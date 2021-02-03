League of Legends patch 11.3 official notes introduces massive Jinx and Rell changes, along with several item tweaks

League of legends patch 11.3 is finally here, and the devs will look to tone down on much of the systemic healing in the MOBA with this update.

The Omnivamp passive on items like the Goredrinker and Sterak’s Gage will be significantly toned down to make abusers like Renekton, Olaf, and Darius much less oppressive in the game.

Moreover, the League of Legends devs will also be introducing significant tweaks to both Jinx and Rell, making the former a much more viable meta pick, while toning down on the overall tankiness of the latter.

League of Legends players looking for a detailed description of patch 11.3 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are the major highlights:

League of Legends patch 11.3 official notes

1. League of Legends Champion Updates

Anivia

Image via Riot Games

Advertisement

Q – Flash Frost

Detonation damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+50 percent AP) to 60/95/130/165/200 (+45 percent AP)

R – Glacial Storm

Cooldown: 4/2.5/1 seconds to 4/3/2 seconds

Cho’Gath

Image via Riot Games

E – Vorpal Spikes

Base damage: 22/37/52/67/82 to 22/34/46/58/70

Elise

Image via Riot Games

Q – Neurotoxin

Base damage: 40/75/110/145/180 to 40/70/100/130/160

W – Skittering Frenzy

Active attack speed: 60/80/100/120/140 percent to 60/70/80/90/100 percent

Ezreal

Advertisement

Image via Riot Games

Q – Mystic Shot

Damage ratio: 120 percent AD to 130 percent AD

Ivern

Image via Riot Games

Health growth: 95 to 85

E – Triggerseed

Shield: 80/115/150/185/220 to 80/110/140/170/200

Jinx

Image via Riot Games

Health: 610 to 550

Q – Switcheroo!

Bonus range: 75/100/125/150/175 >>> 100/125/150/175/200

Fishbones bonus attack speed penalty: -25 percent to -10 percent

E – Flame Chompers!

Cost: 70 mana to 90 mana

Arm time : 0.7 seconds to 0.5 seconds

When casting Flame Chompers! farther than max range, it now casts to the max range instead of causing you to walk into range and then casting

Karma

Advertisement

Image via Riot Games

Mana regen: 11.5 to 13

Q – Inner Flame

Cost: 65 mana to 55 mana

Mordekaiser

Image via Riot Games

E – Death’s Grasp

Cooldown: 24/21/18/15/12 seconds to 22/19/16/13/10 seconds

Olaf

Image via Riot Games

Health: 597 to 575

Passive – Berserker Rage

Bonus attack speed: Zero to 100 percent to zero to 75 percent

[NEW] The amount of attack speed being granted is now displayed on Olaf’s passive icon

Pantheon

Advertisement

Image via Riot Games

Q – Comet Spear

Reduced damage against: Minions to Minions and monsters

Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds to 13/11.75/10.5/9.25/8 seconds

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

E – Frenzying Taunt

Cooldown: 2/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds to 12 seconds

Rell

Image via Riot Games

W – Ferromancy: Crash Down

Damage ratio: 40 percent AP to 60 percent AP

W – Ferromancy: Mount Up

Damage ratio: 30 percent AP to 40 percent AP

E – Attract and Repel

Damage ratio: 30 percent AP to 40 percent AP

Unbind cooldown: Three seconds to one second

Cooldown bug fix: Fixed a bug where Rell’s E – Attract and Repel cooldown was scaling non-linearly

When cast from very long ranges, Rell should now properly path toward the target until in range to cast her E

Advertisement

R – Magnet Storm

Damage ratio: 70 percent AP to 110 percent AP

Riven

Image via Riot Games

E – Valor

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

Seraphine

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Stage Presence

Base note damage: Five to 20 (levels one to 18) to four to 16 (levels one to 18)

W – Surround Sound

Shield: 60 to 120 (levels one to 18) to 50 to 100 (levels one to 18)

Shyvana

Advertisement

Image via Riot Games

Q – Twin Bite

Empowered basic attack (first strike) damage: 100 percent AD to 100 percent AD and 25 percent AP

