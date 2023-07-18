League of Legends patch 13.14 official notes: Naafiri, 2v2v2v2 Arena, Torment of Souls, and more

League of Legends patch 13.14 official notes are now live, and it’s proving to be the biggest mid-season update yet. The new patch will introduce the champion Naafiri to the Rift, along with the alternate game modes of 2v2v2v2 Arena and Torment of Souls. While these are the biggest highlights of the upcoming patch, there will be a significant number of balance changes making their way to League of Legends patch 13.14 as well.

A fair number of champions will be buffed like Shaco, with nerfs making their way to Hecarim, Jax, and Karthus.

For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.14 official notes

Here is everything coming in League of Legends patch 13.14:

1) League of Legends 13.14 Mid-Season Ranked Reset

Ranked Rewards

Season 2023 Split 1 Rewards will start being distributed during patch 13.14, and all rewards should be distributed by the end of patch 13.15 on August 14th.

Ranked End and Start Dates

July 18, 2023, at ~3:00 AM Local Time: Ranked queues will turn back on BUT ranked games will not count towards Split 1 OR Split 2 rewards. You will still have your Split 1 rank for these games. So feel free to use this time to take a breather or start warming up for Split 2.

July 19-21, 2023 Time Varies: Your rank will be reset, and Split 2 will kick off time:

2) League of Legends 13.14 New Game mode

2v2v2v2

Arena goes live

Torment of Souls

Tournament of Souls is a style-rating-focused combo-battler that takes place in the client. As Samira, you will gain Reputation by playing games of League, which in turn allows you to face new opponents and unlock new abilities for Samira to progress further in the tournament.

The objective of the tournament is to become the champion by defeating all ten opponents. You can claim rewards after each victory and take on new challenges after unlocking the Story and Expert difficulty levels.

League of Legends Torment of Souls (image via League of Legends)

3) League of Legends 13.14 Champion balance changes

Naafiri

Naafiri (Image via League of Legends)

New mid-lane assassin goes live

Aatrox

Aatrox (Image via League of Legends)

Q - The Darkin Blade

First Cast Damage: 10/30/50/70/90 (+60/65/70/75/80% AD) ⇒ 10/25/40/55/70 (+60/70/80/90/100% AD) (Note: This will be a buff at 0/100/100/100/100 AD. The 2nd cast of Q will still deal 25% more than base damage and the 3rd cast will still deal 50% more.)

Minion Damage Modifier: 55% ⇒ 55/60/65/70% (levels 1/6/11/16)

Diana

Diana (Image via League of Legends)

W - Pale Cascade

Shield Strength: 40/55/70/85/100 (+25% AP) (+9% bonus health) ⇒ 45/60/75/90/105 (+30% AP) (+9% bonus health)

Magic Damage per Orb: 18/30/42/54/66 (+15% AP) ⇒ 18/30/42/54/66 (+18% AP)

E - Lunar Rush

Magic Damage: 50/70/90/110/130 (+50%) ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130 (+60%)

Hecarim

Hecarim (Image via League of Legends)

W - Spirit of Dread

Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 15/20/25/30/35 ⇒ 5/10/15/20/25

Jax

Jax (Image via League of Legends)

E - Counter Strike

Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds ⇒ 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds

R - Grandmaster-At-Arms

Mana Cost: 50 ⇒ 100

Karthus

Karthus (Image via League of Legends)

Q - Lay Waste

Magic Damage: 45/62.5/80/97.5/115 (+35% AP) ⇒ 43/61/79/97/115 (+35% AP)

Monster Damage Modifier: 95% ⇒ 100%

E - Defile

Mana Restoration on Enemy Takedown: 15/25/35/45/55 ⇒ 10/20/30/40/50

Kindred

Kindred (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Base Health: 580 ⇒ 610

Base Armor: 26 seconds ⇒ 29

Q - Dance of Arrows

Physical Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+75% bonus AD) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+75% bonus AD)

Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 9 seconds

Lissandra

Lissandra (Image via League of Legends)

