League of Legends Patch 13.1 official notes: Jax rework, Yuumi nerf, Mythmaker skins, and more

League of Legends Season 13 has officially launched with the release of Patch 13.1. As such, several champions have been nerfed, buffed, or reworked alongside through it. Hence, the patch notes for the same have been provided in detail in this article.
The biggest changes that players will be interested in are the reworks for Jax and Yuumi. Alongside those, the Lunar festival is also beginning, which means the Mythmaker skins are going to come out.
The opening patch for a brand new season is always important. Therefore, it is essential that the changes have a major impact on the game so that players are subjected to a fresh meta for the upcoming season.
Detailed League of Legends Patch 13.1 official notes
1) Champion Adjustments
A) Jax
Q-Leap Strike
- Physical Damage: 65/105/145/185/225 (+100% bonus AD)(+60% AP) >> 65/105/145/185/225 (+100% bonus AD) (0% bonus AP)
E-Counter Strike
- Minimum Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+50% bonus AD) Physical Damage >> 55/85/115/145/175 (+4% max HP of the target) (+100% AP) Magic Damage
- Bonus Damage per Attack Dodged: 20% of total damage >> 20% of base damage
R- Grandmaster's Might
- Cooldown: 80 seconds >> 100/90/80 seconds
- 3rd hit Bonus Magic Damage: 100/140/180 (+ 70% AP) >> 80/120/160 (+ 60% AP)
- [NEW] Updated animations, sound effects and visual effects
- [NEW] Jax swings his lantern and deals 150/250/350 (+100% AP) magic damage to all enemies in the vicinity. Upon hitting a champion he gains 25/45/65 (+40% bonus AD) Armor plus 15/20/25% (+10% bonus AD) per champion hit and 60% of that value as Magic Resist for 8 seconds.
B) Rammus
Base Stats
- Base Attack Damage: 56 >> 53
- Base Heath: 634 >> 614
W- Defensive Ball Curl
- Flat Armor: 40 >> 25
- Percent Armor: 60/70/80/90/100% >> 40/55/70/85/100%
- [NEW] OK Math: Flat resists granted by Rammus’ W are now also amplified by the percent resists that are granted by W
2) Nerfs
A) Aatrox
Passive- Deathbringer's Stance
- Bonus Percent Maximum Health Damage: 5-12% (based on level) >> 4-10% (based on level)
E- Umbral Dash
- Passive Increased Healing during World Ender: 25/30/35/40/45% >> 20/24/28/32/36%
R- World Ender
- Bonus Movement Speed: 60/80/100% >> 50/65/80%
B) Dr. Mundo
Base Stats
- Base Health: 653 >>> 613
- Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 3.7
E- Blunt Force Trauma
- Bonus Attack Damage: 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% of maximum health >> 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of maximum health
C) Fiora
Passive- Duelist's Dance
- Maximum Health Damage AD Scaling: 4.5% maximum health true damage per 100 AD >> 4% maximum health true damage per 100 AD
Q- Lunge
- Physical Damage: 70/80/90/100/110 (+ 95/100/105/110/115% bonus AD) >> 70/80/90/100/110 (+ 90/95/100/105/110% bonus AD)
D) K'Sante
Base Stats
- Base Movement Speed: 335 >> 330
Passive- Dauntless Instinct
- Base Damage: 10-25 (based on level) >> 5-20 (based on level)
W- Path Maker
- Minimum Physical Damage: 4.25/4.5/4.75/5/5.25% of target's maximum health >> 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target's maximum health
- Maximum Physical Damage: 8.25/8.5/8.75/9/9.25% of target's maximum health >> 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% of target's maximum health
E) Yuumi
Q- Prowling Projectile
- Base Damage: 50/90/130/170/210/250 >> 50/80/110/140/170/200
- Empowered Base Damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 >> 60/100/140/180/220/260
F) Zeri
Base Stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 1.5 >> 1.3
Q-Burst Fire
- Total Base Physical Damage: 15/18/21/24/27 >>> 15/17/19/21/23
Buffs
A) Jayce
Base Stats
- Base Attack Damage: 54 >> 57
Q (Hammer Form) - To the Skies
- Base Physical Damage: 55/100/145/190/235/280 >> 60/110/160/210/260/310
W (Hammer Form) - Lightning Field
- Magic Damage Per Second: 25/40/55/70/85/100 >> 35/50/65/80/95/110
B) Lissandra
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 104 >>> 110
Q- Ice Shard
- Slow: 16/19/22/25/28% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%
W- Ring of Frost
- Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds >> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
C) Shaco
Q- Deceive
- Mana Cost: 60 >> 40
- Backstab Critical Strike Bonus Damage: 30% >> 40%
W- Two Shiv Poison
- Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+75% bonus AD)(+60% AP) >> 70/95/120/145/170 (+80% bonus AD)(+60% AP)
- Magic Damage to Targets Below 30% Health of Maximum Health: 105/142.5/180/217.5/255 (+112.5% bonus AD)(+90% AP) >> 105/142.5/180/217.5/255(+120% bonus AD)(+90% AP)
D) Sion
Base Stats
- Base Health: 615 >> 655
Q- Decimating Smash
- Damage when Fully Charged: 70/135/200/265/330 >> 90/155/220/285/350
E) Twisted Fate
Q- Wild Cards
- Blue Card Magic Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+100% AD)(+90% AP) >> 40/60/80/100/120 (+100% AD)(+115% AP)
- Red Card Magic Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+100% AD)(+60% AP) >> 30/45/60/75/90 (+100% AD)(+70% AP)
F) Xayah
- Base Attack Speed/Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 >>> 0.658
Item changes
A) Axiom Arc
- Lethality: 10 >> 18
B) Horizon Focus
- Ability Power: 85 >> 100
C) Jak'Sho, the Protean
- Cost: 3100 >> 3200
- Voidborne Resilience Stacking: 2 per second (+15% total resists at max stacks) >> 2 per second (+20% bonus resists at max stacks)
- Drain Damage: 3% of maximum Health >> 80 (+7% bonus Health)
- Champions Only: Voidborne Resilience’s drain damage will no longer affect minions and monsters
D) Rod of Ages
- Health: 300 >> 400
- Eternity Move Speed Proc Requirement: 250 Healing or Mana Restoration >> 200 Healing or Mana Restoration
- Eternity Bonus Move Speed Amount: 25% >> 35%
- Move Speed Duration: 2 seconds >> 3 seconds
- [UPDATED] Move Speed Decay: Move speed gained from Eternity now decays more slowly
Passive
- Note: These passive changes will also apply to Catalyst of the Aeons and Abyssal Mask
- Percent of Pre-Mitigation Damage Received Restored as Mana: 8% >> 7%
- Percent of Mana Cost Spent Restored as Health: 20% >> 25%
- Maximum Heal per Cast/Second (for Toggled Abilities): 15 >> 20
E) Archangle's Staff/Seraph Embrace
Archangel's Staff
- Total Cost: 2600 >>> 3000
- Ability Power: 60 >>> 80
- Ability Haste: 0 >>> 10
- Passive: Grants Ability Haste equal to 0.5% of bonus mana >> Grants AP equal to 1% bonus mana
Seraph's Embrace
- [REMOVED] Passive- Empyrean: The Empyrean passive of Seraph’s Embrace has been removed and replaced with Lifeline
- [NEW] Passive- Lifeline: Upon taking damage that would reduce health below 30% provides a 250 (+ 20% current Mana) shield (90 second cooldown)
- Passive- Awe: Grants Ability Haste equal to 1.3% bonus mana >> Grants AP equal to 2.5% of bonus mana
F) Winter's Approach/Fimbulwinter
- Health: 350 >> 400
Runes
Legend: Tenacity
- Tenacity per Legend Stack: 5% (+2.5% per Legend stack) >> 5% (+1.5% per Legend stack)
- Maximum Tenacity at Full Stacks: 30% >>> 20%
ARAM Adjustments
Buffs
- Lifesteal Effectiveness on Minions: 50% >> 60%
- Death Timers: Death Timers for level 1-18 have been reduced by 1 second
- Draven: Outgoing Damage:100% >> 105%
- Kai'Sa: Outgoing Damage: 100% >> 105%, Attack Speed Scaling: 100%>> 102.5%
- Kalista: Outgoing Damage: 105% >> 110%
- Lucian: Outgoing Damage: 103% >> 105%, Tenacity: 0% >> 20%
- Lulu: Shield Modifier: 100% >> 110%
- Nunu and Willump: Outgoing Damage: 108% >> 110%, Damage Reduced: 92% >> 90%, Tenacity: 0% >> 20%
- Udyr: Outgoing Damage: 100% >> 105%, Tenacity: 0% >> 20%
- Yuumi: Healing Modifier: 100% >> 110%
- Zeri: Outgoing Damage: 105% >> 110%, Tenacity: 95% >> 90%
Nerfs
- Bel'Veth: Outgoing Damage: 105% >> 100%, Damage Reduced: 95% >> 100%
- Darius: Damage Received: 95% >> 100%, Healing Modifer: 120% >> 100%
- Ekko: Damage Received: 95% >> 100%
- Elise: Outgoing Damage: 110% >> 105%
- Illaoi: Damage Received: 95% >> 100%
- Irelia: Outgoing Damage: 105% >> 100%, Damage Received: 95% >> 100%
- Kassadin: Damaged Received: 95% >> 100%, Tenacity: 20% >> 0%
- Katarina: Outgoing Damage: 105% >> 100%, Damage Received: 90% >> 100%
- Kha'Zix: Outgoing Damage: 110% >> 105%, Damage Received: 85% >> 90%
- Kled: Outgoing Damage: 105% >> 100%, Damage Received: 90% >> 100%
- Maokai: Healing Modifier: 100% >> 80%
