League of Legends patch 13.12 pre-notes: Ashe buffs, K’Sante nerfs, Rumble adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.12 pre-notes are live, and Riot Games will be introducing a lot of balance updates to champions and items this time around. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the nerfs that are making their way to Zeri, Yuumi, and K’Sante with buffs for Ashe, Gangplank, and Kai’Sa.
Adjustments will be making their way to Lucian and Rumble with changes to Immortal Shieldbow, Moonstone Renewer, and Phantom Dancer.
When talking about League of Legends patch 13.12, the developers stated,
“Kaisa AD/lv to hit Q evolve on more first items Ryze E speed aims to fix some cases where E->meleeQ doesn't spread Gragas P CD aims to hit some early sustain to broaden even/losing matchups More Milio damage tradeoffs in exchange for survivability+range. Zeri nerfs to be less bound to enchanters. Tri-Force was making her spike too hard on 1 item, given her scaling. If she's weak, we'll follow up, but she's been strong for a while. Q is on a fine line between spell & an attack replacement and we're supporting it as an attack.”
League of Legends patch 13.12 pre-notes
Before moving on to the list of changes it is important to note here that the tweaks mentioned are tentative and may not completely make their way to the official patch update. They will be tested in the PBE servers before being shipped with the patch next month.
1) Champion Buffs in League of Legends patch 13.12
Ashe
- Frost Shot: Bonus damage increased from 115% >>>120%
- Volley: Base Damage increased from 10/25/40/55/70 to 20/35/50/65/80
- Enchanted Crystal Arrow: AP Ratio Increased from 100% >>> 120%
Gangplank
- Powder Keg (E) Recharge Timer: 18s >>> 18/17/16/15/14s
Kai'sa
- AD/Level: 2 >>> 26
Nasus
- Passive Life Steal: 9/14/19% >>> 11/16/21%
- R Cooldown: 120 >>> 120/100/80
Orianna
- R AP Ratio: 90% >>> 95%
- R Base Damage 250/350/450 >>> 250/400/550
Ryze
- Passive AP Ratio: 6% >>> 10%
- E AP Ratio: 45% >>> 50%
- E Missile Speed: 3500 >>> 4000
Sivir
- AD per Level: 2.8 >>> 2.5
- Ricochet (W): AD Ratio increased from 25/30/35/40/45% >>> 30/35/40/45/50
2) Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 13.12
Gragas
- Passive Cooldown: 8 >>> 12
Kha'Zix
- Base AD: 63 >>> 60
Kog'Maw
- W% HP Damage : 3.5/4.25/5/575/ 6.5% >>>3/375/45/525/6%
K'Sante
- Footwork (E): Cooldown increased from 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 >>> 10.5/10/9.5/9/8.5
Lulu
- Armor: 29>>>26 — P damage: 15-117 >>> 9111 — E Shield: 75-215 >>> 75-235
Milio
- Armor: 28>>>26
- Armor Growth: 49 >>>46
- P on-hit damage: 15-35% AD >>> 15% AD
Yuumi
- E Attack Speed Buff: 35% (+ 8% per 100 AP) >>> 25 / 27.5 / 30 / 32.5 / 35% (+ 8% per 100 AP)
- R Heal per Hit: 35/50/65 (+ 15% AP) >>> 25 / 40 / 55 (+ 15% AP)
Zeri
- Shield Passive removed
- Q no longer procs Sheen
- MS: 330 >>>335
- E Dmg: 0-65% >>> 0-85%
3) Champion Adjustments in League of Legends patch 13.12
Lucian
- Vigilance: When Lucian is empowered by another Ally, his next 2 basic attacks will deal bonus magic damage. >>> When Lucian is healed or shielded by an ally, or when a nearby enemy Champion is immobilized, his next 2 basic attacks will deal bonus magic damage.
- Damage: 14(+ 20% AD) >>> 10(+ 15% AD)
- Maximum Heat: 100 >>> 150 (Danger Zone still starts at 50) — Overheat: 20-80% AS for 5.25 seconds >>> 50-130% AS for 4.0 seconds
Rumble
- R Monster damage caps adjusted
- E Heat: 10>>>20
- Health: 659 + 99 >>> 625 +105
- Q Damage: 180-340 + 1.1 AP >>> 135-195 + 6-10% Target Max HP + 11 AP
- W Shield: 60-180 + .45 AP >>> 25-145 + 25
- AP + 4% Max HP
- R Cooldown: 100-70 >>> 130-80
4) System Buffs in League of Legends patch 13.12
Immortal Shieldbow
- Life Steal: 7% >>> 10%
Midlane Gold
- -1Gold per minion kill removed
Moonstone Renewer
- Echo Heal: 20 - 40% (118 ally level scaling) >>> 35%
- Echo Shield: 30 - 40% (18 ally level scaling) >>> 40%
- Same target Heal bonus: 15 - 30% (I-18 ally level scaling) >>> 25%
- Same target Shield bonus: 20 - 30% (118 ally level scaling) >> 30%
- Mythic Passive: 5 Ability Haste >>> 5 Heal & Shield Power
Phantom Dancer
- Attack Speed: 30% >>> 35%
Statikk Shiv
- Energize damage: 80-190 (Level 7-18) >>> 100-180 (Level 6-18)
5) System nerfs in League of Legends patch 13.12
Ardent Censer
- On-hit damage: 15-30 (Level 1-18) >>> 15
Bloodthirster
- Price: 3200 >>> 3400
Galeforce
- Attack Damage: 55 >>> 50
- Active damage: 150-350 + 200% Crit >>> 150-350 + 45% bonus AD
- This is a nerf until 445 bonus AD
Imperial Mandate
- Damage 1: 35-75 (Level 1-18) >>> 40-60 (Level 818)
- Damage 2: 70-150 (Level +18) >>> 80-120 (Level 8-18)
- Move Speed: 20% >>> 25%
Overheal
- Shield: 20-300 (Level 118) >>> 11% Max HP — This is a nerf for marksmen after level 5 and a buff for fighters
Rapid Firecannon
- Energize damage: 60-140 >>> 60
Red Buff
- Damage: 6+6"Level (12-114) >>> 6+4°Level (10-78)
- Slow:10/15/25>>>10/15/20
- Health Regen:1/3/ 9% of
- Max HP >>>1/3/5%
6) System Adjustments in League of Legends patch 13.12
- Duskblade with R (Katarina, Samira) Bug fix
League of Legends patch 13.12 is expected to go out next week and will be hitting the Rift on June 14, 2023. It will be one of the biggest patch updates this season.