Passive - Iceborn Subjugation

Thrall Movement: Thralls will stop at final frames before exploding ⇒ Thralls will continue to chase down their targets until they explode

newYou Can't Hide: Thralls will now follow enemies into Brush if they were already being chased down by the Thrall

newI C(E) You Coming: Thralls are revealed to enemies through Fog of War

Q - Ice Shard

Slow Application: Q will slow the first enemy hit ⇒ Q will now slow all enemies hit

Ice Shard Missile: Q will cast from position post-cast rather than pre-cast

R - Frozen Tomb

Heal Amount: 90/140/190 (+25% AP) (increased by 0-100% based on missing health) ⇒ 100/150/200 (+55% AP) (increased by 0-100% based on missing health) (Note: Maximum heal value will be at 30% or less health now instead of 0% health.)

Damage and Slow Application Cadence: 4 times per second ⇒ 16 times per second

Dash Interactions: Updated logic slightly around stopping dashes

Milio

Milio (Image via League of Legends)

Passive - Fired Up!

Burn Damage: 25-80 (based on level) (+20% AP) ⇒ 15-50 (based on level) (+20% AP)

E - Warm Hugs

Bonus Movement Speed: 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% ⇒ 12/14/16/18/20%

Rek'Sai

Rek'Sai (Image via League of Legends)

W - Un-burrow

Physical Damage: 55/70/85/100/115 (+80% bonus AD) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+80% bonus AD)

E - Furious Bite

Physical Damage: 55/60/65/70/75 (+85% bonus AD) ⇒ 5/10/15/20/25 (+70% total AD)

Rell

Rell (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Base Armor: 39 ⇒ 36

Passive - Break the Mold

Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 3% ⇒ 2%

Minimum Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 1.25-3 (based on champion level) ⇒ 0.8-2 (based on champion level)

Maximum Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 15% ⇒ 10%

Rengar

Rengar (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Health Regeneration per 5 seconds: 7 ⇒ 6

Q - Savagery

Critical Strike Damage Conversion: 95% ⇒ 75%

Shaco

Shaco (Image via League of Legends)

Q - Deceive

Bonus Physical Damage: 25/35/45/55/65 (+50% bonus AD) ⇒ 25/35/45/55/65 (+60% bonus AD)

Backstab Bonus Critical Strike Damage: 40% ⇒ 55%

R - Hallucinate

Prowler's Claw Bugfix: Prowler's Claw's passive will now properly be applied to Shaco's clone

Bugfixes

Not So Fast Dragon: Shaco boxes will no longer instantly die to Hextech Dragon’s lightning AoE

Zip Zap No More: Zeri’s Q bullets will now deal the correct amount of damage to Shaco’s boxes

Shyvana

Shyvana (Image via League of Legends)

Q - Twin Bite

Bonus Physical Damage: 20/35/50/65/80% AD (+25% AP) ⇒ 20/40/60/80/100% AD (+25% AP)

newAttack Speed Increase: Shyvana's next 2 attacks have 40/45/50/55/60% increased attack speed

Cooldown: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds ⇒ 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

E - Flame Breath

Bonus Magic Damage On-Hit vs Marked Targets: 3% of target's maximum health ⇒ 3% of target's maximum health (+1% per 100 bonus AD)

Volibear

Volibear (Image via League of Legends)

Passive - The Relentless Storm

Lightning Claws Magic Damage: 11-60 (based on level) (+40% AP) ⇒ 11-60 (based on level) (+50% AP)

Q - Thundering Smash

QoL Update: Removed a hitch in Volibear's auto attacks after stunning at high attack speeds.

W - Frenzied Maul

Heal: 20/35/50/65/80 (+8/10/12/14/16% of missing health) ⇒ 20/35/50/65/80 (+8/11/14/17/20% of missing health)

Xerath

Xerath (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Base Mana: 459 ⇒ 400

Passive - Mana Surge

Cooldown: 12 seconds ⇒ 16 seconds

newTwo for One: Mana Surge's cooldown is now reduced by 2 seconds upon killing a unit

newTower is Power: Hitting Turrets will now proc Mana Surge

R - Rite of the Arcane

Number of Casts: 3/4/5 ⇒ 4/5/6

Magic Damage: 200/250/300 (+45% AP) ⇒ 180/230/280 (+40% AP)

newSuccessive Snipes: If a champion is hit with a bolt, successive bolts will deal an additional 20/25/30 (+5% AP) damage (Note: This applies to any number of champions hit with a bolt, so whether you hit one or five you will only receive up to one stack per cast.)

