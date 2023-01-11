League of Legends Patch 13.1 official notes: Jax rework, Yuumi nerf, Mythmaker skins, and more

League of Legends Season 13 has officially launched with the release of Patch 13.1. As such, several champions have been nerfed, buffed, or reworked alongside through it. Hence, the patch notes for the same have been provided in detail in this article.

The biggest changes that players will be interested in are the reworks for Jax and Yuumi. Alongside those, the Lunar festival is also beginning, which means the Mythmaker skins are going to come out.

League of Legends Patch 13.1 (Image via Riot Games)

The opening patch for a brand new season is always important. Therefore, it is essential that the changes have a major impact on the game so that players are subjected to a fresh meta for the upcoming season.

Detailed League of Legends Patch 13.1 official notes

1) Champion Adjustments

A) Jax

Q-Leap Strike

Physical Damage: 65/105/145/185/225 (+100% bonus AD)(+60% AP) >> 65/105/145/185/225 (+100% bonus AD) (0% bonus AP)

E-Counter Strike

Minimum Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+50% bonus AD) Physical Damage >> 55/85/115/145/175 (+4% max HP of the target) (+100% AP) Magic Damage

Bonus Damage per Attack Dodged: 20% of total damage >> 20% of base damage

R- Grandmaster's Might

Cooldown: 80 seconds >> 100/90/80 seconds

3rd hit Bonus Magic Damage: 100/140/180 (+ 70% AP) >> 80/120/160 (+ 60% AP)

[NEW] Updated animations, sound effects and visual effects

[NEW] Jax swings his lantern and deals 150/250/350 (+100% AP) magic damage to all enemies in the vicinity. Upon hitting a champion he gains 25/45/65 (+40% bonus AD) Armor plus 15/20/25% (+10% bonus AD) per champion hit and 60% of that value as Magic Resist for 8 seconds.

B) Rammus

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 56 >> 53

Base Heath: 634 >> 614

W- Defensive Ball Curl

Flat Armor: 40 >> 25

Percent Armor: 60/70/80/90/100% >> 40/55/70/85/100%

[NEW] OK Math: Flat resists granted by Rammus’ W are now also amplified by the percent resists that are granted by W

2) Nerfs

A) Aatrox

Passive- Deathbringer's Stance

Bonus Percent Maximum Health Damage: 5-12% (based on level) >> 4-10% (based on level)

E- Umbral Dash

Passive Increased Healing during World Ender: 25/30/35/40/45% >> 20/24/28/32/36%

R- World Ender

Bonus Movement Speed: 60/80/100% >> 50/65/80%

B) Dr. Mundo

Base Stats

Base Health: 653 >>> 613

Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 3.7

E- Blunt Force Trauma

Bonus Attack Damage: 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% of maximum health >> 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of maximum health

C) Fiora

Passive- Duelist's Dance

Maximum Health Damage AD Scaling: 4.5% maximum health true damage per 100 AD >> 4% maximum health true damage per 100 AD

Q- Lunge

Physical Damage: 70/80/90/100/110 (+ 95/100/105/110/115% bonus AD) >> 70/80/90/100/110 (+ 90/95/100/105/110% bonus AD)

D) K'Sante

Base Stats

Base Movement Speed: 335 >> 330

Passive- Dauntless Instinct

Base Damage: 10-25 (based on level) >> 5-20 (based on level)

W- Path Maker

Minimum Physical Damage: 4.25/4.5/4.75/5/5.25% of target's maximum health >> 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target's maximum health

Maximum Physical Damage: 8.25/8.5/8.75/9/9.25% of target's maximum health >> 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% of target's maximum health

E) Yuumi

Q- Prowling Projectile

Base Damage: 50/90/130/170/210/250 >> 50/80/110/140/170/200

Empowered Base Damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 >> 60/100/140/180/220/260

F) Zeri

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 1.5 >> 1.3

Q-Burst Fire

Total Base Physical Damage: 15/18/21/24/27 >>> 15/17/19/21/23

Buffs

A) Jayce

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 54 >> 57

Q (Hammer Form) - To the Skies

Base Physical Damage: 55/100/145/190/235/280 >> 60/110/160/210/260/310

W (Hammer Form) - Lightning Field

Magic Damage Per Second: 25/40/55/70/85/100 >> 35/50/65/80/95/110

B) Lissandra

Base Stats

Health Growth: 104 >>> 110

Q- Ice Shard

Slow: 16/19/22/25/28% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%

W- Ring of Frost

Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds >> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

C) Shaco

Q- Deceive

Mana Cost: 60 >> 40

Backstab Critical Strike Bonus Damage: 30% >> 40%

W- Two Shiv Poison

Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+75% bonus AD)(+60% AP) >> 70/95/120/145/170 (+80% bonus AD)(+60% AP)

