League of Legends patch 12.1 official notes brings nerfs to Sona while buffing Diana

League of Legends patch 12.1 official notes are finally live with updates to hit servers around the world soon.

The first patch of the new season will not be bringing in too many champion updates. Riot Games, however, will be looking to smooth out some of the rough edges from pre-season.

Sona and Rek’Sai nerfs are on the cards this time around, with buffs coming to both Diana and Gankplank

Additionally, there will be a slew of bug fixes and visual updates, along with tweaks to Eclipse, Force of Nature, Immortal Shieldbow, and Wit’s End.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can visit Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 12.1 official notes

Kampsycho @Kampsycho @YourPrincess

But everytime enemy Top TPs and I don't follow

My botlane spam pings mine :] @LeagueOfLegends Don't worry I didn't wanna come anyway.But everytime enemy Top TPs and I don't followMy botlane spam pings mine :] @YourPrincess @LeagueOfLegends Don't worry I didn't wanna come anyway.But everytime enemy Top TPs and I don't followMy botlane spam pings mine :] https://t.co/bBPLUAV2zC

1) Champion

Diana

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Moonsilver Blade

AP ratio: 40 percent to 50 percent

Monster damage: 250 percent to 300 percent

Gangplank

Image via Riot Games

Q – Parrrley

Mana cost: 60/55/50/45/40 to 55/50/45/40/35

Cooldown: Five seconds to four seconds

Sona

Image via Riot Games

Passive

Armor growth: 3.3 to 3

E - Song of Celerity

Cooldown: 12 seconds to 14 seconds

Rek’Sai

Image via Riot Games

E - Furious Bite

50/60/70/80/90 (+85% bonus AD) to 55/60/65/70/75 (+85% bonus AD)

E - Tunnel

Cooldown: 26/23/20/17/14 seconds to 26/24/22/20/18 seconds

2) Items

Eclipse

Ever Rising Moon cooldown (melee): six seconds to eight seconds

Force of Nature

Absorb stack duration: five to even

Dissipate magic damage reduction: 20 percent to 25 percent

Immortal Shieldbow

Attack damage: 55 to 50

Lifeline shield: 300 to 800 (based on level) to 275 to 650 (based on level)

Wit’s End

Magic resist: 50 to 40

3) Changes to apex tier decay

Decay rules for the apex tiers (Master, Grandmaster, and Challenger) are changing in 2022. These changes are intended to correct misplacements and improve the matchmaking experience, according to Riot.

These changes only apply to the top tiers in the game—not Diamond and below.

Banked days for apex players: 10 days to 14 days

Decay rate: 250 LP per day to 75 LP per day

Apex decay floor: Diamond I to Diamond II

4) Visual updates

Ranked armor has transformed into ranked crests. They can be found in your profile, ranked page, game lobby, and friends list.

Loading screen borders have been updated to match the new ranked crests.

Several parts of the game lobby UI have been rearranged for clarity.

5) Forge God Clash

To celebrate the start of the 2022 ranked season, there will be a special Forge God Clash tournament with the following Forge God-themed rewards:

Three trophies

Three banners

Five team logos

Forge God clash will only take place on one weekend. Team formation for Clash opens on 10 January 2022, with matches taking place on 15 and 16 January 2022. The Forge God Flash is not part of the regular Clash season. The first official Clash tournament of 2022 will take place in Patch 12.4.

6) Bug fixes and quality of life changes

Behavioral Systems: Intentional Feeding Detection has been improved to evaluate more variables and will go live to all regions this patch.

Objective Bounties: Targets with active Objective Bounties now have different health bars to indicate their bounty status.

Fixed a bug where Kled would sometimes respawn with an incorrect amount of health.

Fixed a bug where Kled could sometimes get hit by missiles immediately before or while dismounting, even though he should be untargetable in those moments.

Attacking an enemy marked by her Yordle Snap Trap (W) or 90 Caliber Net (E) will no longer incorrectly grant stacks toward Caitlyn’s Headshot passive.

Fixed a bug where Caitlyn would sometimes be able to change her Headshot target while casting 90 Caliber Net (E).

Fixed a bug where, if a champion got caught in Caitlyn’s Yordle Snap Trap (W) at the same time as her 90 Caliber Net (E), Caitlyn’s extended Headshot range would be canceled.

Axiom Arc’s ultimate cooldown reduction passive will now scale correctly with the Ultimate Hunter rune.

Fixed a bug where, at maximum stacks, Lethal Tempo’s bonus attack speed would sometimes persist against non-champion targets.

Fixed a bug where Bard’s Tempered Fate (R) did not interact with Glacial Augment correctly

Watchful Wardston, and Vigilant Wardstone’s tooltips will now include the number of wards they currently have placed.

Vi’s Blast Shield (passive) will now activate properly on all structures.

Fixed a bug where Kindred’s Lamb’s Respite (R) would heal champions more than it was supposed to.

Fixed a bug where, if Lucian was silenced, his basic attacks would not have Lightslinger (passive) effects.

Fixed a bug where Pantheon’s Comet Spear (Q) would incorrectly go on full cooldown if interrupted within its tap-cast time.

Pantheon’s Comet Spear (Q) range indicator has been fixed and will change between its tap-cast and hold-cast versions accurately.

Fixed Sylas’ interactions with Lux’s stolen Final Spark (R) and Miss Fortune’s stolen Bullet Time (R).

Fixed a bug where, if Vex died while casting a consecutive Shadow Surge (R), its cooldown would not reset.

Fixed a bug where Talon’s Noxian Diplomacy (Q) could sometimes hit untargetable enemy champions.

Consuming Skarner’s Crystal Venom mark from his Fracture (E) will correctly deal bonus damage.

Heimerdinger’s H-28G Evolution Turret’s (Q) deactivation sound effects have been restored for several of his skins.

Heimerdinger’s CH-2 Electron Storm Grenade’s (E) explosion sound effects will no longer play multiple times upon hitting an enemy.

Upcoming skins and chromas

Image via Riot Games

Skins

Elderwood Gnar

Elderwood Rek’Sai

Chromas

Also Read Article Continues below

Elderwood Gnar

Elderwood Rek’Sai

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul