League of Legends patch 13.06 patch official notes: Milio goes live, Elemental Drake buff nerfs, Mundo buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 13.06 will introduce the new support champion Milio to the Rift, while tweak some champions as well as the elemental Drake buffs at the same time.

There is a fair bit of balance changes on the cards this time around, with the biggest highlights being the buffs to Mundo, along with nerfs to Aurelion Sol and Elemental Drake's buffs.

League of Legends patch 13.06 highlights (image cia Riot Games)

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot Games’ official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.06 patch official notes

League of Legends patch 13.06 patch official notes (Image via Riot Games)

1) Champions

Milio (The Gentle Flame)

Get ready to go on an adventure with Milio and his fuemigos on March 22!

Ashe

Image via Riot Games

Passive damage to targets with Frost increased.

Passive - Frost Shot

Damage against Frosted Enemies: 110% (+75% of Critical Strike Chance) ⇒ 115% (+75% of Critical Strike Chance)

Aurelion Sol

Image via Riot Games

E cooldown increased. R upgrade Stardust requirement increased, CC duration decreased, cast range decreased.

E - Singularity

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds at all ranks

R - Falling Star / The Skies Descend

Stardust Requirement for The Skies Descend: 75 ⇒ 100

Falling Star Stun Duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1 second

Falling Star Cast Range: 1250 ⇒ 1100

The Skies Descend Knock Up Duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1 second

The Skies Descend Cast Range: 1250 ⇒ 1100

Dr. Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base Health Regeneration: 6.5 ⇒ 7

Health Regeneration Scaling: 0.55 ⇒ 0.5

W - Heart Zapper

Recast Timer: 1 second ⇒ 0.5 second

E - Blunt Force Trauma

Damage to Jungle Monsters: 150% ⇒ 200%

Galio

Image via Riot Games

W magic and physical damage reduction increased. E cooldown decreased.

W - Shield of Durand

Magic Damage Reduction: 20/25/30/35/40% (+8% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+5% AP) ⇒ 25/30/35/40/45% (+12% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+5% AP)

Physical Damage Reduction: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% (+4% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+2.5% AP) ⇒ 12.5/15/17.5/20/22.5% (+6% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+2.5% AP)

E - Justice Punch

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Talon

Image via Riot Games

Base mana increased. Passive base damage increased, AD ratio increased. W mana cost decreased.

Base Stats

Mana: 377 ⇒ 400

Passive - Blade's End

Damage: 75-255 (based on level) (+200% bonus AD) ⇒ 80-280 (based on level) (+210% bonus AD)

W - Rake

Mana Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70

Vayne

Image via Riot Games

Passive bonus movement speed increased. Q bonus damage increased, empowered attack duration decreased. W damage adjusted.

Passive - Night Hunter

Bonus Movement Speed: 30 ⇒ 45

Q - Tumble

Bonus Physical Damage: 60/65/70/75/80% AD ⇒ 75/85/95/105/115% AD

Empowered Attack Duration: 7 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds

W - Silver Bolts

Percent Health Damage: 4/6/8/10/12% target's maximum health ⇒ 6/7/8/9/10% target's maximum health

Veigar

Image via Riot Games

Base health decreased, base armor decreased. W base damage decreased.

Base Stats

Base Health: 575 ⇒ 550

Base Armor: 21 ⇒ 18

W - Dark Matter

Magic Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+100% AP) ⇒ 85/140/195/250/305 (+100% AP)

Yuumi

Image via Riot Games

Q cooldown decreased, mana cost increased, missile speed decreased, range decreased. R shield duration added, bonus resistances decreased.

Q - Prowling Projectile

Cooldown: 7.5/7.25/7/6.75/6.5/6.25 seconds ⇒ 6.5 seconds at all ranks

Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70/75 ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90/100

Unattached Missile Speed: 1000 ⇒ 850

Enhanced Missile Speed: 1900 ⇒ 1650

Max Range (in a straight line): 2000 ⇒ 1725

R - Final Chapter

newOverheal Shield Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 1.5 seconds (Note: the shield will last the full duration of the spell (3.5 seconds) plus this amount of time)

removedBest Friend Bonus Resistances: 20/40/60 (+10% AP) Armor & Magic Resistance ⇒ REMOVED

2) Items

Bloodthirster

Shield: 180-450 (180 up to level 9, then +30 per level) ⇒ 100-400 (100 up to level 8, then +30 per level)