Magic Damage to Targets Below 30% Health of Maximum Health: 105/142.5/180/217.5/255 (+112.5% bonus AD)(+90% AP) >> 105/142.5/180/217.5/255(+120% bonus AD)(+90% AP)

D) Sion

Base Stats

Base Health: 615 >> 655

Q- Decimating Smash

Damage when Fully Charged: 70/135/200/265/330 >> 90/155/220/285/350

E) Twisted Fate

Q- Wild Cards

Blue Card Magic Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+100% AD)(+90% AP) >> 40/60/80/100/120 (+100% AD)(+115% AP)

Red Card Magic Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+100% AD)(+60% AP) >> 30/45/60/75/90 (+100% AD)(+70% AP)

F) Xayah

Base Attack Speed/Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 >>> 0.658

Item changes

A) Axiom Arc

Lethality: 10 >> 18

B) Horizon Focus

Ability Power: 85 >> 100

C) Jak'Sho, the Protean

Cost: 3100 >> 3200

Voidborne Resilience Stacking: 2 per second (+15% total resists at max stacks) >> 2 per second (+20% bonus resists at max stacks)

>> 2 per second (+20% bonus resists at max stacks) Drain Damage: 3% of maximum Health >> 80 (+7% bonus Health)

Champions Only: Voidborne Resilience’s drain damage will no longer affect minions and monsters

D) Rod of Ages

Health: 300 >> 400

Eternity Move Speed Proc Requirement: 250 Healing or Mana Restoration >> 200 Healing or Mana Restoration

Eternity Bonus Move Speed Amount: 25% >> 35%

Move Speed Duration: 2 seconds >> 3 seconds

[UPDATED] Move Speed Decay: Move speed gained from Eternity now decays more slowly

Passive

Note: These passive changes will also apply to Catalyst of the Aeons and Abyssal Mask

Percent of Pre-Mitigation Damage Received Restored as Mana: 8% >> 7%

8% >> 7% Percent of Mana Cost Spent Restored as Health: 20% >> 25%

20% >> 25% Maximum Heal per Cast/Second (for Toggled Abilities): 15 >> 20

E) Archangle's Staff/Seraph Embrace

Archangel's Staff

Total Cost: 2600 >>> 3000

Ability Power: 60 >>> 80

Ability Haste: 0 >>> 10

Passive: Grants Ability Haste equal to 0.5% of bonus mana >> Grants AP equal to 1% bonus mana

Seraph's Embrace

[REMOVED] Passive- Empyrean: The Empyrean passive of Seraph’s Embrace has been removed and replaced with Lifeline

[NEW] Passive- Lifeline: Upon taking damage that would reduce health below 30% provides a 250 (+ 20% current Mana) shield (90 second cooldown)

Passive- Awe: Grants Ability Haste equal to 1.3% bonus mana >> Grants AP equal to 2.5% of bonus mana

F) Winter's Approach/Fimbulwinter

Health: 350 >> 400

Runes

Legend: Tenacity

Tenacity per Legend Stack: 5% (+2.5% per Legend stack) >> 5% (+1.5% per Legend stack)

Maximum Tenacity at Full Stacks: 30% >>> 20%

ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Lifesteal Effectiveness on Minions: 50% >> 60%

Death Timers: Death Timers for level 1-18 have been reduced by 1 second

Draven: Outgoing Damage:100% >> 105%

Kai'Sa: Outgoing Damage: 100% >> 105%, Attack Speed Scaling: 100%>> 102.5%

Kalista: Outgoing Damage: 105% >> 110%

Lucian: Outgoing Damage: 103% >> 105%, Tenacity: 0% >> 20%

Lulu: Shield Modifier: 100% >> 110%

Nunu and Willump: Outgoing Damage: 108% >> 110%, Damage Reduced: 92% >> 90%, Tenacity: 0% >> 20%

