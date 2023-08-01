League of Legends patch 13.15 notes: Arena 2v2v2v2 balance changes, nerfs, buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 13.15 notes are now live, and Riot will be introducing an extensive number of balance changes to the MOBA across all the game modes. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the updates making their way to the champions in the 2v2v2v2 Arena along with the re-enabling of Apex MMR Duo Restrictions.

ARAM will be seeing a lot of champion changes as well with a fair bit of nerfs and buffs making their way to champions in Summoner’s Rift.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of patch 13.15 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.15 notes

Below is the complete League of Legends patch 13.15 official notes

1) League of Legends patch 13.15 Apex MMR Duo Restriction

The MMR duo restriction for Apex ranks has been re-enabled as of patch 13.15.

2) League of Legends patch 13.15 Champion updates

Aatrox

Q - The Darkin Blade

First Cast Damage: 10/25/40/55/70 (+60/70/80/90/100% AD) ⇒ 10/25/40/55/70 (+60/67.5/75/82.5/90% AD) (Note: The second cast of Q will still deal 25% more than base damage and the third cast will still deal 50% more.)

Caitlyn

Passive - Headshot

Critical Strike Rate Coefficient: 1.2 ⇒ 1.3 (Note: this will grant +27 base damage at 100% critical strike chance)

R - Ace in the Hole

Critical Strike Chance to Damage Ratio: 2.5% additional damage per 10% critical strike chance ⇒ 3.5% additional damage per 10% critical strike chance

Camille

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 ⇒ 3.8

R - The Hextech Ultimatum

Base Bonus Magic Damage per Attack: 5/10/15 ⇒ 20/30/40

Gwen

Base Stats

Health Regeneration per 5 seconds: 8.5 ⇒ 9

W - Hallowed Mist

Bonus Armor and Magic Resistance: 17/19/21/23/25 (+7% AP) ⇒ 22/24/26/28/30 (+7% AP)

Ivern

Base Stats

Magic Resistance: 32 (+2.05 per level) ⇒ 30 (+1.3 per level) (Note: this is typical for other ranged champions)

W - Brushmaker

Ally On-Hit Damage: 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 (+10% of Ivern's AP) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+10% of Ivern's AP)

E - Triggerseed

Shield Strength: 80/115/150/185/220 (+75% AP) ⇒ 85/125/165/205/245 (+50% AP) (Note: this will be a buff until Ivern’s gets 20/40/60/80/100 AP)

R - Daisy!

Duration: 60 seconds ⇒ 45 seconds

Armor and Magic Resistance: 20/50/100 (+5% AP) ⇒ 30-90 (levels 6-18)

Health: 1300/2600/3900 (+50% AP) ⇒ 1000-4400 (levels 6-18, nonlinear scaling) (+50% AP) (Note: this is approximately a 5% durability decrease)

Daisy! Attack Damage: 70/100/130 (+30% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130 (+15% AP) (Note: final shockwave damage is unchanged)

Kai’Sa

Base Stats

Base Health: 670 ⇒ 640

Q - Icathian Rain

Damage per Missile: 40/55/70/85/100 (+50% bonus AD) (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100 (+50% bonus AD) (+ 20% AP)

Maximum Single-Target Damage (Unevolved): 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225 (+112.5% bonus AD) (+67.5% AP) ⇒ 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225 (+112.5% bonus AD) (+45% AP)

Maximum Single-Target Damage (Evolved): 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375 (+187.5% bonus AD) (+112.5% AP) ⇒ 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375 (+187.5% bonus AD) (+75% AP)

W - Void Seeker

Cooldown Reduction after Evolution: 77% ⇒ 75% (Note: this is functionally an 8.7% cooldown increase on hit)

Maokai

Q - Bramble Smash

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 100/120/140/160/180 ⇒ 80/100/120/140/160

Nami

Passive - Surging Tides

Bonus Movement Speed: 90 (+20% AP) ⇒ 100 (+25% AP)

Q - Aqua Prison

Magic Damage: 75/130/185/240/295 (+50% AP) ⇒ 90/145/200/255/310 (+50% AP)

Rell

Passive - Break the Mold

Consistency is Key: All spells and auto attacks now apply the damage first, THEN apply the passive. (Note: Previously Q, W2, and R would apply passive, then damage, but E and auto attacks would do the opposite.)

