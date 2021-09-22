×
League of Legends patch 11.19 official notes: Vex hits the rift, Ryze nerfs, Gwen buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 11.19 official notes (Image via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Sep 22, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Feature

League of Legends patch 11.19 is finally here. It will be bringing the new champion Vex and introducing a lot of balance changes to the game.

The gloomy Yordle Vex goes live with League of Legends 11.19, and as a very mobile mid-laner, she will indeed be shaking up the meta once the professional players start picking her up.

Additionally, Ryze will be given the “Worlds treatment” yet again, and a lot of his power will be nerfed in 11.19.

Akali, Gwen, and Qiyana will be receiving some quality-of-life updates this time around, and they will be looking to make their back into the professional meta once Worlds 2021 kicks off.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major updates.

League of Legends patch 11.19 official notes

1) Champions

[New] Vex

(Image via Riot Games)
Passive – Doom ‘n Gloom

  • Doom – Periodically, Vex becomes empowered by Doom, causing her next basic ability to interrupt dashes and Fear enemies
  • Gloom – Whenever a nearby enemy dashes or blinks, they become marked with Gloom. Vex’s next basic attack against a marked enemy detonates the mark, dealing bonus damage and refunding part of Doom’s cooldown

Q – Mistral Bolt

  • Vex launches a wave forward, dealing magic damage to enemies it passes through. After a short delay, the wave accelerates but has reduced width. Mistral Bolt detonates Gloom on any marked enemies it hits

W – Personal Space

  • Vex gains a shield and emits a shockwave, dealing magic damage to enemies around her. Personal Space detonates Gloom on any marked enemies it hits

E – Looming Darkness

  • Shadow flies to a location, increasing in size as it travels. On arriving, Shadow deals magic damage, slows, and marks enemies hit with Gloom

R – Shadow Surge

  • Shadow flies forward, marking and dealing magic damage to the first enemy champion hit. Vex can then recast this ability to have Shadow pull her to the marked target, dealing additional magic damage
  • If the marked target dies within a short time of taking damage from Shadow Surge, Vex can cast Shadow Surge again within a few seconds

Aatrox

(Image via Riot Games)
W – Infernal Chains

  • Cooldown: 26/23/20/17/14 seconds to 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 seconds

Akali

(Image via Riot Games)
Health regen: eight to nine

Health regen growth: 0.5 to 0.9

Cho’Gath

(Image via Riot Games)
Q – Rupture

  • Cooldown: seven seconds to six seconds

Fizz

(Image via Riot Games)
Passive – Nimble Fighter

  • [Rem] Bonus damage reduction against champion basic attacks removed

W – Seastone Trident

  • On-Hit Damage: 20/25/30/35/40 (+35 percent AP) to 10/15/20/25/30 (+35 percent AP)

E – Playful / Trickster

  • Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds to 16/14/12/10/8 seconds

R – Chum the Waters

  • Guppy damage: 150/225/300 (+70 percent AP) to 150/250/350 (+80 percent AP)
  • Chomper damage: 200/275/300 (+85 percent AP) to 225/325/425 (+100 percent AP)
  • Gigalodon damage: 250/325/400 (+100 percent AP) to 300/400/500 (+120 percent AP)

Galio

(Image via Riot Games)
W – Shield of Durand

  • Cooldown: 18 seconds to 18/17.5/17/16.5/16 seconds

Gragas

(Image via Riot Games)
W – Drunken Rage

  • Bonus magic damage: 20/50/80/110/140 (+seven percent target’s maximum health) (+60 percent AP) to 20/50/80/110/140 (+seven percent of target’s maximum health) (+70 percent AP)

Gwen

(Image via Riot Games)
Health regen: seven to 8.5

Kennen

(Image via Riot Games)
Q – Thundering Shuriken

  • Damage: 85/130/175/220/265 (+80 percent AP) to 75/120/165/210/255 (+75 percent AP)

Mordekaiser

(Image via Riot Games)
E – Death’s Grasp

  • Cooldown: 22/19/16/13/10 seconds to 18/16/14/12/10 seconds

Poppy

(Image via Riot Games)
Passive – Iron Ambassador

  • Cooldown: 16/12/8 seconds (at levels 1/7/13) to 13/10/7 seconds (at levels 1/7/13)

Qiyana

(Image via Riot Games)
Q – Edge of Ixtal

  • [Update] If the target of Qiyana’s E+Q combo is still within Qiyana’s default attack range (150 units) of Qiyana at the end of her E, it will not be dodgeable
  • Bonus damage vs. monsters: 25 percent to 50 percent