Udyr: Outgoing Damage: 100% >> 105%, Tenacity: 0% >> 20%

Yuumi: Healing Modifier: 100% >> 110%

Zeri: Outgoing Damage: 105% >> 110%, Tenacity: 95% >> 90%

Nerfs

Bel'Veth: Outgoing Damage: 105% >> 100%, Damage Reduced: 95% >> 100%

Darius: Damage Received: 95% >> 100%, Healing Modifer: 120% >> 100%

Ekko: Damage Received: 95% >> 100%

Elise: Outgoing Damage: 110% >> 105%

Illaoi: Damage Received: 95% >> 100%

Irelia: Outgoing Damage: 105% >> 100%, Damage Received: 95% >> 100%

Kassadin: Damaged Received: 95% >> 100%, Tenacity: 20% >> 0%

Katarina: Outgoing Damage: 105% >> 100%, Damage Received: 90% >> 100%

Kha'Zix: Outgoing Damage: 110% >> 105%, Damage Received: 85% >> 90%

Kled: Outgoing Damage: 105% >> 100%, Damage Received: 90% >> 100%

Maokai: Healing Modifier: 100% >> 80%

Mordekaiser: Outgoing Damage: 100% >> 95%, Damage Modifier: 100% >> 105%

Nilah: Outgoing Damage: 100% >> 95%, Healing Modifier: 100% >> 90%

Rek'Sai: Outgoing Damage: 110% >> 100%

Rengar: Outgoing Damage: 108% >> 100%, Healing Modifier: 120% >> 100%

Sett: Outgoing Damage: 95% >> 90%

Sion: Outgoing Damage: 92% >> 90%, Damage Received: 108% >> 110%

Talon: Outgoing Damage: 110% >> 105%, Damage Received: 92% >> 95%

Teemo: Ability Haste: 0% >> 20%, Outgoing Damage: 90% >> 85%

Urgot: Damage Received: 100% >> 110%

Zed: Outgoing Damage: 110% >> 100%

Ziggs: Ability Haste: 0% >> 20%

Mythic content

Now available

Prestige Dragonmancer Volibear

Prestige K/DA Ahri

Mythic Chorma Storm Dragon Lee Sin

QoL changes and bugfixes

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused Azir’s Sun Disc to be difficult to attack and sometimes appear as invisible to the enemy team when appearing over turret rubble in ARAM

Fixed a bug that caused Star and Pajama Guardian Ezreal’s Homeguard animations to not appear correctly

Fixed a bug that cause part of K’Sante’s R - All Out animation to not play when cast into Vi’s R

Fixed a bug that cause a square box to appear on the ground beneath Karthus when his Passive - Death Defied is triggered

Fixed an animation change where Viego transitions from Homeguard’s to walking

Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed Bard to cast W - Caretaker’s Shrine twice in a row

Fixed a bug that caused Mundo’s E - Blunt Force Trauma to do more damage to monsters than indeed

Fixed a bug that caused the camera to sometimes get stuck high above K’Sante on ARAM after casting his R - All Out

Fixed a bug that caused Braum so not get assist credit from his W - Stand Behind Me

Fixed a bug that was causing Braum’s W - Stand Behind Me to not play any VFX

Fixed a bug that was causing Amumu’s E - Tantrum Death Recap to not correctly display how much the ability’s cooldown was reduced by damage taken

Fixed a bug that caused Evenshroud’s Mythic Item tag not to display in the Item Shop

Fixed a bug that caused Unsealed Spellbook’s Smite to deal 0 damage when swapped to initially

Fixed a bug that cause Mordekaiser’s Passive - Darkness Rise to proc on small jungle monsters with abilities

Fixed a bug that caused debug text to appear in Lee Sin and Yone’s ability bar and death recaps

Fixed a bug that caused Ekko’s W - Parallel Convergence to sometimes stun enemies, even if they were not inside of the area of effect

Fixed a bug that allowed Kalista to attack two champions at once with Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Fixed a bug where Syndra could use her W - Force of Will grab and throw minions that were being teleported to

Fixed a bug that caused Kassadin’s W - Nether Blade to look like it’s cooldown was being reduced if E - Force Pulse was also on cooldown despite the cooldown not actually being reduced

Fixed a bug that caused Kassadin’s E - Force Pulse sound effects to not play when it is ready to be cast

Fixed a bug that caused jungle monsters to continuously reset aggro if attacking two overlapping Heimerdinger H-28G Evolution turrets

Fixed a bug that caused Iceborn Gauntlet and Bami’s Cinder Immolate effects to display two separate buff effects

Fixed a bug that caused the Identity Customizer dropdown functions to not filter consistently

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Amplifying Tome to show up in shop as “purchased” in the Zhonya's Hourglass build path if you had a Broken Stopwatch in your possession

Fixed a bug that caused Vex’s Passive icon to not display on her buff bar

Skins

The skins to be released with this patch

Mythmaker Irelia

Mythmaker Galio

Mythmaker Garen

Mythmaker Sivir

Mythmaker Zyra

Lunar Empress Ashe

Lunar Guardian Kha'Zix

Lunar Guardian Malphite

Lunar Empress Qiyana

Lunar Emperor Thresh

Prestige Porcelain Lissandra

Prestige Mythmaker Sivir

The Chromas to be released with this patch

Mythmaker Irelia

Mythmaker Galio

Mythmaker Garen

Mythmaker Sivir

Mythmaker Zyra

Lunar Empress Ashe

Lunar Guardian Kha'Zix

Lunar Guardian Malphite

Lunar Empress Qiyana

Lunar Emperor Thresh

