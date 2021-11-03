League of Legends patch 11.22 official notes: Arcane Jayce, Riven buffs, and Qiyana nerfs

League of Legends patch 11.22 is going to be the final update before pre-season 12 hits the live servers.
This is why Riot Games is going to keep the changes in League of Legends small, and just bring in some balance updates to a few champions in the game.
Riven will be receiving some significant buffs this time around, while Qiyana will be gutted and her base stats will be nerfed significantly.
Additionally, three new skins will also be making their way to the update, and Victorious Blitzcrank, Arcane Jayce, and Arcane Vi will be available once the patch drops in League of Legends.
League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights from the League of Legends patch 11.22 notes.
League of Legends patch 11.22 official notes
#1. League of Legends Champions
Akali
Passive – Assassin’s Mark
- Damage: 29 to 170 (based on level) (+40 percent AP) to 35 to 182 (based on level) (+55 percent AP)
Graves
Passive – New Destiny
- Base damage per critical strike pellet: 30 percent bonus AD to 20 percent bonus AD
Kalista
E – Rend
- Damage ratio: 60 percent AD to 70 percent AD
- Subsequent spear ratio: 20/23.75/27.5/31.25/35 percent AD to 23.2/27.5/31.9/36.3/40.6 percent AD
Kayn
Q – Reaping Slash
- Darkin physical damage: 65 percent AD (+five percent [+four percent per 100 AD] of target’s max health) to 65 percent AD (+five percent [+5.5 percent per 100 AD] of target’s max health)
R – Umbral Trespass
- Darkin Physical Damage: 10 percent (+13 percent per 100 bonus AD) of target’s max health to 15 percent (+13 percent per 100 bonus AD) of target’s max health
Kha’Zix
Q – Taste Their Fear
- Total Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+130 percent bonus AD) to 60/85/110/135/160 (+115 percent bonus AD)
- Isolated damage: 126/178.5/231/283.55/336 (+273 percent bonus AD) to 126/178.5/231/283.55/336 (+241.5 percent bonus AD)
Maokai
Passive – Sap Magic
- Percent max health heal: seven to 15 percent (based on level) to five to 15 percent (based on level)
W – Twisted Advance
- Base damage: 70/95/120/145/170 to 60/85/110/135/160
Qiyana
Base health: 590 to 520
Base health growth: 90 to 110
Q – Edge of Ixtal
- Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+90 percent bonus AD) to 50/80/110/140/170 (+75 percent bonus AD)
E – Audacity
- Damage: 50/80/110/140/170 (+70 percent bonus AD) to 50/90/130/170/210 (+50 percent AD)
Renekton
W – Ruthless Predator
- Empowered Stun Duration: one second to 1.5 seconds
- Lockout Duration: 0.375 seconds to 0.525 seconds
Riven
W – Ki Burst
- Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 (+100 percent bonus AD) to 65/95/125/155/185 (+100 percent bonus AD)
E – Valor
- Shield: 85/115/145/175/205 (+100 percent bonus AD) to 85/115/145/175/205 (+120 percent bonus AD)
Varus
E – Hail of Arrows
- Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+60 percent bonus AD) to 60/100/140/180/220 (+90 percent bonus AD)
Yuumi
E – Zoomies
- Move speed: 15 percent (+10 percent per 100 AP) to 15 percent (+six percent per 100 AP)
- Heal: 70/105/140/175/210 (+40 percent AP) to 70/100/130/160/190 (+35 percent AP)
#2. Items
Goredrinker
- Health: 400 to 450
- Omnivamp: eight percent to 10 percent
Goredrinker
- Health: 550 to 600
- Omnivamp: 13 percent to 15 percent
League of Legends Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes
- League Client: Riot has cleaned up the user experience at the end of game by removing the “skip waiting for stats” page
- Fixed a bug where Wukong would trigger Death’s Dance’s Passive – Defy when his clone disappeared
- Fixed a bug where Malphite’s W – Thunderclap passive activation depended on whether Q – Seismic Shard was learned
- Fixed a bug where Azir’s W – Arise! would grant Tear of the Goddess stacks when he did not hit any enemies
- Fixed a bug where Font of Life would trigger Lucian’s Vigilance on the second shot of Passive – Lightslinger
- Fixed a bug where Fiddlesticks’ W – Bountiful Harvest would sometimes not get its partial cooldown refund after a full cast
- Fixed a bug where Xerath was able to redirect his R – Rite of the Arcane missile damage before it landed
- Healing a full health ally before they get a kill will now grant an assist
- Base Miss Fortune and Base Zilean voice lines have been remastered in League of Legends
- Vladimir’s E – Tides of Blood charging sound effect has been restored for all skins
- Several bugs with Project Vayne, Nightbringer Yasuo, and several Zyra skins’ voiceovers have been fixed in League of Legends
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Victorious Blitzcrank
- Arcane Jayce
- Arcane Vi
Chromas
ALSO READArticle Continues below
- Victorious Blitzcrank