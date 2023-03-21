League of Legends patch 13.06 patch official notes: Milio goes live, Elemental Drake buff nerfs, Mundo buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 13.06 will introduce the new support champion Milio to the Rift, while tweak some champions as well as the elemental Drake buffs at the same time.
There is a fair bit of balance changes on the cards this time around, with the biggest highlights being the buffs to Mundo, along with nerfs to Aurelion Sol and Elemental Drake's buffs.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 13.06 patch official notes
1) Champions
Milio (The Gentle Flame)
- Get ready to go on an adventure with Milio and his fuemigos on March 22!
Ashe
Passive damage to targets with Frost increased.
Passive - Frost Shot
- Damage against Frosted Enemies: 110% (+75% of Critical Strike Chance) ⇒ 115% (+75% of Critical Strike Chance)
Aurelion Sol
- E cooldown increased. R upgrade Stardust requirement increased, CC duration decreased, cast range decreased.
E - Singularity
- Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds at all ranks
R - Falling Star / The Skies Descend
- Stardust Requirement for The Skies Descend: 75 ⇒ 100
- Falling Star Stun Duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1 second
- Falling Star Cast Range: 1250 ⇒ 1100
- The Skies Descend Knock Up Duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1 second
- The Skies Descend Cast Range: 1250 ⇒ 1100
Dr. Mundo
Base Stats
- Base Health Regeneration: 6.5 ⇒ 7
- Health Regeneration Scaling: 0.55 ⇒ 0.5
W - Heart Zapper
- Recast Timer: 1 second ⇒ 0.5 second
E - Blunt Force Trauma
- Damage to Jungle Monsters: 150% ⇒ 200%
Galio
- W magic and physical damage reduction increased. E cooldown decreased.
W - Shield of Durand
- Magic Damage Reduction: 20/25/30/35/40% (+8% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+5% AP) ⇒ 25/30/35/40/45% (+12% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+5% AP)
- Physical Damage Reduction: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% (+4% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+2.5% AP) ⇒ 12.5/15/17.5/20/22.5% (+6% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+2.5% AP)
E - Justice Punch
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
Talon
- Base mana increased. Passive base damage increased, AD ratio increased. W mana cost decreased.
Base Stats
- Mana: 377 ⇒ 400
Passive - Blade's End
- Damage: 75-255 (based on level) (+200% bonus AD) ⇒ 80-280 (based on level) (+210% bonus AD)
W - Rake
- Mana Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70
Vayne
- Passive bonus movement speed increased. Q bonus damage increased, empowered attack duration decreased. W damage adjusted.
Passive - Night Hunter
- Bonus Movement Speed: 30 ⇒ 45
Q - Tumble
- Bonus Physical Damage: 60/65/70/75/80% AD ⇒ 75/85/95/105/115% AD
- Empowered Attack Duration: 7 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds
W - Silver Bolts
- Percent Health Damage: 4/6/8/10/12% target's maximum health ⇒ 6/7/8/9/10% target's maximum health
Veigar
- Base health decreased, base armor decreased. W base damage decreased.
Base Stats
- Base Health: 575 ⇒ 550
- Base Armor: 21 ⇒ 18
W - Dark Matter
- Magic Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+100% AP) ⇒ 85/140/195/250/305 (+100% AP)
Yuumi
- Q cooldown decreased, mana cost increased, missile speed decreased, range decreased. R shield duration added, bonus resistances decreased.