Renekton

(Image via Riot Games)
Base health: 575 to 590

Health growth: 87 to 92

W – Ruthless Predator

  • [Update] Empowered animation sped up by 13 percent
  • Self-lockout duration: 0.525 seconds to 0.375 seconds (for both normal and empowered)

Ryze

(Image via Riot Games)
Q – Overload

  • Magic Damage: 75/100/125/150/175 (+45 percent AP) (+three percent bonus mana) to 75/100/125/150/175 (+40 percent AP) (+three percent bonus mana)

E – Spell Flux

  • Cooldown: 3.25/3/2.75/2.5/2.25 seconds to 3.5/3.25/3/2.75/2.5 seconds

Sejuani

(Image via Riot Games)
Q – Arctic Assault

  • Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 seconds to 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds
  • Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+60 percent AP) to 90/140/190/240/290 (+60 percent AP)

Seraphine

(Image via Riot Games)
R – Encore

  • Cooldown: 180/150/120 seconds to 160/130/100 seconds

Sion

(Image via Riot Games)
W – Soul Furnace

  • Shield: 50/75/100/125/150 (+40 percent AP) (+8/9/10/11/12 percent maximum health) to 60/85/110/135/160 (+40 percent AP) (+8/9/10/11/12 percent maximum health)

Sona

(Image via Riot Games)
Base armor: 28 to 26

Passive – Power Chord

  • Bugfix: Power Chord damage increases by 20 to 245 (based on level) to 20 to 240 (based on level)

Q – Hymn of Valor

  • Bugfix: No longer targets enemies Sona cannot see

E – Song of Celerity

  • Bugfix: Power Chord – Tempo’s slow no longer bypasses the target’s slow reduction effects

Soraka

(Image via Riot Games)
R – Wish

  • Base heal: 150/250/350 (+55 percent AP) to 130/215/300 (+55 percent AP)

Sylas

(Image via Riot Games)
Base mana: 280 to 310

Base mana regen: seven to eight

Varus

(Image via Riot Games)
Q – Piercing Arrow

  • Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds to 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

2) Ultra Rapid Fire

URF returns with Patch 11.19, just in time for Worlds 2021. The devs have also made some “important” updates that can be found below.

Balance reset

  • In this version of URF, the devs are using a new “balancing straegy” for mode-specific champions adjustments. This, according to Riot, involves a lot of “nuance,” so the devs are choosing to align closer to Summoner’s Rift.
  • Instead of aiming for a 50 percent winrate for all champions, the devs’ strategy is to “adjust” champions in URF (and future game modes) to be closer to their Summoner’s Rift win rates. This “better accommodates the varied circumstances” for why champions often don’t sit at 50 percent in normals.
  • Because this new direction can “imply a number of changes,” URF chmapion adjustments will be removed for the first “couple of days” of Patch 11.19. This includes the percentage modifers to damage dealt, damage received, healing, and shielding.
  • Indivudual mechanical changes, such as Aurelion Sol getting more than three stars, are staying in place.
  • A mid-atch update will ship “a part of the way” into Patch 11.19, according to Riot, that will balance champions on URF to the devs new targets.
  • Yuumi will retain -15 percent outgoing damage, +20 percent damage taken, and -30 percent healing.

Shielding

  • To make sure the devs don’t miss new champions, champion VGUS, and “heftier” patch changes, they’re nerfing all shields across all champions “consistently” in Patch 11.19, just like they already do we for healing.
  • Sheild reduction in URF: 50 percent ratio reduction to 30 percent overall reduction.

3) Lane minion gold values

  • The devs are fixing the gold values for minions and basing the new valeus on a “simple percentage” increase relative to Summoner’s Rift. This should make the differences “easier” to understand and less likely to “diverge” in the future.
  • URF caster minion base reward: 21 gold to 19.6 gold (14 gold in Summoner’s Rift)
  • URF melee minion base reward: 27 gold to 29.4 gold (21 gold in Summoner’s Rift)
  • URF siege minion base reward: 100 gold to 84 gold (60 gold in Summoner’s Rift)

4) Worlds Clash

The team formation for the first weekend of Worlds Clash starts on Sept. 27, with matches taking place on Oct. 2 and 3. As well as the standard trophy, banner, and logo rewards, Worlds Clash also grants an additional loot capsule containing the following:

  • First place (both basic and premium tickets): (one) Worlds event orb + (one) random championshipskin permanent + (one) 2021 Dragonmancer Clash icon
  • First to seventh place (premium tickets): (one) random championship skin permanent + (one) 2021 Dragonmancer Clash icon
  • Eighth to fifteenth place (premium tickets): (one) random championship skin shard + (one) 2021 Dragonmancer Clash icon
  • For all other Worlds Clash participants (both premium and basic tickets): (one) 2021 Dragonmancer Clash icon
  • Clash VP track – Players will now be able to view their VP progress for the season within the Clash tab, including end of season rewards tracking and VP thresholds

5) AFK penalities

The devs are adding new AFK penalty tiers to “take strong action against serial AFKers and ensure a healthier game experience” in Patch 11.19. Players who progress through AFK penalty tiers will be subject to a queue lockout penalty, in addition to “queue delays.” Queue days will reset if an AFK is detected during any of the five queue-delayed games.