Zyra

Zyra (Image via League of Legends)

Passive - Garden of Thorns

Plant Damage from AoE Spells: 4 ⇒ 3

Plant Damage from Ranged Auto Attacks: 4 ⇒ 5

Plant Damage to Monsters: 150% damage to non-Epic monsters ⇒ 40-100 bonus magic damage to all monsters (scales with champion level)

W - Rampant Growth

Seeds on First Rank-Up: 1 ⇒ 2

E - Grasping Roots

Flash Interaction: E no longer locks Zyra out of using Flash during the cast time

R - Stranglethorns

Damage Application Cadence: 4 times per second ⇒ 16 times per second

Casting Logic: Zyra will walk to the position at which her R was cast ⇒ Zyra will immediately cast her R at its maximum range

4) League of Legends 13.14 Item updates

Axiom Arc

Ultimate Cooldown Refunded: 20% of total cooldown ⇒ 5% (+40% of total Lethality) (Note: This will be a buff at Mythic item + Axiom Arc, scaling up to ~40% at full build.)

Galeforce

Cooldown: 90 seconds ⇒ 120 seconds

Infinity Edge

Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 65

Critical Strike Damage: 35% ⇒ 45%

Prowler's Claw

Lethality: 15 ⇒ 18

Randuin's Omen

Critical Strike Damage Reduction: 20% ⇒ 25%

Spear of Shojin

Total Cost: 3400 gold ⇒ 3300 gold

Health: 300 ⇒ 350

Spirit Visage

Magic Resistance: 50 ⇒ 60

Statikk Shiv

Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 30%

Electroshock Minion Damage: 250-450 (based on level) ⇒ 250-350 (250 + 25 per level starting at level 7, then +12.5 per level at level 11 ⇒ 250 + 10 per level starting at level 9)

Sterak's Gage

Total Cost: 3100 gold ⇒ 3000 gold

Health: 400 ⇒ 450

Trinity Force

Attack Speed: 35% ⇒ 33%

Attack Damage per Stack: 4% ⇒ 3% + 3% (Note: This is just 6%)

Maximum Threefold Strike Stacks: 5 ⇒ 3 (Note: Maximum AD decreased from 20% to 18%.)

Summoner Spells

Ghost

Duration: 10 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds

removedDuration on Takedowns: Ghost no longer extends its duration by 4-7 seconds upon getting a takedown

5) League of Legends 13.14 Jungle Buff Adjustments

Crest of Cinders

Burn True Damage: 10-78 (linear scaling based on level) ⇒ 10-75 (remains at 10 damage for levels 1-5, then increases in increments of 5 per level)

Melee Slow: 10/15/20% (levels 1/6/11) ⇒ 5/10/15/20% (levels 1/6/11/16)

Ranged Slow: 5/7.5/10% (levels 1/6/11) (Note: Unchanged)

Crest of Insight

Ability Haste: 10 ⇒ 5/10/15/20 (levels 1/6/11/16)

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Now with Naafiri’s mind split across the hounds, their collective consciousness becomes one. They’re unified and ready to challenge any enemy.

6) League of Legends 13.14 ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Aphelios: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Ashe: 85% Damage Dealt ⇒ 90% Damage Dealt

Vi: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ 10 Ability Haste

Quinn: 0 Tenacity ⇒ 20% Tenacity

Nerfs

Ezreal: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 95% Damage Dealt

Nautilus: 108% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken

Rek'Sai: 85% Damage Taken ⇒ 90% Damage Taken

Renekton: 105% Damage Dealt ⇒ 100% Damage Dealt

Ryze: 90% Damage Taken ⇒ 95% Damage Taken

Sona: 90% Healing Done ⇒ 85% Healing Done, 90% Shielding Done ⇒ 85% Shielding Done

Themed Clash

The Void Cup Clash kicks off this weekend! I hear you get Baron on your team if you can assemble 9 void champs. (Disclaimer: This is a joke. Baron will not be joining any players’ teams.)

