Guppy damage: 150/250/350 (+80 percent ability power) to 150/225/300 (+70 percent ability power)

Chomper damage: 225/325/425 (+100 percent ability power) to 200/275/350 (+85 percent ability power)

Gigalodon damage: 300/400/500 (+120 percent ability power) to 250/325/400 (+100 percent ability power)

Gangplank

Gankplank updates (Image via Riot Games)

Health growth: 82 to 90

Jayce

Jayce updates (image via Riot games)

Passive – Hextech Capacitor

Bonus move speed and ghost duration: 1.25 seconds to 0.75 seconds

Jinx

Jinx updates (Image via Riot Games)

Q – Switcheroo!

Fishbones mana cost: 20 to 16/17/18/19/20

Kai’Sa

Kaisa updates (Image via Riot Games)

E – Supercharge

Cooldown: 16/15/15/13/12 seconds to 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds

Kalista

Kalista updates (Image via Riot Games)

R – Fate’s Call

Knockup duration: 1.5/1.75/2 seconds to 1/1.5/2 seconds

Karma

Karma updates (Image via Riot Games)

Base armor: 26 to 28

E – Inspire

Base shield: 80/125/170/215/260 to 90/135/180/225/270

Kog’Maw

KogMaw updates (image via Riot Games)

E – Void Ooze

Damage: 75/120/165/210/255 (+50 percent ability power) to 75/120/165/210/255 (+70 percent ability power)

Lee Sin

lee sin updates (Image via Riot Games)

Base attack damage: 70 to 68

Lillia

Lillia updates (image via Riot Games)

Base health regen: 1.5 to 0.5

Health regen growth: 0.75 to 0.55

Passive – Dream-Laden Bough

Healing against large monsters: 18 to 94 (based on level) to 27 to 104 (based on level)

Q – Blooming Blows

Passive stack duration: 5.5 seconds to 6.5 seconds

E – Swirlseed

Cooldown: 18 seconds to 16 seconds

Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune updates (Image via Riot Games)

R – Bullet Time

Total waves: 12/14/16 to 14/16/18

Morgana

Morgana Updates (image via Riot Games)

E – Black Shield

Cooldown: 26/24/22/20/18 seconds to 24/22/20/18/16 seconds

Qiyana

Qiyana update (Image via Riot Games)

Base attack speed: 0.625 to 0.688

Health regen: 1.8 to 1.5

Q – Edge of Ixtal / Elemental Wrath

[New] Now does 25 percent bonus damage against monsters

[Update] If Qiyana’s target begins a dash or teleport during her E+Q buffer, Q will aim at their last position before dashing/teleporting

[Update] If Qiyana has an E+Q buffered but does not have vision of her target when the cast completes, Q will aim the last position she could see her target in

E – Audacity

Base damage: 60/90/120/150/180 to 50/80/110/140/170

Renekton

Renekton Update (Image via Riot Games)

W – Ruthless Predator

Empowered stun duration: 1.5 seconds to one second

[Update] Empowered self-lockout duration: 0.75 seconds to 0.52 seconds (matches normal W)

Rumble

Rumble update (Image via Riot Games)

Passive – Junkyard Titan

Overheated attack speed: 50 percent to 20 to 80 percent (based on level)

W – Scrap Shield

Cooldown: 7/6.75/6.5/6.25/6 seconds to six seconds

Singed

Singed update (Image via Riot Games)

R – Insanity Potion

[New] Singed now applies Grievous Wounds on targets upon dealing any damage during Insanity Potion’s duration

Soraka

Soraka update (image via Riot Games)

R – Wish

[New] Clears Grievous Wounds on allies before applying the heal

Taliyah

Taliyah updates (Image via Riot Games)

Q – Threaded Volley

[New] Casting Threaded Volley on Worked Ground now refunds 50 percent of the spell’s cooldown

Worked ground radius: 450 to 300

Worked ground duration: 45 seconds to 25 seconds

Talon

Talon updates (Image via Riot Games)

Q – Noxian Diplomacy

Base Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 to 65/85/105/125/145

W – Rake

[New] Now deals 50 percent bonus damage against monsters

Thresh

Thresh update (Image via Riot Games)