These penalities will roll out in NA and LAS for initial testing in Patch 11.19, and elsewhere in the next patch.

  • AFK tier one: five minute queue delay for five games
  • AFK tier two: 10 minute queue delay for five games
  • AFK tier three: 15 minute queue delay for five games
  • [New] AFK tier four: 15 minute queue delay for five games + 24 hour queue lockout
  • [New] AFK tier five: 15 minute queue delay for five games + three day queue lockout
  • [New] AFK tier six: 15 minute queue delay for five games + seven day queue lockout
  • [New] AFK tier seven: 15 minute queue delay for five games + two week queue lockout

6) League of Legends client

Since updating the client’s version of CEF (Chromium Embedded Framework) in Patch 11.17, the devs have seen “significant improvements” in the performance, reliability, and stability of the client. They have, however, also noticed that the upgrade doesn’t “play nice with outdated drivers,” and encourage players to check their video card drivers and OS are up to date.

7) Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug where some players’ screens would freeze when viewing runes during champ select or in Collections
  • Fixed a bug to significantly reduce the time spent “Waiting for Stats” after the end of a game
  • The menu that appears upon right-clicking a friend’s name in the social panel will correctly persist until you select an action or click out of it
  • Sounds from the Social Panel (such as messages and clicks) will play consistently

8) Quality-of-life changes

  • Fiora’s base voice lines have been remastered to sound clearer and more consistent
  • Several Predator keystone tooltips have been corrected to reflect its changes in patch 11.18
  • Nasus’s Q – Siphoning Strike now triggers item effects that occur upon dealing ability damage (such as Luden’s Tempest or Tear of the Goddess)
  • Fixed a bug where Irelia’s Q – Bladesurge would sometimes deal double damage
  • Fixed a bug where, if Akshan’s E – Heroic Swing was cast on non-terrain while his Q – Avengerang was out, he would be able to cast another Q – Avengerang immediately
  • Braum’s E – Unbreakable will correctly block the damage dealt by Jayce’s Q – Shock Blast if it’s the first instance of damage dealt by a champion on his shield
  • Fixed a bug where Malzahar’s Passive – Void Shift did not correctly reduce damage on attacks or abilities that trigger Night Harvester’s Soulrend passive
  • Fixed a bug where, when emerging from Fog of War, Aurelion Sol’s Q – Starsurge visual effects would go out of sync and appear further away than it actually was
  • Eclipse no longer grants omnivamp against targetable champion-created objects such as Gangplank’s barrels and Teemo’s mushrooms
  • Doran’s Blade and Ravenous Hunter no longer grant physical vamp against wards
  • Ornn’s upgraded version of Riftmaker, Icathia’s Curse, now correctly grants eight AP per Legendary item
  • Fixed a bug where the bonus damage on Prowler’s Claw’s Sandswipe active would not trigger if used at too close of a range
  • Fixed a bug where getting hit by Bard’s R – Tempered Fate right before activating Prowler’s Claw’s Sandswipe active would make abilities uncastable once the stasis expires
  • Fixed a bug where Night Harvester’s Soulrend passive would not trigger against enemy champions who were in stasis when the item was purchased
  • Fixed a bug where, if a champion purchased Frozen Heart while dead, its Winter’s Caress passive would activate on champions who were recently hit by the purchaser
  • Fixed a bug where Irelia’s blades would not change color when she had four stacks of Passive – Ionian Fervor

9) Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

  • Dawnbringer Vex
  • Dawnbringer Morgana
  • Dawnbringer Yone
  • Nightbringer Tryndamere
  • Nightbringer Lillia
  • Nightbringer Kayn
  • Nightbringer Kayn Prestige Edition
  • Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV

Chromas

  • Dawnbringer Vex
  • Dawnbringer Morgana
  • Dawnbringer Yone
  • Nightbringer Tryndamere
  • Nightbringer Lillia
  • Nightbringer Kayn
  • Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon
