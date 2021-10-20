League of Legends patch 11.21 official notes: Goredrinker nerfs; Teemo and Viego buffed

League of Legends patch 11.21 will look to bring some minor tweaks and balance updates to the game and not shift the champion meta around too much.

Virgo, Teemo, and Lux are in for some significant buffs this time around, while Graves, Miss Fortune, and Akshan get some of their early and late-game power taken away from them.

Goredrinker will also be heading into some nerfs, and AD bruisers and assassins will not be able to abuse this item once patch 11.21 goes live. Additionally, there will be numerous tweaks to runes and keystones, as well as Riot prepares for preseason 12 in November.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 11.21 official notes

1) Champions

Akshan

E – Heroic Swing

Base damage per shot: 30/50/70/90/110 to 30/45/60/75/90

Graves

E – Quickdraw

Bonus armor per stack: 6/9/12/15/18 to 4/7/10/13/16

Jinx

Passive – Get Excited!

Total attack speed: 15 percent to 25 percent

E – Flame Chompers!

Range: 900 to 925

R – Super Mega Death Rocket!

Cooldown: 90/75/60 seconds to 75/65/55 seconds

Karthus

E – Defile

Mana restored: 20/27/34/41/48 to 15/25/35/45/55

Lux

Attack speed per level: one percent to two percent

Passive – Illumination

[Update] Illumination mark duration extended if Lux’s basic attack is already in flight to the target, or if R – Final Spark is being cast

E – Lucent Singularity

Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+65 percent AP) to 70/120/170/220/270 (+70 percent AP)

R – Final Spark

Cooldown: 80/60/40 seconds to 60/50/40 seconds

Miss Fortune

Mana: 325.84 to 300

W – Strut

Mana Cost: 30 to 45

Quinn

W – Heightened Senses

Bonus attack speed: 20/35/50/65/80 percent to 20/30/40/50/60 percent

Sion

W – Soul Furnace

Shield: 60/85/110/135/160 (+40 percent AP) (+8/9/10/11/12 percent maximum health) to 60/85/110/135/160 (+40 percent AP) (+10/11/12/13/14 percent maximum health)

Teemo

Q – Blinding Dart

Cooldown: eight seconds to seven seconds

Blind duration: 1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25/2.5 seconds to 2.0/2.25/2.5/2.75/3 seconds

Missile speed: 1500 to 2500

Viego

Q – Blade of the Ruined King

AD ratio: 60 percent to 70 percent

W – Spectral Maw

Self-slow while charging: 15 percent to 10 percent

R – Heartbreaker

Critical strike chance ratio: 75 percent to 100 percent

Xayah

Move speed: 325 to 330

Q – Double Daggers

Cooldown:10/9/8/7/6 seconds to 10/8.5/7/5.5/4 seconds

2) Items

Goredrinker

Thirsting slash: 100 percent total AD to 175 percent base AD

[New] Omnivamp: Goredrinker now grants eight percent omnivamp

Health regeneration: Goredrinker no longer grants 150 percent health regen

Spite: No longer grants 0 to 15 percent (based on missing health) of your AD as bonus AD

Ceaseless Hunter (Ornn item)

Thirsting slash: 100 percent total AD to 175 percent base AD

[New] Ceaseless Hunger now grants 13 percent omnivamp

Health Regeneration: Ceaseless Hunger no longer grants 250 percent health regen

Spite: No longer grants 0 to 15 percent (based on missing health) of your AD as bonus

Ironspike Whip

Crescent: 75 percent total AD to 100 percent base AD

Stridebreaker

Attack damage: 45 to 50

Halting slash: 100 percent total AD to 175 percent base AD

Dreamshatter (Ornn item)

Attack damage: 55 to 60

Halting slash: 100 percent total AD to 175 percent base AD

3) Runes

Conqueror

Adaptive Force per stack: two to five (based on level) to two to four (based on level)

Buff duration: six seconds to four seconds

Guardian

Shield: 70 to 150 (based on level) (+15 percent Guardian’s AP) (+nine percent Guardian’s bonus health) to 50 to 130 (based on level) (+15 percent Guardian’s AP) (+nine percent Guardian’s bonus health)

Health Shard

Bonus health: 15 to 90 (based on level) to 15 to 140 (based on level)

Ingenious Hunter

Base item haste: 10 to 20

Item haste per stack: five to six

Max item haste at full stacks: 35 to 50

Ravenous Hunter

Omnivamp per stack: 1.5 percent to 1.2 percent

Max Omnivamp at full stacks: 7.5 percent to six percent

4) Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Syndra’s spell effects have gotten a major visual update for several of her skins, including base

Singed’s base voice lines have been remastered to sound clearer and cleaner

Kindred’s Wolf has been fixed to animate with Lamb while emoting

Warwick will now properly sense low health enemies who took damage while he was dead

Fixed a bug where Aurelion Sol’s Q – Starsurge visual effects would go out of sync from its hitbox as it grew

Fixed a bug where Nasus’s Q – Siphoning Strike did not deal damage to traps (such as Teemo’s R – Noxious Trap and Nidalee’s W – Bushwack)

Fixed a bug where Gangplank’s Q – Parrrley still healed for 20 percent instead of 10 percent from Fleet Footwork

Fixed a bug where some abilities (such as Ezreal’s Q – Mystic Shot) did not count toward the stacking effect of Mortal Reminder’s passive

Fixed a bug where wards that got knocked back by a dragon would sometimes not get revealed properly

Akshan’s E – Heroic Swing will get interrupted properly when he goes into stasis (such as via Zhonya’s Hourglass or Guardian Angel)

Shard of True Ice will correctly reduce minion gold if its user has farmed more than 20 minions per five minutes

The following abilities will now trigger spell effects (such as Luden’s Tempest or Muramana) when dealing damage: Blitzcrank’s E – Power Fist, Camille’s Q – Precision Protocol, Darius’ W – Crippling Strike, Dr. Mundo’s E – Blunt Force Trauma, Garen’s Q – Decisive Strike, Hecarim’s E – Rampage, Illaoi’s W – Harsh Lesson, Jax’s W – Empower, Shyvana’s Q – Twin Bite, Trundle’s Q – Chomp, Vayne’s Q – Tumble, Wukong’s Q – Crushing Blow, and Yorick’s Q – Last Rites

5) Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Truth Dragon Yasuo

Dream Dragon Yasuo

Lagoon Dragon Kai’Sa

Steel Dragon Thresh

Tranquility Dragon Karma

Duality Dragon Volibear

Duality Dragon Volibear Prestige Edition

Chromas

Lagoon Dragon Kai’Sa

Steel Dragon Thresh

Tranquility Dragon Karma

Duality Dragon Volibear

Obsidian Dragon Sett

Eternal Dragon Brand (Emberclaw)

Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol (Emberclaw)

Storm Dragon Lee Sin (Emberclaw)

Fae Dragon Ashe (Emberclaw)

