League of Legends patch 13.13 pre-notes: Lee Sin buffs, Aphelios nerfs, Rell adjustments, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 23, 2023 15:27 GMT
League of Legends patch 13.13 pre-notes (images via Riot Games)
League of Legends patch 13.13 pre-notes (images via Riot Games)

The League of Legends patch 13.13 pre-notes are available, and Riot Games will make numerous changes to champions and items to balance them. One of the biggest highlights is the buff for Lee Sin and Nidalee. Furthermore, there will be nerfs for several champions, such as Aphelios, Annie, Neeko, Ivern, and more. These changes could be pivotal in the current meta and significantly impact the one-directional approach to drafting.

The Statikk Shiv, Stormrazor, and, most significantly, Ghost will all undergo changes according to the League of Legends patch 13.13 pre-notes.

League of Legends patch 13.13 pre-notes

It is important to note that the changes listed are preliminary and may not entirely make it into the official patch update. It will first undergo testing on PBE servers. Subsequently, League of Legends Patch 13.13 is set to release on June 28, 2023, according to Riot's patch schedule.

1) Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 13.13

Lee Sin

  • Sonic Wave/Resonating Strike (Q) bonus AD ratio: 110% >>> 115%

Nidalee

  • Base movement speed: 335 >>> 340

2) Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 13.13

Annie

  • Disintegrate (Q) base damage: 80-220 >>> 70-210
  • Disintegrate (Q): AP ratio: 80% >>> 75%

Aphelios

  • Gravitum (Q) slow duration: 3.5 seconds >>> 2.5
  • Severum (Q) attack healing: 2.5%-9% >>> 2%-7.1%
  • Severum (Q) ability healing: 8.33%-30% >>> 5%-17.75%
  • Turret attack speed: 0.8 >>> 0.64

Ivern

  • Brushmaker (W) on-hit base damage: 30-60 >>> 20-50
  • Brushmaker (W) on-hit AP ratio: 30% >>> 20%
  • Daisy (R) slam base: 40-80 >>> 20-60
  • Daisy (R) magic resist: 440 >>> 430

Kindred

  • Base armor: 29 >>> 26
  • Base health: 610 >>> 580

Neeko

  • Blooming Burst (Q) cooldown: 7 flat >>> 9-7
  • Shapesplitter (W) on-hit base damage: 50-170 >>> 40-180
  • Pop Blossom (R) now breaks the disguise

Rek'Sai

  • Base attack damage: 61 >>> 58
  • Base health: 640 >>> 600

Varus

  • Blighted Quiver (W) on-hit AP ratio: 30% >>> 35%
  • Blighted Quiver (W) detonation AP ratio: 2.5% per 100 AP >>> 1.5% per 100 AP

Vi

  • Blast Shield (Passive): 13% of max HP >>> 10% of max HP
  • Cease and Desist (R) cooldown: 120-80 seconds >>> 140-90 seconds

Wukong

  • Nimbus Strike (E) damage against monsters: 120% >>> 100%

3) Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 13.13

Rell

  • Base health regeneration: 8.5 >>> 7.5
  • Base magic resistance: 32 >>> 30
  • Magic resistance growth: 2.05 >>> 1.85
  • Shattering Strike (Q) bonus damage against monsters: 150-430 >>> 170-470
  • Ferromancy: Crash Down (W) base shield: 35-135 >>> 15-110
  • Ferromancy: Crash Down (W) unmounted attack speed: 15%-35% >>> 30% (at all ranks)
  • Full Tilt (E) bonus damage against monsters: 100-280 >>> 120-300

System adjustments in League of Legends patch 13.13

Ghost (spell)

  • Pulled from patch

Essence Reaver (legendary item)

  • Sheen base AD ratio: 100% >>> 130%
  • Sheen bonus AD ratio: 40% >>> 25%

Statikk Shiv (legendary item)

  • AP ratio: 50% >>> 35%
  • Minion AP ratio: Removed

Stormrazor (legendary item)

  • Base damage: 15 >>> 90
  • AD ratio: 60% >>> 25%
  • AP ratio: Removed