Second strike damage: 20/35/50/65/80 percent AD to 20/35/50/65/80% AD + 15 percent AP

W – Burnout

Bonus movement speed: 30/35/40/45/50 percent to 30/35/40/45/50 percent and (8 percent/100 AP) (still decays linearly)

Singed

Image via Riot Games

Q – Poison Trail

Damage ratio: 80 percent AP to 90 percent AP

Sylas

Image via Riot Games

Q – Chain Lash

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 mana to 55 mana

W – Kingslayer

Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+85 percent AP) to 70/105/140/175/210 (+90 percent AP)

Taliyah

Advertisement

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Rock Surfing

Bonus movement speed: 12 to 40 percent (levels one to 18) to 20 to 45 percent (levels one to 18)

Q – Threaded Volley

Subsequent stone damage against monsters: 100 percent to 80 percent

Udyr

Image via Riot Games

R – Phoenix Stance

Total base active aura damage: 50/100/150/200/250/300 to 50/95/140/185/230/275

Vladimir

Advertisement

Image via Riot Games

R – Hemoplague

Cooldown: 150/135/120 seconds to 120 seconds

2. League of Legends Item changes

Mage items

Riot is doing a “pass on” mage items to create “more balance amongst their purchase rates” and stop any item from “overshadowing” the others. The devs are also broadening Horizon Focus by lowering its activation range so that more mages can take advantage of its specialty.

Lich Bane

Ability power: 80 to 70

Horizon Focus

Ability power: 100 to 115

Hypershot range: 750 to 600

Verdant Barrier

[Update] Adaptive passive: Every 60 seconds gain three bonus magic resistance, stacking up to five times. Taking magic damage reduces the time it takes to gain magic resistance to grants 0.5 magic resistance per unit killed (up to 15)

Combine cost: 315 gold to 115 gold

Banshee’s Veil

Ability power: 65 to 80

Combine cost: 400 gold to 700 gold

Seeker’s Armguard

Combine cost: 165 gold to 265 gold

Total cost: 900 gold to 1,000 gold

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Total cost: 2,500 gold to 2,600 gold

Enchanter items

With Staff of Flowing Water largely overperforming compared to other second item choices, Riot is making some changes to Enchanter items to ensure that enchanters feel they have access to viable Grievous Wounds options.

Staff of Flowing Water

Ability power: 60 to 50

Chemtech Putrifer

Ability haste: 15 to 20

[Update] Puffcap toxin passive: Inflicts immobilized enemy champions with 60 percent Grievous Wounds for three seconds to Healing or shielding an allied champion now empowers the ally’s next damage to an enemy champion with 60 percent Grievous Wounds for three seconds.

Fighter items

Advertisement

Riot is upping Silvermere Dawn’s power and removing the empowered damage to minions on Ironspike Whip.

Silvermere Dawn

Attack damage: 35 to 40

Health: 200 to 300

Ironspike Whip

Crescent empowered damage: Ironspike no longer deals more damage to low health minons and monsters

Marksman items

Riot is “reshaping” what Phantom Dancer gives to marksman champions and adding more “oomph” to Immortal Shieldbow since it’s only purchased by hard-bound, short-ranged users that benefit from lifesteal.

Phantom Dancer

Build path: Dagger and Dagger and Zeal and 950 gold to Zeal and Long Sword and Long Sword and 850 gold

Attack damage: Zero to 20

Attack speed: 45 to 25 percent

Stacks for bonus attack speed: Five to 40

Bonus attack speed: 40 percent to 30 percent

Immortal Shieldbow

Attack damage: 50 to 55

Attack speed: 15 percent to 20 percent

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Armor pen: 25 percent to 35 percent

Sustain items

When building sustain, players should be feeling the effects of a real trade-off, usually in the form of damage, according to Riot. The devs feel the trade-offs are more obvious with items that have the more traditional form of sustain, like lifesteal, but not quite with the newest addition to sustain stats, omnivamp. Riot is going through and making similar adjustments to items with omnivamp so that its strength isn’t “overpowering” in the early game.