Movement speed: 335 to 330

E – Flay

Maximum passive bonus magic damage: 100/125/150/175/200 percent attack damage + 1 per soul to 80/110/140/170/200 percent attack damage + 1.5 per soul

Trundle

Trundle update (Image via Riot Games)

E – Pillar of Ice

Slow: 32/39/46/53/60 percent to 30/34/38/42/46 percent

Twitch

Twitch update (image via Riot Games)

R – Spray and Pray

Bonus attack damage: 30/45/60 to 40/55/70

Urgot

Urgot update (Image via Riot Games)

Q – Corrosive Charge

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 10/9.5/9/8 seconds

Mana cost: 80 to 70

Varus

Varus update (Image via Riot Games)

Attack damage: 61 to 59

Passive – Living Vengeance

Bonus attack speed on non-champion kills: 20 percent to 10/15/20 percent at levels 1/7/13

Yone

Yone update (Image via Riot Games)

W – Spirit Cleave

Shielding per champion hit after the first: 25 percent of base to 50 percent of base

Yuumi

Yuumi update (Image via Riot Games)

Passive – Bop ‘n’ Block

Cooldown: 18 to six seconds (based on level) to 14 to six seconds (based on level)

Zed

Zed update (Image via Riot Games)

Passive – Contempt for the Weak

[New] Now deals 100 percent bonus damage against monsters (still capped at 300 against epic monsters)

Zoe

Zoe update (Image via Riot Games)

E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble

Cooldown: 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 seconds to 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

2) Items

Ravenous Hydra

[Rem] Ravenous Hydra’s cleave no longer activates on turrets

Titanic Hydra

[Rem] Titanic Hydra’s cleave no longer activates on turrets

Umbral Glaive

Cost: 2600 to 2400

Lethality: 12 to 10

3) Runes

Predator

Move speed ramp-up time: 1.5 seconds to one second

Maximum move speed: 45 percent to 60 percent

4) Void Clash

The second weekend of the Void-themed Clash will take place on Sept. 18 and 19. Team formation for the first weekend will open on Sept. 13.

5) Web match history

Riot deactivated the web match history site on Sept. 7.

“Very few players use our official match history site, and we’re okay with that,” Riot’s comms lead Paul Perscheid said. “Web match history is in a similar situation as Clubs was: Community sites have done amazing things with the match data provided by our APIs, far surpassing our site. So, as with Clubs, we’re going to fully hand things over to these experts.”

But in-client match history will still be available.

6) Bug fixes and quality of life changes

Quinn’s base voice lines have been remastered to sound clearer, cleaner, and smoother

Viego can no longer access Ornn’s passive – Living Forge to forge items while possessing him

Fixed a bug where breaking a spell shield on Akshan would interrupt his E – Heroic Swing

Fixed a bug where Akshan was unable to cancel E – Heroic Swing while being silenced

Fixed a bug where Dr. Mundo would ignore all subsequent CC from a dragon or Rift Herald after it broke his Passive – Goes Where He Pleases spell shield once

Fixed a bug Samira’s Q – Flair did not apply lifesteal when cast during E – Wild Rush

Fixed a bug where Camille’s E – Hookshot would get cancelled upon using any consumables

Fixed a bug where Shen’s Passive – Ki Barrier shield would break when hit by a basic attack while standing in W – Spirit’s Refuge’s zone

Fixed a bug where buffing an ally with Sona’s Melody aura from Q – Hymn of Valor did not grant her a Mana Charge stack on Tear of the Goddess

Fixed a bug where Sona’s Q – Hymn of Valor would incorrectly grant a stack of Accelerando even if negated by a spell shield

Updated Singed’s W – Mega Adhesive tooltip to include its slow percentage

Fixed Lucian’s R – The Culling tooltip so that it no longer states dealing bonus damage to monsters

Updated Ekko’s Passive – Z-Drive Resonance tooltip to include the additional damage dealt against jungle monsters

Updated Soraka’s E – Equinox tooltip to state that it deals damage to enemy champions only

7) Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Yorick

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Mordekaiser

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Olaf

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Karthus

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Kayle

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Sona

Dissonance of Pentakill Viego

Hextech Tristana

Chromas

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Yorick

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Mordekaiser

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Olaf

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Karthus

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Kayle

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Sona

Dissonance of Pentakill Viego

