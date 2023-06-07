League of Legends patch 13.12 pre-notes: Ashe buffs, K’Sante nerfs, Rumble adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.12 pre-notes are live, and Riot Games will be introducing a lot of balance updates to champions and items this time around. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the nerfs that are making their way to Zeri, Yuumi, and K’Sante with buffs for Ashe, Gangplank, and Kai’Sa.

Adjustments will be making their way to Lucian and Rumble with changes to Immortal Shieldbow, Moonstone Renewer, and Phantom Dancer.

When talking about League of Legends patch 13.12, the developers stated,

“Kaisa AD/lv to hit Q evolve on more first items Ryze E speed aims to fix some cases where E->meleeQ doesn't spread Gragas P CD aims to hit some early sustain to broaden even/losing matchups More Milio damage tradeoffs in exchange for survivability+range. Zeri nerfs to be less bound to enchanters. Tri-Force was making her spike too hard on 1 item, given her scaling. If she's weak, we'll follow up, but she's been strong for a while. Q is on a fine line between spell & an attack replacement and we're supporting it as an attack.”

League of Legends patch 13.12 pre-notes

Before moving on to the list of changes it is important to note here that the tweaks mentioned are tentative and may not completely make their way to the official patch update. They will be tested in the PBE servers before being shipped with the patch next month.

1) Champion Buffs in League of Legends patch 13.12

Ashe

Frost Shot: Bonus damage increased from 115% >>>120%

Volley: Base Damage increased from 10/25/40/55/70 to 20/35/50/65/80

Enchanted Crystal Arrow: AP Ratio Increased from 100% >>> 120%

Gangplank

Powder Keg (E) Recharge Timer: 18s >>> 18/17/16/15/14s

Kai'sa

AD/Level: 2 >>> 26

Nasus

Passive Life Steal: 9/14/19% >>> 11/16/21%

R Cooldown: 120 >>> 120/100/80

Orianna

R AP Ratio: 90% >>> 95%

R Base Damage 250/350/450 >>> 250/400/550

Ryze

Passive AP Ratio: 6% >>> 10%

E AP Ratio: 45% >>> 50%

E Missile Speed: 3500 >>> 4000

Sivir

AD per Level: 2.8 >>> 2.5

Ricochet (W): AD Ratio increased from 25/30/35/40/45% >>> 30/35/40/45/50

2) Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 13.12

Gragas

Passive Cooldown: 8 >>> 12

Kha'Zix

Base AD: 63 >>> 60

Kog'Maw

W% HP Damage : 3.5/4.25/5/575/ 6.5% >>>3/375/45/525/6%

K'Sante

Footwork (E): Cooldown increased from 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 >>> 10.5/10/9.5/9/8.5

Lulu

Armor: 29>>>26 — P damage: 15-117 >>> 9111 — E Shield: 75-215 >>> 75-235

Milio

Armor: 28>>>26

Armor Growth: 49 >>>46

P on-hit damage: 15-35% AD >>> 15% AD

Yuumi

E Attack Speed Buff: 35% (+ 8% per 100 AP) >>> 25 / 27.5 / 30 / 32.5 / 35% (+ 8% per 100 AP)

R Heal per Hit: 35/50/65 (+ 15% AP) >>> 25 / 40 / 55 (+ 15% AP)

Zeri

Shield Passive removed

Q no longer procs Sheen

MS: 330 >>>335

E Dmg: 0-65% >>> 0-85%

3) Champion Adjustments in League of Legends patch 13.12

Lucian

Vigilance: When Lucian is empowered by another Ally, his next 2 basic attacks will deal bonus magic damage. >>> When Lucian is healed or shielded by an ally, or when a nearby enemy Champion is immobilized, his next 2 basic attacks will deal bonus magic damage.

Damage: 14(+ 20% AD) >>> 10(+ 15% AD)

Maximum Heat: 100 >>> 150 (Danger Zone still starts at 50) — Overheat: 20-80% AS for 5.25 seconds >>> 50-130% AS for 4.0 seconds

Rumble

R Monster damage caps adjusted

E Heat: 10>>>20

Health: 659 + 99 >>> 625 +105

Q Damage: 180-340 + 1.1 AP >>> 135-195 + 6-10% Target Max HP + 11 AP

W Shield: 60-180 + .45 AP >>> 25-145 + 25

AP + 4% Max HP

R Cooldown: 100-70 >>> 130-80

4) System Buffs in League of Legends patch 13.12

Immortal Shieldbow

Life Steal: 7% >>> 10%

Midlane Gold

-1Gold per minion kill removed

Moonstone Renewer

Echo Heal: 20 - 40% (118 ally level scaling) >>> 35%

Echo Shield: 30 - 40% (18 ally level scaling) >>> 40%

Same target Heal bonus: 15 - 30% (I-18 ally level scaling) >>> 25%

Same target Shield bonus: 20 - 30% (118 ally level scaling) >> 30%

Mythic Passive: 5 Ability Haste >>> 5 Heal & Shield Power

Phantom Dancer

Attack Speed: 30% >>> 35%

Statikk Shiv

Energize damage: 80-190 (Level 7-18) >>> 100-180 (Level 6-18)

5) System nerfs in League of Legends patch 13.12

Ardent Censer

On-hit damage: 15-30 (Level 1-18) >>> 15

Bloodthirster

Price: 3200 >>> 3400

Galeforce

Attack Damage: 55 >>> 50

Active damage: 150-350 + 200% Crit >>> 150-350 + 45% bonus AD

This is a nerf until 445 bonus AD

Imperial Mandate

Damage 1: 35-75 (Level 1-18) >>> 40-60 (Level 818)

Damage 2: 70-150 (Level +18) >>> 80-120 (Level 8-18)

Move Speed: 20% >>> 25%

Overheal

Shield: 20-300 (Level 118) >>> 11% Max HP — This is a nerf for marksmen after level 5 and a buff for fighters

Rapid Firecannon

Energize damage: 60-140 >>> 60

Red Buff

Damage: 6+6"Level (12-114) >>> 6+4°Level (10-78)

Slow:10/15/25>>>10/15/20

Health Regen:1/3/ 9% of

Max HP >>>1/3/5%

6) System Adjustments in League of Legends patch 13.12

Duskblade with R (Katarina, Samira) Bug fix

League of Legends patch 13.12 is expected to go out next week and will be hitting the Rift on June 14, 2023. It will be one of the biggest patch updates this season.