Goredrinker

Thirsting slash heal: 25 percent AD and 12 percent missing health to 25 percent AD and 8 percent missing health

Leeching Leer

Omnivamp: 10 percent to five percent

Health: 150 to 250

Riftmaker

Omnivamp: 15 percent to eight percent

Health: 150 to 300

Mystic passive: Five percent magic pen to eight AP and two percent omnivamp

Eclipse

Every rising moon shield: 150/75 to 180/90

Omnivamp: 10 percent to eight percent

Advertisement

Ravenous Hydra

Omnivamp: 15 percent to 10 percent

Sterak’s Gage

Lifeline shield: 200 to 100

Lifeline shield duration: Four seconds to four seconds

Tank items

The devs are addressing some tank item outliers and opening Frozen Heart as a cheaper mana and ability haste item for tank supports, top laners, and junglers.

Force of Nature

Absorb bonus movement speed: Six (maximum 30) to eight (maximum 40)

Dead Man’s Plate

Health 475 to 400

Frozen Heart

Total cost: 2,700 gold to 2,500 gold

Combine cost: 800 gold to 600 gold

Armor: 80 to 70

Zaun Clash

Sign-ups and team formation for the first Clash of Season 2021 will begin during Patch 11.3 on Monday, Feb. 15. The tournament will officially start in Patch 11.4.

ASURF balance changes

ARURF (and URF) now grants 300 ability haste instead of 80 percent CDR. Ability haste you gain from other sources will stack with the URF bonus unlike in previous runs

The URF bonus ability haste also applies to Summoner Spells and item actives, similar to how the special CDR did before

Bonus mana will now be converted to health at a 40 percent ratio. Bonus mana regen is converted to health regen at a 100 percent ratio

Spellthief’s Edge, Steel Shoulderguards, Relic Shield, and Spectral Sickle will be disabled. The gold penalty for killing minions given by these items far exceeds any value you would normally get for building these items, especially when considering that a portion of gold is already shared with minion kills on URF

The runes Lethal Tempo and Ultimate Hunter will no longer be disabled

League of Legends Bug fixes and quality of life changes

Advertisement

League client: Receiving a game invite will now play a sound if you have another invite pending

When a player is flagged as AFK/Leaver at the end of any Ranked game, they will be notified that their LP will be reduced; this applies to both wins and losses. The other players in the lobby will be notified that the flagged AFK/Leaver player will receive less LP over their next several games. If a player would exceed 100 LP, but would fall back below 100 LP after the penalty is applied, they do not promote

Fixed a bug where Shyvana’s W – Burnout would not apply the AP ratio for additional movement speed when in her dragon form

Fixed a bug where Goredrinker and Ceaseless Hunger’s Mythic Passive would not grant additional 5 ability haste for each Legendary item in the player’s inventory

Fixed a bug where an attack empowered by both Sheen and Essence Reaver would not grant mana back from Essence Reaver

Items that do damage to enemies can now properly trigger the execute from The Collector

The Collector’s execute will now properly trigger on targets with Death’s Dance

Eclipse and Syzygy’s omnivamp will now properly work even after being upgraded by Ornn’s Passive – Living Forge

The SFX that plays when a player acquires a Dragon Soul will no longer replay if that player kills a Red Brambleback or Blue Sentinel

The Dragon Soul VFX no longer disappears on death and reappears after the player kills a Red Brambleback or Blue Sentinel

Imperial Mandate’s Coordinate Fire passive now properly goes on cooldown for 6 seconds after on-champion slows and immobilizations

Fixed a bug where if Smite was used before jungle monsters spawned, the cooldown would be longer than intended

Gangplank has a new interface to upgrade his ultimate with Silver Serpents

League of Legends Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Lunar Beast Viego

Lunar Beast Fiora

Lunar Beast Fiora Prestige Edition

Lunar Beast Annie

Lunar Beast Darius

Lunar Beast Alistar

Lunar Beast Jarvan IV

Lunar Beast Aphelios

Withered Rose Syndra & Talon

Crystal Rose Zyra & Swain

Chromas