League of Legends patch 11.21 official notes: Goredrinker nerfs; Teemo and Viego buffed

League of Legends patch 11.21 official notes (Image via Riot Games)
League of Legends patch 11.21 official notes (Image via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Oct 20, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Feature

League of Legends patch 11.21 will look to bring some minor tweaks and balance updates to the game and not shift the champion meta around too much.

Virgo, Teemo, and Lux are in for some significant buffs this time around, while Graves, Miss Fortune, and Akshan get some of their early and late-game power taken away from them.

Goredrinker will also be heading into some nerfs, and AD bruisers and assassins will not be able to abuse this item once patch 11.21 goes live. Additionally, there will be numerous tweaks to runes and keystones, as well as Riot prepares for preseason 12 in November.

📒 Patch 11.21 Highlights!Full patch notes here 👇
riot.com/3lR3upH https://t.co/BFP33v20qc

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 11.21 official notes

1) Champions

Akshan

(Image via Riot Games)
(Image via Riot Games)

E – Heroic Swing

  • Base damage per shot: 30/50/70/90/110 to 30/45/60/75/90

Graves

(Image via Riot Games)
(Image via Riot Games)

E – Quickdraw

  • Bonus armor per stack: 6/9/12/15/18 to 4/7/10/13/16

Jinx

(Image via Riot Games)
(Image via Riot Games)

Passive – Get Excited!

  • Total attack speed: 15 percent to 25 percent

E – Flame Chompers!

  • Range: 900 to 925

R – Super Mega Death Rocket!

  • Cooldown: 90/75/60 seconds to 75/65/55 seconds

Karthus

(Image via Riot Games)
(Image via Riot Games)

E – Defile

  • Mana restored: 20/27/34/41/48 to 15/25/35/45/55

Lux

(Image via Riot Games)
(Image via Riot Games)

Attack speed per level: one percent to two percent

Passive – Illumination

  • [Update] Illumination mark duration extended if Lux’s basic attack is already in flight to the target, or if R – Final Spark is being cast

E – Lucent Singularity

  • Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+65 percent AP) to 70/120/170/220/270 (+70 percent AP)

R – Final Spark

  • Cooldown: 80/60/40 seconds to 60/50/40 seconds

Miss Fortune

(Image via Riot Games)
(Image via Riot Games)

Mana: 325.84 to 300

W – Strut

  • Mana Cost: 30 to 45

Quinn

(Image via Riot Games)
(Image via Riot Games)

W – Heightened Senses

  • Bonus attack speed: 20/35/50/65/80 percent to 20/30/40/50/60 percent

Sion

(Image via Riot Games)
(Image via Riot Games)

W – Soul Furnace

  • Shield: 60/85/110/135/160 (+40 percent AP) (+8/9/10/11/12 percent maximum health) to 60/85/110/135/160 (+40 percent AP) (+10/11/12/13/14 percent maximum health)

Teemo

(Image via Riot Games)
(Image via Riot Games)

Q – Blinding Dart

  • Cooldown: eight seconds to seven seconds
  • Blind duration: 1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25/2.5 seconds to 2.0/2.25/2.5/2.75/3 seconds
  • Missile speed: 1500 to 2500

Viego

(Image via Riot Games)
(Image via Riot Games)

Q – Blade of the Ruined King

  • AD ratio: 60 percent to 70 percent

W – Spectral Maw

  • Self-slow while charging: 15 percent to 10 percent

R – Heartbreaker

  • Critical strike chance ratio: 75 percent to 100 percent

Xayah

(Image via Riot Games)
(Image via Riot Games)

Move speed: 325 to 330

Q – Double Daggers

  • Cooldown:10/9/8/7/6 seconds to 10/8.5/7/5.5/4 seconds
@LeagueOfLegends https://t.co/f7KoVZgR5A

2) Items

Goredrinker

  • Thirsting slash: 100 percent total AD to 175 percent base AD
  • [New] Omnivamp: Goredrinker now grants eight percent omnivamp
  • Health regeneration: Goredrinker no longer grants 150 percent health regen
  • Spite: No longer grants 0 to 15 percent (based on missing health) of your AD as bonus AD