Q - Shattering Strike

Q Flash Interaction: Q maintains the original target location after flashing ⇒ Q maintains the absolute direction after flashing. (Note: This should feel more intuitive and in line with expected outcomes.)

W - Ferromancy: Mount Up

QoL Change: Increased dash speed before the flip once she's locked onto a target. This should both solve some bugs and make the ability feel quicker and more responsive.

Monster Mounting Maneuver: Fixed a bug that was causing Rell’s W - Mount Up to not apply bonus damage to Epic monsters.

Sejuani

W - Winter’s Wrath

Initial Cast Damage: 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% AP) (+2% of maximum health) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+20% AP) (+2% of maximum health)

Second Cast Damage: 30/70/110/150/190 (+60% AP) (+6% of maximum health) ⇒ 20/60/100/140/180 (+60% AP) (+6% of maximum health)

Shyvana

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.4 per level ⇒ 3 per level Health Growth: 109 per level ⇒ 104 per level

Taliyah

Q - Threaded Volley

Magic Damage: 45/65/85/105/125 (+50% AP) ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130 (+50% AP)

E - Unraveled Earth

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds

Damage to Monsters Modifier: 150% ⇒ 175%

Yasuo

Passive - Way of the Wanderer

Shield Strength: 125-600 (based on level) ⇒ 125-600 (now mirrors base stat scaling)

Yone

Q - Mortal Steel

Shield Strength: 45-65 (based on level) (+65% bonus AD) ⇒ 60-80 (based on level) (+75% bonus AD)

3) League of Legends patch 13.15 Smite and Ultimate Summons

Damage to Non-Lane Minions: 600/900/1200 ⇒ 20-160 (based on level) (Note: Damage to jungle monsters and lane minions is unchanged, this should only affect minions spawned by another champion.)

new20% slow for 2 seconds: Unlocked on first upgrade to Unleashed Smite ⇒ Unlocked on second upgrade to Primal Smite

Annie

R - Summon Tibbers

Armor and Magic Resistance: 30/60/90 (+5% AP) ⇒ 30-90 (levels 6-18)

Health: 1300/2200/3100 (+75% AP) ⇒ 1150-3500 (+50% AP) (levels 6-18, nonlinear scaling) (Note: this is approximately a 5-10% durability decrease)

Heimerdinger

R - H-28Q Apex Turret

Turret Health: 850-1450 (based on level) (+25-200% (based on level) AP) ⇒ 725-1525 (based on level) (+50% AP)

Turret Armor: 10-80 (based on level) ⇒ 30-90 (based on level)

Turret Magic Resistance: 25-65 (based on level) ⇒ 30-90 (based on level)

Yorick

R - Eulogy of the Isles

newComeback Queen: Maiden of the Mist will now regenerate 2.5 health per second

newMaiden’s Armor and Magic Resistance: 0 ⇒ 10-50 (levels 6-18, nonlinear scaling)

Health: 350/1100/3300 (+75% of Yorick’s maximum health) ⇒ 400-1950 (levels 6-18, nonlinear scaling) (+60% of Yorick’s maximum health)

4) League of Legends patch 13.15 Item updates

Night Harvester

Soulrend Activation Condition: Damaging an enemy champion ⇒ Damaging an enemy champion with an attack, ability, or pet damage (Note: items will no longer proc Night Harvester)

5) League of Legends patch 13.15 Rune changes

Glacial Augment

Icy Zone Slow: 30% (+3% per 100 AP) (+4% per 100 bonus AD) (+9% per 10% heal and shield power) ⇒ 20% (+6% per 100 AP) (+7% per 100 bonus AD) (+9% per 10% heal and shield power)

6) League of Legends patch 13.15 Arena Balance Adjustments

A) Buffs

Champions

Akshan

Q damage: 5-85 (+80% Total AD) ⇒ 15–135 (+100% Total AD)

W Revive Health percentage 33% ⇒ 60%

E Attack Speed Scaling: 0.3 per 100% bonus attack speed ⇒ 0.45 per 100% bonus attack speed

R AD Ratio: 10% ⇒ 20%

Bard

Passive Chimes Needed per Upgrade Tier: 5 ⇒ 2

Passive Meep Damage AP Ratio: 30% ⇒ 60%

W Charge Time: 10 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds

W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ +70

W Max Packs: 3 ⇒ 33

W Healing: Healing Doubled

E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ +70

Blitzcrank

Passive Mana:Shield Ratio: 1:1 ⇒ 1:2

Passive Cooldown: 90 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds

Q AP Ratio 120% ⇒ 150%

Q Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ +40

R Passive Base Damage: 50/100/150 + (30/40/50% AP) ⇒ 60/110/160 + (40/50/60% AP)

R Active AP Ratio: 100% ⇒ 300%

Kassadin

Q Base Damage: 65/95/125/155/185 ⇒ 100/130/160/190/210

W Base Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175/220

R Base Damage: 70/90/110 ⇒ 100/120/140

R Base Bonus Damage per Stack: 35/45/55 ⇒ 45/55/65

Katarina

Passive Damage AD Scaling: +60% bonus AD ⇒ +80% bonus AD

Passive Cooldown Reduction on Kills: 15 seconds ⇒ 20 seconds

Q Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+35% AP) ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200 (+50% AP)

E Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+ 40% AD) (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+50% AD) (+35% AP)

R Damage per Dagger: 25/37.5/50 (+19% AP) (16% Bonus AD) ⇒ 50/62.5/75 (+22% AP) (16% Bonus AD)

K’Sante

Q Base Cooldown: 3.5 seconds ⇒ 2.75 seconds

E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ +20

Rammus

Q Bonus Movement Speed: 25-39% (based on level) ⇒ 50-78% (based on level)

Q AP Ratio: 100% ⇒ 125%

W Bonus Armor: 35 (+40/50/60/70/80% total armor) ⇒ 35 (+60/70/80/90/100% total armor)

W Bonus MR: 10 (+30/35/40/45/50% total MR) ⇒ 10 (+40/45/50/55/60% total MR)

E Taunt Duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds ⇒ 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds

E Bonus Attack Speed Duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds ⇒ 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds

R AP Ratio: 60% ⇒ 100%

Xerath

Passive Damage to Plants: 1 ⇒ 2

W Base Slow: 25% ⇒ 40% (Note: enhanced slow is unchanged)

R Bonus Base Damage per Stack: 20/25/30 ⇒ 30/35/40

Ziggs

Q Base Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 ⇒ 100/140/180/220/260

E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ +30

E AP Ratio: 30% ⇒ 40%

E Slow: 10/20/30/40/50% ⇒ 30/40/50/60/70%

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon



We're still getting fine tuning on the summon champion changes, but the intent is to reduce the effectiveness of smite on them and decrease their durability respectively. Meaning that instead of only junglers being able to deal with the pets, most champs will

