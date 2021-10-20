League of Legends patch 11.21 official notes: Goredrinker nerfs; Teemo and Viego buffed

League of Legends patch 11.21 will look to bring some minor tweaks and balance updates to the game and not shift the champion meta around too much.
Virgo, Teemo, and Lux are in for some significant buffs this time around, while Graves, Miss Fortune, and Akshan get some of their early and late-game power taken away from them.
Goredrinker will also be heading into some nerfs, and AD bruisers and assassins will not be able to abuse this item once patch 11.21 goes live. Additionally, there will be numerous tweaks to runes and keystones, as well as Riot prepares for preseason 12 in November.
League of Legends fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 11.21 official notes
1) Champions
Akshan
E – Heroic Swing
- Base damage per shot: 30/50/70/90/110 to 30/45/60/75/90
Graves
E – Quickdraw
- Bonus armor per stack: 6/9/12/15/18 to 4/7/10/13/16
Jinx
Passive – Get Excited!
- Total attack speed: 15 percent to 25 percent
E – Flame Chompers!
- Range: 900 to 925
R – Super Mega Death Rocket!
- Cooldown: 90/75/60 seconds to 75/65/55 seconds
Karthus
E – Defile
- Mana restored: 20/27/34/41/48 to 15/25/35/45/55
Lux
Attack speed per level: one percent to two percent
Passive – Illumination
- [Update] Illumination mark duration extended if Lux’s basic attack is already in flight to the target, or if R – Final Spark is being cast
E – Lucent Singularity
- Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+65 percent AP) to 70/120/170/220/270 (+70 percent AP)
R – Final Spark
- Cooldown: 80/60/40 seconds to 60/50/40 seconds
Miss Fortune
Mana: 325.84 to 300
W – Strut
- Mana Cost: 30 to 45
Quinn
W – Heightened Senses
- Bonus attack speed: 20/35/50/65/80 percent to 20/30/40/50/60 percent
Sion
W – Soul Furnace
- Shield: 60/85/110/135/160 (+40 percent AP) (+8/9/10/11/12 percent maximum health) to 60/85/110/135/160 (+40 percent AP) (+10/11/12/13/14 percent maximum health)
Teemo
Q – Blinding Dart
- Cooldown: eight seconds to seven seconds
- Blind duration: 1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25/2.5 seconds to 2.0/2.25/2.5/2.75/3 seconds
- Missile speed: 1500 to 2500
Viego
Q – Blade of the Ruined King
- AD ratio: 60 percent to 70 percent
W – Spectral Maw
- Self-slow while charging: 15 percent to 10 percent
R – Heartbreaker
- Critical strike chance ratio: 75 percent to 100 percent
Xayah
Move speed: 325 to 330
Q – Double Daggers
- Cooldown:10/9/8/7/6 seconds to 10/8.5/7/5.5/4 seconds
2) Items
Goredrinker
- Thirsting slash: 100 percent total AD to 175 percent base AD
- [New] Omnivamp: Goredrinker now grants eight percent omnivamp
- Health regeneration: Goredrinker no longer grants 150 percent health regen
- Spite: No longer grants 0 to 15 percent (based on missing health) of your AD as bonus AD
Ceaseless Hunter (Ornn item)
- Thirsting slash: 100 percent total AD to 175 percent base AD
- [New] Ceaseless Hunger now grants 13 percent omnivamp
- Health Regeneration: Ceaseless Hunger no longer grants 250 percent health regen
- Spite: No longer grants 0 to 15 percent (based on missing health) of your AD as bonus
Ironspike Whip
- Crescent: 75 percent total AD to 100 percent base AD
Stridebreaker
- Attack damage: 45 to 50
- Halting slash: 100 percent total AD to 175 percent base AD
Dreamshatter (Ornn item)
- Attack damage: 55 to 60
- Halting slash: 100 percent total AD to 175 percent base AD
3) Runes
Conqueror
- Adaptive Force per stack: two to five (based on level) to two to four (based on level)
- Buff duration: six seconds to four seconds
Guardian
- Shield: 70 to 150 (based on level) (+15 percent Guardian’s AP) (+nine percent Guardian’s bonus health) to 50 to 130 (based on level) (+15 percent Guardian’s AP) (+nine percent Guardian’s bonus health)
Health Shard
- Bonus health: 15 to 90 (based on level) to 15 to 140 (based on level)
Ingenious Hunter
- Base item haste: 10 to 20
- Item haste per stack: five to six
- Max item haste at full stacks: 35 to 50
Ravenous Hunter
- Omnivamp per stack: 1.5 percent to 1.2 percent
- Max Omnivamp at full stacks: 7.5 percent to six percent
4) Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes
- Syndra’s spell effects have gotten a major visual update for several of her skins, including base
- Singed’s base voice lines have been remastered to sound clearer and cleaner
- Kindred’s Wolf has been fixed to animate with Lamb while emoting
- Warwick will now properly sense low health enemies who took damage while he was dead
- Fixed a bug where Aurelion Sol’s Q – Starsurge visual effects would go out of sync from its hitbox as it grew
- Fixed a bug where Nasus’s Q – Siphoning Strike did not deal damage to traps (such as Teemo’s R – Noxious Trap and Nidalee’s W – Bushwack)
- Fixed a bug where Gangplank’s Q – Parrrley still healed for 20 percent instead of 10 percent from Fleet Footwork
- Fixed a bug where some abilities (such as Ezreal’s Q – Mystic Shot) did not count toward the stacking effect of Mortal Reminder’s passive
- Fixed a bug where wards that got knocked back by a dragon would sometimes not get revealed properly
- Akshan’s E – Heroic Swing will get interrupted properly when he goes into stasis (such as via Zhonya’s Hourglass or Guardian Angel)
- Shard of True Ice will correctly reduce minion gold if its user has farmed more than 20 minions per five minutes
- The following abilities will now trigger spell effects (such as Luden’s Tempest or Muramana) when dealing damage: Blitzcrank’s E – Power Fist, Camille’s Q – Precision Protocol, Darius’ W – Crippling Strike, Dr. Mundo’s E – Blunt Force Trauma, Garen’s Q – Decisive Strike, Hecarim’s E – Rampage, Illaoi’s W – Harsh Lesson, Jax’s W – Empower, Shyvana’s Q – Twin Bite, Trundle’s Q – Chomp, Vayne’s Q – Tumble, Wukong’s Q – Crushing Blow, and Yorick’s Q – Last Rites
5) Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Truth Dragon Yasuo
- Dream Dragon Yasuo
- Lagoon Dragon Kai’Sa
- Steel Dragon Thresh
- Tranquility Dragon Karma
- Duality Dragon Volibear
- Duality Dragon Volibear Prestige Edition
Chromas
- Lagoon Dragon Kai’Sa
- Steel Dragon Thresh
- Tranquility Dragon Karma
- Duality Dragon Volibear
- Obsidian Dragon Sett
- Eternal Dragon Brand (Emberclaw)
- Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol (Emberclaw)
- Storm Dragon Lee Sin (Emberclaw)
- Fae Dragon Ashe (Emberclaw)