Registration Begins: July 17 @ 11:00 AM (Local Time)

Tournament Dates: July 22 and 23 (~4-7 PM Local Time, varies by region)Bugfixes & QoL Changes

7) League of Legends 13.14 Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the ranked game count on the end-of-game screen wasn’t reset with ranked resets. This will go into effect when Split 2 begins.

Fixed a bug where Ivern’s W on-hit would not proc on structures

Fixed a bug where a player’s creep score number on the scoreboard would become desynced

Fixed a bug where Samira could recast her Q while it was on cooldown when using it immediately after her passive attack

Fixed several VFX issues that were occurring with Ivern

Fixed a bug where Jak’Sho could gain Voidborn Resilience stacks while the user was dead

Fixed several bugs that were causing Varus’ VO update to not play correctly

Fixed a bug that allowed Kindred to re-mark targets before their hunt timer came off of cooldown

Fixed a bug that was causing enemies to not have vision of Bard’s chimes

Fixed a bug that was causing Rageknife to disable Yasuo and Yone’s passives

Fixed a bug that was causing Aphelios’s Gravitum slow VFX to not correctly rotate around the target

Fixed a bug that was causing Samira’s taunt to not grant her a style point upon hitting an enemy

Fixed a bug that was causing Rek’Sai’s R to not activate Sheen

Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing Sylas’ E2 to launch in an unintended direction

Fixed a bug where Ornn’s Brittle attack could cancel Irelia’s W

Fixed a bug that was causing Teemo’s passive activation and deactivation VFX to not correctly appear

Fixed a bug that was causing monsters to repeat animations when they were knocked up

Fixed a bug that was causing Spear of Shojin’s passive to grant some champions’ ultimates Ability Haste

Fixed a bug that was causing Jhin’s W VFX to not appear correctly if the target was displaced after being rooted

Fixed abug that was causing jungle companions to occasionally not kill minions that they should normally kill

Fixed a bug that was allowing Sona’s W to to grant a stack of Accelerando from her passive after she purchased Moonstone

Fixed a bug that was allowing Milio’s W to trigger the Guardian rune from outside of its intended range

Fixed a bug that did not allow Udyr to proc Hail of Blades with the first E empowered attack

Fixed a bug that was causing yellow trinket to have an incorrect cooldown timer

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends ) Where did those wild hounds come from? Naafiri was able to call on them to attack her captor. Of course, this had some unintended consequences (🗡

Skin Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Dark Star Lux/Cosmic Lux’s staff would reset position during Taunt (Ctrl+2) loop transition.

Fixed a bug where Elementalist Lux’s Prismatic Barrier (W) VFX trail would render behind environment objects.

Fixed a bug where Elementalist Lux’s Light Binding (Q) orb would render behind the turret.

Fixed a bug where Sand Wraith Pyke’s Ghostwater Dive (W) was displaying Base Skin’s VFX.

Fixed a bug where the on-hit critical strike VFX of Mecha Kingdoms Sett was using Base critical strike VFX.

Fixed a bug where Obsidian Dragon Sett’s Recall (B) VFX was rendering in front of impassable terrain.

Fixed a bug where Dunkmaster Darius’s Attack2 animation was using his classic skin on-hit VFX.

8) League of Legends 13.14 Upcoming Skins & Chromas

The following skins will be released in this patch:

Soul Fighter Sett

Soul Fighter Samira

Soul Fighter Lux

Soul Fighter Naafiri

Soul Fighter Pyke

Prestige Soul Fighter Pyke

Star Guardian Senna

The following chromas will be released in this patch:

Soul Fighter Sett

Soul Fighter Lux

Soul Fighter Pyke

Soul Fighter Naafiri

Star Guardian Senna

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of patch 13.14 can look it up on Riot’s official website.