Q - Prowling Projectile
- Cooldown: 7.5/7.25/7/6.75/6.5/6.25 seconds ⇒ 6.5 seconds at all ranks
- Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70/75 ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90/100
- Unattached Missile Speed: 1000 ⇒ 850
- Enhanced Missile Speed: 1900 ⇒ 1650
- Max Range (in a straight line): 2000 ⇒ 1725
R - Final Chapter
- newOverheal Shield Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 1.5 seconds (Note: the shield will last the full duration of the spell (3.5 seconds) plus this amount of time)
- removedBest Friend Bonus Resistances: 20/40/60 (+10% AP) Armor & Magic Resistance ⇒ REMOVED
2) Items
Bloodthirster
- Shield: 180-450 (180 up to level 9, then +30 per level) ⇒ 100-400 (100 up to level 8, then +30 per level)
Nashor's Tooth
- Total Cost: 3000 ⇒ 3200
- Recipe: Blasting Wand + Recurve Bow + Amplifying Tome ⇒ Blasting Wand + Recurve Bow + Fiendish Codex
- Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 15
Navori Quickblades
- Cooldown Reduction on Autos: 15% of remaining cooldown ⇒ 12% of remaining cooldown
3) Runes
Legend: Bloodline
- Life Steal per Stack: 0.4% ⇒ 0.35%
- Max Health on 15 Stacks: 100 ⇒ 85
Lethal Tempo
- Attack Speed for Ranged Users: 30-54% (maxed at level 12) ⇒ 24-54% (maxed at level 18)
4) Drake Changes
Hextech Drake
- Bonus Ability Haste and Attack Speed: 9/18/27/36% ⇒ 7.5/15/22.5/30%
- Hextech Soul Base Slow: 45% (35% for ranged) decaying over 2 seconds ⇒ 40% (30% for ranged) decaying over 2 seconds
Infernal Drake
- Bonus AD and AP: 6/12/18/24% ⇒ 5/10/15/20%
Mountain Drake
- Bonus Armor and Magic Resistance: 9/18/27/36% ⇒ 8/16/24/32%
Ocean Drake
- Missing Health Regeneration: 3/6/9/12% ⇒ 2.5/5/7.5/9%
5) Aram
BUFFS
- Corki: Damage Received: 100% ⇒ 95%
- Maokai: Damage Received: 110% ⇒ 105%
- Xerath: Damage Received: 105% ⇒ 100%
NERFS
- Annie: Damage Received: 100% ⇒ 105%
- Azir: Damage Dealt: 110% ⇒ 105%
- Diana: Damage Received: 95% ⇒ 100%
- Jarvan IV: Damage Dealt: 105% ⇒ 100%
- Kai'Sa: Damage Dealt: 105% ⇒ 100%
- Master Yi: Damage Dealt: 105% ⇒ 100%
TURRET CHANGES
- Turret Starting Armor and MR: 75 ⇒ 60
- Clash - Bilgewater Cup
- As a reminder, the Bilgewater Cup Clash continues this weekend!
- Weekend 2 Registration Begins: March 20 @ 11:00 AM (Local Time)
- Weekend 2 Tournament Dates: March 25 and 26 (~4-7 PM Local, varies by region)
6) BUGFIXES
- Fixed a bug where the rune recommender wasn't properly changing recommendations for the position you selected for multi-position champions.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi's ultimate, Final Chapter, to not heal her through her Passive.
- Fixed a bug that was causing EDG Yuumi's ultimate SFX to play too loudly.
- Fixed a bug that caused EDG Yuumi's SFX to not play on most of her emotes.
- Fixed a bug that was causing EDG Yuumi's final wave to not display the trophy VFX.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi's Passive heal expiration SFX to not play.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi's Passive to sometimes not activate Summon Aery when attaching to an ally after using a charged basic attack.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi's Yuubee skin E SFX to play too loudly.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Bewitching Yuumi's emote and death SFX to not play correctly.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi's ultimate to not track the player's mouse correctly.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi's Q slow effect to not decay if Yuumi is not attached.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Rift Herald to continually charge when its aggro was getting reset.
- Fixed a bug that was causing the “Get on My Level” Challenge to gain progress for takedowns that did not meet the Challenge requirements.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Karma's W VFX to not follow targeted enemies' movements.
- Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing Aurelion Sol's W to be immediately canceled if used against a wall.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Vex's Passive enhanced auto attack to proc multiple times during Aurelion Sol's W.
- Fixed a bug that was causing K'Sante's auto attack after his third Q to now perform an empowered marked attack.
- Fixed a bug that was causing K'Sante's W be to activateable during the summoner spell mark/dash.
- Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing Sion's R to be interrupted by ally CC.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the Undo function in shop to lower total mana if biscuits were in the player's inventory.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Lucian's VFX when hitting an enemy with W and R to not be displayed.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Rengar's Q to ignore the blinding effect from Teemo's Q.
- Fixed a bug that was causing several of Kalista's VOs to not play.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Kennen's E to deal 100% damage to jungle monsters instead of 65% of the usual damage.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Kai'Sa's spawn animation to not show her shield VFX at the start of the game.