Items

Echoes of Helia

Heal per Shard: 20-80 ⇒ 40-160

Damage per Shard: 30-180 ⇒ 45-270

Guardian’s Dirk

Lethality: 10 ⇒ 15

Hextech Gunblade

Ability Power: 70 ⇒ 80

Omnivamp: 15% ⇒ 20%

Prowler’s Claw

AD Ratio: 20 ranged/15 melee ⇒ 45 ranged/30 melee

Staff of Flowing Water

Movement Speed: 10% ⇒ 15%

Passive Proc AP granted: 45-70 ⇒ 60-90

Passive Proc Ability Haste Granted: 30 ⇒ 35

Earthwake

Base Explosion Time: 1 second ⇒ 0.75 seconds

Perseverance

Base Health Regeneration: 500% ⇒ 600%

Amped Regeneration 1000% ⇒ 1200%

B) Nerfs

Champions

Alistar

W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -30

R Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -50

Annie

Tibbers’ Base Health: Reduced by 50%

Corki

Package Duration: 60 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds

E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -30

Heimerdinger

Q Turret Health: Reduced by 30%

E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -30

Jax

E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -30

R Passive Proc Base Damage: 60-160 ⇒ 40-120

Kayle

R Ability Haste: -50 ⇒ -100

R Base Damage: 200-400 ⇒ 50-150

Kennen

W Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+80% AP) ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150(+60% AP)

R Bonus Armor and MR: 20/40/60 ⇒ 20/30/40

R Magic Damage per Bolt: 40/75/110 (+22.5% AP) ⇒ 30/55/80 (+18% AP)

Poppy

W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -30

E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -30

Wukong

Q Base Damage: 20-120 ⇒ 10-90

W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -30

R Base Maximum HP Damage per Second: 4-8% ⇒ 3-6%

Yorick

Passive Grave Spawn Time: 6 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds

Ghoul Health: Reduced by 30%

Items

Windspeaker’s Blessing

Armor and MR Resistances: 45-105 (based on level) ⇒ 30-90 (based on level)

Naafiri (Cameo)

Percent Maximum Health Damage: 20-60% ⇒ 10-20%

Madness Heroo @MadnessHeroo Hey all, here's our (a bit late) 13.15 patch preview for Arena balance changes! We wanted to continue taking big swings at nerfing the top of the meta and take even bigger ones at buffing some struggling champions.

7) League of Legends patch 13.15 Arena quality-of-life and bug changes

Updates

The Ring of Fire will now apply increasing amounts of Grievous Wounds

Player Frame Augment Panel has been added as an additional stats panel in the UI

The item shop has been reordered to go from Starter, to Epic, to Mythic, and finally to Legendary.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Trinity Force’s mythic bonus was not giving the correct amount of movement speed under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug that was causing the Scoped Weapons Augment to grant the incorrect amount of attack range.

Fixed a bug that was causing loading screen tips from TFT to appear in the loading screen.

Fixed a bug that was causing the End of Game screen to not display game time and ID.

Fixed a bug that caused Champion’s splashes to not appear if they early exited.

Fixed a bug that was causing Karma’s Q to stop working when she cast the Die Another Day Augment.

Fixed a bug that made players unable to inspect another champion by clicking on them when spectating their combat.

Fixed a bug that caused Fiddlesticks’ Scarecrow Effigy to not have an ability icon.

Fixed a bug that caused Camille’s Passive to grant a magic shield when attacking an AD champion.

Fixed a bug that was causing the Sonic Boom Augments to track damage dealt to target dummies during the planning phase.

Fixed a bug that caused the Augment Chauffeur to interfere with aiming controls when the user’s ally would move.

Fixed a bug that was causing Mordekaiser’s R to make the screen go completely green if Mordekaiser eliminated the last enemy with it.

Fixed a bug that was causing Neeko’s W clone to not move and then teleport when a directional input was made.

Fixed a bug that was causing Neeko’s R to show the ability VFX while she was disguised.

Fixed a bug that caused Kha’Zix’s R to remain on cooldown if it was used during the previous planning phase.

Fixed a bug that was causing attack move to prioritize plants over champions.

Fixed a bug where champions could apply on-hit effects to the Health Relic

Fixed a bug that was causing the incorrect victory/defeat screen to be shown upon losing/winning a game.

Fixed a bug that was causing Gwen’s W to not block damage.

Fixed a bug that was causing Earthwake Augment to only explode where Maokai landed after casting his W.

Fixed a bug that was causing Gangplank’s R Silver Serpent upgrades to not correctly display the icons.

Fixed a bug that allowed Cameo champions to capture Skarner’s crystal spires.

Fixed a bug that was causing Wukong’s name to appear as MonkeyKing on the scoreboard. That’s bananas.

8) League of Legends patch 13.15 ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Hecarim: 95% Damage Taken ⇒ 90% Damage Taken

Darius: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Lucian: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ 10 Ability Haste

Amumu: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 100% Damage Taken

Corki: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ 10 Ability Haste

Pantheon: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Nerfs

Lissandra: 100% Damage Taken ⇒ 105% Damage Taken

Aatrox: 95% Damage Taken ⇒ 100% Damage Taken

Singed: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken

Teemo: 90% Damage Dealt ⇒ 85% Damage Dealt

Zyra: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ -20 Ability Haste

Nasus: 95% Damage Dealt ⇒ 90% Damage Dealt

Lillia: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken

Swain: 90% Healing Done ⇒ 80% Healing Done

Pyke: 90% Damage Taken ⇒ 95% Damage Taken

9) League of Legends patch 13.15 bug fixes

Fixed a bug where pets/summons like Tibbers and Shaco’s clone would not be able to attack inhibitors and the nexus.

Fixed a bug where Singed’s Q poison trail would not be able to damage Baron.

Fixed a bug where Font of Life would proc Echoes of Helia’s passive.

Fixed a bug where Trinity Force’s mythic bonus was not giving the correct amount of movement speed under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug where Naafiri’s W could incorrectly collide with spells/traps past her target.

Fixed a bug where Naafiri’s packmates would not follow the target of her W if the target became untargetable.

Fixed a bug where Naafiri’s animations wouldn’t play fluidly when using several abilities.

Fixed a bug where Rell’s W2 would sometimes miss when attacking Scuttle Crab.

Fixed a bug where Rell’s W2 empowered attacks would not do damage to Epic monsters.

Fixed a bug where Rell’s E would ignore one stack of her passive when calculating damage applied to target.

Fixed a bug where Battle Principal and Heartseeker Yuumi’s Q and R VFX were not correctly adjusting to the size of Yuumi’s host.

Fixed a bug where Axiom Arc’s description would display 0% of the cooldown refunded from the player’s ultimate.

Fixed a bug where Ivern’s ability VFX were not appearing correctly.

Fixed a bug where Xerath’s R Arcane Perfection buff would persist in the buff bar if the ability ended before all recasts were consumed.

Fixed a bug where Akshan’s Passive second shot would not occur against Voidlings or Ghouls.

Fixed a bug where Katarina would dissipate Duskblade of Draktharr’s Nightstalker passive upon using her E.

Fixed a bug where Naafiri’s packmates would not teleport with her when using the Practice Tool teleport.

Fixed a bug where Rengar’s ultimate was missing warning on-screen effects for enemies.

Fixed a bug where Soul Fighter Naafiri’s chroma packmates did not have on-hit VFX.

Fixed a bug where Cleanse’s Tenacity buff was lasting for longer than intended.

Fixed a bug where buying additional Elixirs would visually reset the cooldown timer of an existing Elixir (note: this was only a visual bug).

Fixed a bug where Aurelion Sol’s R being used when upgraded would not change the ultimate status indicator to on cooldown.

Fixed a bug where Ryze’s ultimate VFX overlay was not showing up correctly.

Fixed a bug where Ryze’s E VFX overlay was not showing up correctly.

Fixed a bug where Mecha Kingdom Jax’s E VFX ring would remain after dodging multiple hits with his E.

Fixed a bug where Shaco’s R clone would copy his Q walking animation if used in the middle of Q stealth.

Fixed a bug where Ivern’s E would not apply Imperial Mandate, Font of Life, and other effects that are triggered by slows.

Fixed a bug where Nocturne’s R near-sighted debuff would appear on Neeko when she was disguised as a minion using her Passive.

Fixed a bug where Evelynn would have a VFX issue occur after exiting the stealth provided by her Passive or R.

Fixed a bug where Vayne’s Q while in her ultimate would not immediately give her invisibility.