- Mordekaiser: Outgoing Damage: 100% >> 95%, Damage Modifier: 100% >> 105%
- Nilah: Outgoing Damage: 100% >> 95%, Healing Modifier: 100% >> 90%
- Rek'Sai: Outgoing Damage: 110% >> 100%
- Rengar: Outgoing Damage: 108% >> 100%, Healing Modifier: 120% >> 100%
- Sett: Outgoing Damage: 95% >> 90%
- Sion: Outgoing Damage: 92% >> 90%, Damage Received: 108% >> 110%
- Talon: Outgoing Damage: 110% >> 105%, Damage Received: 92% >> 95%
- Teemo: Ability Haste: 0% >> 20%, Outgoing Damage: 90% >> 85%
- Urgot: Damage Received: 100% >> 110%
- Zed: Outgoing Damage: 110% >> 100%
- Ziggs: Ability Haste: 0% >> 20%
Mythic content
Now available
- Prestige Dragonmancer Volibear
- Prestige K/DA Ahri
- Mythic Chorma Storm Dragon Lee Sin
QoL changes and bugfixes
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug that caused Azir’s Sun Disc to be difficult to attack and sometimes appear as invisible to the enemy team when appearing over turret rubble in ARAM
- Fixed a bug that caused Star and Pajama Guardian Ezreal’s Homeguard animations to not appear correctly
- Fixed a bug that cause part of K’Sante’s R - All Out animation to not play when cast into Vi’s R
- Fixed a bug that cause a square box to appear on the ground beneath Karthus when his Passive - Death Defied is triggered
- Fixed an animation change where Viego transitions from Homeguard’s to walking
- Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed Bard to cast W - Caretaker’s Shrine twice in a row
- Fixed a bug that caused Mundo’s E - Blunt Force Trauma to do more damage to monsters than indeed
- Fixed a bug that caused the camera to sometimes get stuck high above K’Sante on ARAM after casting his R - All Out
- Fixed a bug that caused Braum so not get assist credit from his W - Stand Behind Me
- Fixed a bug that was causing Braum’s W - Stand Behind Me to not play any VFX
- Fixed a bug that was causing Amumu’s E - Tantrum Death Recap to not correctly display how much the ability’s cooldown was reduced by damage taken
- Fixed a bug that caused Evenshroud’s Mythic Item tag not to display in the Item Shop
- Fixed a bug that caused Unsealed Spellbook’s Smite to deal 0 damage when swapped to initially
- Fixed a bug that cause Mordekaiser’s Passive - Darkness Rise to proc on small jungle monsters with abilities
- Fixed a bug that caused debug text to appear in Lee Sin and Yone’s ability bar and death recaps
- Fixed a bug that caused Ekko’s W - Parallel Convergence to sometimes stun enemies, even if they were not inside of the area of effect
- Fixed a bug that allowed Kalista to attack two champions at once with Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- Fixed a bug where Syndra could use her W - Force of Will grab and throw minions that were being teleported to
- Fixed a bug that caused Kassadin’s W - Nether Blade to look like it’s cooldown was being reduced if E - Force Pulse was also on cooldown despite the cooldown not actually being reduced
- Fixed a bug that caused Kassadin’s E - Force Pulse sound effects to not play when it is ready to be cast
- Fixed a bug that caused jungle monsters to continuously reset aggro if attacking two overlapping Heimerdinger H-28G Evolution turrets
- Fixed a bug that caused Iceborn Gauntlet and Bami’s Cinder Immolate effects to display two separate buff effects
- Fixed a bug that caused the Identity Customizer dropdown functions to not filter consistently
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Amplifying Tome to show up in shop as “purchased” in the Zhonya's Hourglass build path if you had a Broken Stopwatch in your possession
- Fixed a bug that caused Vex’s Passive icon to not display on her buff bar
Skins
The skins to be released with this patch
- Mythmaker Irelia
- Mythmaker Galio
- Mythmaker Garen
- Mythmaker Sivir
- Mythmaker Zyra
- Lunar Empress Ashe
- Lunar Guardian Kha'Zix
- Lunar Guardian Malphite
- Lunar Empress Qiyana
- Lunar Emperor Thresh
- Prestige Porcelain Lissandra
- Prestige Mythmaker Sivir
The Chromas to be released with this patch
- Mythmaker Irelia
- Mythmaker Galio
- Mythmaker Garen
- Mythmaker Sivir
- Mythmaker Zyra
- Lunar Empress Ashe
- Lunar Guardian Kha'Zix
- Lunar Guardian Malphite
- Lunar Empress Qiyana
- Lunar Emperor Thresh