Nashor's Tooth

Total Cost: 3000 ⇒ 3200

Recipe: Blasting Wand + Recurve Bow + Amplifying Tome ⇒ Blasting Wand + Recurve Bow + Fiendish Codex

Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 15

Navori Quickblades

Cooldown Reduction on Autos: 15% of remaining cooldown ⇒ 12% of remaining cooldown

3) Runes

Legend: Bloodline

Life Steal per Stack: 0.4% ⇒ 0.35%

Max Health on 15 Stacks: 100 ⇒ 85

Lethal Tempo

Attack Speed for Ranged Users: 30-54% (maxed at level 12) ⇒ 24-54% (maxed at level 18)

4) Drake Changes

Hextech Drake

Bonus Ability Haste and Attack Speed: 9/18/27/36% ⇒ 7.5/15/22.5/30%

Hextech Soul Base Slow: 45% (35% for ranged) decaying over 2 seconds ⇒ 40% (30% for ranged) decaying over 2 seconds

Infernal Drake

Bonus AD and AP: 6/12/18/24% ⇒ 5/10/15/20%

Mountain Drake

Bonus Armor and Magic Resistance: 9/18/27/36% ⇒ 8/16/24/32%

Ocean Drake

Missing Health Regeneration: 3/6/9/12% ⇒ 2.5/5/7.5/9%

5) Aram

BUFFS

Corki: Damage Received: 100% ⇒ 95%

Maokai: Damage Received: 110% ⇒ 105%

Xerath: Damage Received: 105% ⇒ 100%

NERFS

Annie: Damage Received: 100% ⇒ 105%

Azir: Damage Dealt: 110% ⇒ 105%

Diana: Damage Received: 95% ⇒ 100%

Jarvan IV: Damage Dealt: 105% ⇒ 100%

Kai'Sa: Damage Dealt: 105% ⇒ 100%

Master Yi: Damage Dealt: 105% ⇒ 100%

TURRET CHANGES

Turret Starting Armor and MR: 75 ⇒ 60

Clash - Bilgewater Cup

As a reminder, the Bilgewater Cup Clash continues this weekend!

Weekend 2 Registration Begins: March 20 @ 11:00 AM (Local Time)

Weekend 2 Tournament Dates: March 25 and 26 (~4-7 PM Local, varies by region)

6) BUGFIXES

Fixed a bug where the rune recommender wasn't properly changing recommendations for the position you selected for multi-position champions.

Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi's ultimate, Final Chapter, to not heal her through her Passive.

Fixed a bug that was causing EDG Yuumi's ultimate SFX to play too loudly.

Fixed a bug that caused EDG Yuumi's SFX to not play on most of her emotes.

Fixed a bug that was causing EDG Yuumi's final wave to not display the trophy VFX.

Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi's Passive heal expiration SFX to not play.

Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi's Passive to sometimes not activate Summon Aery when attaching to an ally after using a charged basic attack.

Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi's Yuubee skin E SFX to play too loudly.

Fixed a bug that was causing Bewitching Yuumi's emote and death SFX to not play correctly.

Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi's ultimate to not track the player's mouse correctly.

Fixed a bug that was causing Yuumi's Q slow effect to not decay if Yuumi is not attached.

Fixed a bug that was causing Rift Herald to continually charge when its aggro was getting reset.

Fixed a bug that was causing the “Get on My Level” Challenge to gain progress for takedowns that did not meet the Challenge requirements.

Fixed a bug that was causing Karma's W VFX to not follow targeted enemies' movements.

Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing Aurelion Sol's W to be immediately canceled if used against a wall.

Fixed a bug that was causing Vex's Passive enhanced auto attack to proc multiple times during Aurelion Sol's W.

Fixed a bug that was causing K'Sante's auto attack after his third Q to now perform an empowered marked attack.

Fixed a bug that was causing K'Sante's W be to activateable during the summoner spell mark/dash.

Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing Sion's R to be interrupted by ally CC.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the Undo function in shop to lower total mana if biscuits were in the player's inventory.

Fixed a bug that was causing Lucian's VFX when hitting an enemy with W and R to not be displayed.

Fixed a bug that was causing Rengar's Q to ignore the blinding effect from Teemo's Q.

Fixed a bug that was causing several of Kalista's VOs to not play.

Fixed a bug that was causing Kennen's E to deal 100% damage to jungle monsters instead of 65% of the usual damage.

Fixed a bug that was causing Kai'Sa's spawn animation to not show her shield VFX at the start of the game.

Poll : 0 votes