Ceaseless Hunter (Ornn item)

  • Thirsting slash: 100 percent total AD to 175 percent base AD
  • [New] Ceaseless Hunger now grants 13 percent omnivamp
  • Health Regeneration: Ceaseless Hunger no longer grants 250 percent health regen
  • Spite: No longer grants 0 to 15 percent (based on missing health) of your AD as bonus

Ironspike Whip

  • Crescent: 75 percent total AD to 100 percent base AD

Stridebreaker

  • Attack damage: 45 to 50
  • Halting slash: 100 percent total AD to 175 percent base AD

Dreamshatter (Ornn item)

  • Attack damage: 55 to 60
  • Halting slash: 100 percent total AD to 175 percent base AD

3) Runes

Conqueror

  • Adaptive Force per stack: two to five (based on level) to two to four (based on level)
  • Buff duration: six seconds to four seconds

Guardian

  • Shield: 70 to 150 (based on level) (+15 percent Guardian’s AP) (+nine percent Guardian’s bonus health) to 50 to 130 (based on level) (+15 percent Guardian’s AP) (+nine percent Guardian’s bonus health)

Health Shard

  • Bonus health: 15 to 90 (based on level) to 15 to 140 (based on level)

Ingenious Hunter

  • Base item haste: 10 to 20
  • Item haste per stack: five to six
  • Max item haste at full stacks: 35 to 50

Ravenous Hunter

  • Omnivamp per stack: 1.5 percent to 1.2 percent
  • Max Omnivamp at full stacks: 7.5 percent to six percent

4) Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

  • Syndra’s spell effects have gotten a major visual update for several of her skins, including base
  • Singed’s base voice lines have been remastered to sound clearer and cleaner
  • Kindred’s Wolf has been fixed to animate with Lamb while emoting
  • Warwick will now properly sense low health enemies who took damage while he was dead
  • Fixed a bug where Aurelion Sol’s Q – Starsurge visual effects would go out of sync from its hitbox as it grew
  • Fixed a bug where Nasus’s Q – Siphoning Strike did not deal damage to traps (such as Teemo’s R – Noxious Trap and Nidalee’s W – Bushwack)
  • Fixed a bug where Gangplank’s Q – Parrrley still healed for 20 percent instead of 10 percent from Fleet Footwork
  • Fixed a bug where some abilities (such as Ezreal’s Q – Mystic Shot) did not count toward the stacking effect of Mortal Reminder’s passive
  • Fixed a bug where wards that got knocked back by a dragon would sometimes not get revealed properly
  • Akshan’s E – Heroic Swing will get interrupted properly when he goes into stasis (such as via Zhonya’s Hourglass or Guardian Angel)
  • Shard of True Ice will correctly reduce minion gold if its user has farmed more than 20 minions per five minutes
  • The following abilities will now trigger spell effects (such as Luden’s Tempest or Muramana) when dealing damage: Blitzcrank’s E – Power Fist, Camille’s Q – Precision Protocol, Darius’ W – Crippling Strike, Dr. Mundo’s E – Blunt Force Trauma, Garen’s Q – Decisive Strike, Hecarim’s E – Rampage, Illaoi’s W – Harsh Lesson, Jax’s W – Empower, Shyvana’s Q – Twin Bite, Trundle’s Q – Chomp, Vayne’s Q – Tumble, Wukong’s Q – Crushing Blow, and Yorick’s Q – Last Rites

5) Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

  • Truth Dragon Yasuo
  • Dream Dragon Yasuo
  • Lagoon Dragon Kai’Sa
  • Steel Dragon Thresh
  • Tranquility Dragon Karma
  • Duality Dragon Volibear
  • Duality Dragon Volibear Prestige Edition

Chromas

  • Lagoon Dragon Kai’Sa
  • Steel Dragon Thresh
  • Tranquility Dragon Karma
  • Duality Dragon Volibear
  • Obsidian Dragon Sett
  • Eternal Dragon Brand (Emberclaw)
  • Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol (Emberclaw)
  • Storm Dragon Lee Sin (Emberclaw)
  • Fae Dragon Ashe (Emberclaw)
Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon
