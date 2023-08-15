League of Legends patch 13.16 official notes: Massive Arena balance changes, Immortal Journey skins, and more

League of Legends patch 13.16 official notes are now live, and this time around, there will be a significant number of balance changes that will be making their way to the 2v2v2v2 Arena mode. There are a number of tweaks to champions, items, and augments as Riot is looking to bring more fair play and balance to the alternate play mode.

Apart front the Arena changes, Champions on Summoner’s Rift will also be receiving some tweaks, with some of the biggest highlights being the buffs to Akali and Brand, with nerfs making their way to Shaco and Naafiri. The immortal Journey skin lines will also be going live, and the new set will be available for purchase in the in-game store.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.16 official notes

Here are the official patch notes for League of Legends version 13.16:

1) League of Legends patch 13.16 Champion Changes

Akali

Q - Five Point Strike

Energy Cost : 130/115/100/85/70 ⇒ 110/100/90/80/70

: 130/115/100/85/70 ⇒ 110/100/90/80/70 Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+65% AD) (+60% AP) ⇒ 45/70/95/120/145 (+65% AD) (+60% AP)

Brand

Passive - Blaze

Mana Restoration: 20-40 (based on level) ⇒ 30-50 (based on level)

Q - Sear

Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+55% AP) ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200 (+65% AP)

E - Conflagration

Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+45% AP) ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170 (+55% AP)

Caitlyn

Base Stats

Attacks per Headshot: 7 ⇒ 6

Ekko

Q - Timewinder

Initial Magic Damage : 60/75/90/105/120 (+30% AP) ⇒ 70/85/100/115/130 (+30% AP)

: 60/75/90/105/120 (+30% AP) ⇒ 70/85/100/115/130 (+30% AP) Slow: 32/39/46/53/60% ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60%

W - Parallel Convergence

Shield Strength: 70/90/110/130/150 (+150% AP) ⇒ 100/120/140/160/180 (+150% AP)

Karma

Q - Inner Flame

Magic Damage : 70/120/170/220/270 (+40% AP) ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270 (+50% AP)

: 70/120/170/220/270 (+40% AP) ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270 (+50% AP) Ultimate Empowered Q: 35/140/245/350 (+60% AP) ⇒ 35/140/245/350 (+70% AP)

R - Mantra

Cooldown: 40/38/36/34 seconds ⇒ 40/37/34/31 seconds

Lucian

Passive - Lightslinger

Bonus Magic Damage On-Hit: 10 (+15% AD) ⇒ 15 (+15% AD)

Lulu

Base Stats

Health Growth: 88 ⇒ 92

Q - Glitterlance

Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+40% AP) ⇒ 70/105/140/175/210 (+50% AP)

E - Help, Pix!

Shield Strength: 80/120/160/200/240 (+40% AP) ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240 (+50% AP)

Malzahar

E - Malefic Visions

Damage Tick Rate : 0.5 seconds ⇒ 0.25 seconds

: 0.5 seconds ⇒ 0.25 seconds Minion Execute Threshold: 15-45 health (based on level) ⇒ 10-30 (based on level)

Milio

Q - Ultra Mega Fire Kick

Magic Damage: 90/135/180/225/270 (+90% AP) ⇒ 80/145/210/275/340 (+120% AP)

E - Warm Hugs

Shield Strength: 60/80/100/120/140 (+25% AP) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+30% AP)

Naafiri

Base Stats

Base Armor : 32 ⇒ 30

: 32 ⇒ 30 Base Attack Damage : 57 ⇒ 55

: 57 ⇒ 55 Base Attack Speed: 0.688 ⇒ 0.663

Nidalee

E - Swipe

Damage: 80/140/200/260 (+45% AP) ⇒ 80/140/200/260 (+40% bonus AD) (+45% AP)

Rek'Sai

Q - Queen's Wrath

Bonus Physical Damage: 21/27/33/39/45 (+50% bonus AD) ⇒ 34/38/42/46/50% Total AD

Shaco

Base Stats

Base Mana Regeneration: 7.15 ⇒ 6

W - Jack In The Box

Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 ⇒ 70 at all ranks

Shyvana

W - Burnout

Damage per Second : 20/32/45/57/70 (+30% Bonus AD) ⇒ 20/30/40/50/60 (+20% Bonus AD)

: 20/32/45/57/70 (+30% Bonus AD) ⇒ 20/30/40/50/60 (+20% Bonus AD) On-Hit Damage: 5/8/11.25/14.25/17.5 (+7.5% Bonus AD) ⇒ 5/7/9/11/13 (+5% Bonus AD)

Sylas

Base Stats

Base Mana: 310 ⇒ 400

Tristana

Base Stats

Base Armor : 26 ⇒ 30

: 26 ⇒ 30 Armor Growth : 4.2 ⇒ 4.5

: 4.2 ⇒ 4.5 Base Magic Resistance : 30 ⇒ 28

: 30 ⇒ 28 Base Health: 670 ⇒ 640

Wukong

Base Stats

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.65 ⇒ 0.8

Q - Crushing Blow

Mana Cost: 40 ⇒ 20

W - Warrior Trickster

Mana Cost: 80/70/60/50/40 ⇒ 60/55/50/45/40

2) League of Legends patch 13.16 Item changes

Axiom Arc

Ultimate Cooldown Refunded: 5% (+40% Lethality) ⇒ 10% (+40% Lethality)

Duskblade of Draktharr

Cooldown : 10 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds

: 10 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds Missing Health Damage: 20% ⇒ 18%

Prowler's Claw

Cooldown : 10 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

: 10 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds Damage: 85 (melee)/65 (ranged) (+45 (melee)/30 (ranged) % bonus AD) ⇒ 85 (melee)/65 (ranged) (55 (melee) /35 (ranged) % bonus AD)

Serpent's Fang

Lethality: 12 ⇒ 15

Umbral Glaive

Lethality: 10 ⇒ 13

3) League of Legends patch 13.16 Arena Balance Adjustments

A) Arena 2v2v2v2 Champion Buffs

Akali

Passive Damage AD Scaling : +60% bonus AD ⇒ +70% bonus AD

: +60% bonus AD ⇒ +70% bonus AD Passive Damage AP Scaling : +55% bonus AD ⇒ +65% bonus AD

: +55% bonus AD ⇒ +65% bonus AD W Energy Restoration : 100 ⇒ 150

: 100 ⇒ 150 Bugfix: Fixed a bug that was causing Akali to not properly receive +100 energy from the global Arena buff

Cho’Gath

Q Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 25

: 0 ⇒ 25 Q Base Damage : 80/140/200/260/320 ⇒ 100/160/220/280/340

: 80/140/200/260/320 ⇒ 100/160/220/280/340 Q Slow : 60% ⇒ 70%

: 60% ⇒ 70% E Base Damage : 22/34/46/58/70 ⇒ 32/44/56/68/80

: 22/34/46/58/70 ⇒ 32/44/56/68/80 E Slow : 30/35/40/45/50 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60

: 30/35/40/45/50 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60 R Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 30

: 0 ⇒ 30 R Damage to Champions : 300/475/650 ⇒ 400/575/750

: 300/475/650 ⇒ 400/575/750 R Health per Stack: 80/120/160 ⇒ 100/150/200

Ekko

Passive Resonance Damage : 30-140 (based on level) (+90% AP) ⇒ 33-154 (based on level) (+90% AP)

: 30-140 (based on level) (+90% AP) ⇒ 33-154 (based on level) (+90% AP) Q First Hit Damage: 60/75/90/105/120 ⇒ 70/85/100/115/130

60/75/90/105/120 ⇒ 70/85/100/115/130 Q Second Hit Damage : 40/65/90/115/140 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150

: 40/65/90/115/140 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150 W Passive Damage: 3% (+3% per 100 AP) ⇒ 4% (+3% per 100 AP)

Evelynn

Q Base Damage: 25/30/35/40/45 (+30% AP) ⇒ 35/40/45/50/55 (+30% AP)

25/30/35/40/45 (+30% AP) ⇒ 35/40/45/50/55 (+30% AP) Q Bonus Magic Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP) ⇒ 25/35/45/55/65 (+30%AP)

15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP) ⇒ 25/35/45/55/65 (+30%AP) W Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 20

: 0 ⇒ 20 E Base Damage : 55/70/85/100/115 (+3% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health) ⇒ 5% of maximum health

: 55/70/85/100/115 (+3% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health) ⇒ 5% of maximum health E Empowered Magic Damage: 75/100/125/150/175 (+4% (+2.5% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health) ⇒ 7% of maximum health

Ezreal

Q Damage : 20/45/70/95/120 (+130% AD) (+15% AP) ⇒ 30/60/90/110/135 (+135% AD) (+17% AP)

: 20/45/70/95/120 (+130% AD) (+15% AP) ⇒ 30/60/90/110/135 (+135% AD) (+17% AP) E Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 15

: 0 ⇒ 15 E Damage : 80/130/180/230/280 (+50% bonus AD) (+75% AP) ⇒ 90/140/190/240/290 (+50% bonus AD) (+80% AP)

: 80/130/180/230/280 (+50% bonus AD) (+75% AP) ⇒ 90/140/190/240/290 (+50% bonus AD) (+80% AP) R Damage: 350/500/650 (+100% bonus AD) (+90% AP) ⇒ 390/540/690 (+100% bonus AD) (+95% AP)

Hecarim

Q Damage : 60/85/110/135/160 (+ 90% bonus AD) ⇒ 80/105/130/155/190 (90%Bonus AD)

: 60/85/110/135/160 (+ 90% bonus AD) ⇒ 80/105/130/155/190 (90%Bonus AD) W Healing : 25% (+2% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies ⇒ 35% (+3% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies

: 25% (+2% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies ⇒ 35% (+3% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies E Minimum Damage : 30/45/60/75/90 (+50% bonus AD) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+60% bonus AD)

: 30/45/60/75/90 (+50% bonus AD) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+60% bonus AD) E Maximum Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 100/130/160/190/220 (+120% bonus AD)

LeBlanc

Q Damage : 65/90/115/140/165 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175 (+ 40% AP)

: 65/90/115/140/165 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175 (+ 40% AP) (Note: total damage for consuming mark now 150/200/250/300/350 (+40% AP).)

W Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 15

: 0 ⇒ 15 W Damage : 75/115/155/195/235 (+60% AP) ⇒ 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP)

: 75/115/155/195/235 (+60% AP) ⇒ 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP) R Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 15

0 ⇒ 15 R > Q Damage : 70/140/210 (+40% AP) ⇒ 90/160/230 (+50% AP)

: 70/140/210 (+40% AP) ⇒ 90/160/230 (+50% AP) R > E Damage: 70/140/210 (+40% AP) ⇒ 90/160/230 (+50% AP)

Lee Sin

Q Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 30

: 0 ⇒ 30 W Lifesteal & Spell Vamp : 5-27% ⇒ 15-35%

: 5-27% ⇒ 15-35% W Shield Value : 50-250 ⇒ 60-300

: 50-250 ⇒ 60-300 E Base Damage : 35-155 ⇒ 55-195

: 35-155 ⇒ 55-195 E Slow: 20-80% ⇒ 40-80%

Nidalee

Passive Movement Speed: Bonus movement speed doubled

Bonus movement speed doubled Q Human Form Minimum Damage AP Ratio : 50% ⇒ 80%

: 50% ⇒ 80% Q Cougar Form AD Ratio : 75% total AD ⇒ 120% total AD

: 75% total AD ⇒ 120% total AD W Maximum Traps : 4/6/8/10 (based on level) ⇒ 100

: 4/6/8/10 (based on level) ⇒ 100 E Human Form Base Heal: 35-95 ⇒ 60-180

35-95 ⇒ 60-180 E Human Form Bonus Attack Speed : 20-60% ⇒ 40-80%

: 20-60% ⇒ 40-80% E Cougar Form AD Ratio: 0% ⇒ 80%

Nunu & Willump

Q Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 30

0 ⇒ 30 Q Damage : 100/160/220/280/340 (+65% AP) (+5% bonus health) ⇒ 120/180/240/300/360(+70% AP) (+7% bonus health)

: 100/160/220/280/340 (+65% AP) (+5% bonus health) ⇒ 120/180/240/300/360(+70% AP) (+7% bonus health) W Damage : 180/225/270/315/360 (+150% AP) ⇒ 215/260/305/350/395 (+150% AP)

: 180/225/270/315/360 (+150% AP) ⇒ 215/260/305/350/395 (+150% AP) R Damage : 625/950/1275 (+300% AP) ⇒ 655/980/1305 (+300% AP)

: 625/950/1275 (+300% AP) ⇒ 655/980/1305 (+300% AP) R Shield: 65/75/85 (+150% AP) (+30/40/50% bonus health) ⇒ 85/95/105 (+150% AP) (+40/50/60% bonus health)

Quinn

Bonus Damage Against Vulnerable Targets : 10-95 (based on level) (+ 116%-150% (based on level) AD) bonus physical damage ⇒ 11.5-109.25 (based on level) (+ 118.4% - 157.5% (based on level) AD) physical damage

: 10-95 (based on level) (+ 116%-150% (based on level) AD) bonus physical damage ⇒ 11.5-109.25 (based on level) (+ 118.4% - 157.5% (based on level) AD) physical damage Q Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+ 80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP) ⇒ 20/45/70/95/120 (+90/100/110/120/130% AD) (+75% AP)

20/45/70/95/120 (+ 80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP) ⇒ 20/45/70/95/120 (+90/100/110/120/130% AD) (+75% AP) W Passive Attack Speed : 28 / 36 / 44 / 52 / 60% ⇒ 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 / 70%

: 28 / 36 / 44 / 52 / 60% ⇒ 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 / 70% W Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 100

: 0 ⇒ 100 R AD Ratio: 70% ⇒ 100%

Sejuani

Passive Stun Hit Damage : 10% maximum health ⇒ 12% maximum health

: 10% maximum health ⇒ 12% maximum health CQ Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 20

E Cooldown per Champion: 8 ⇒ 5

Sion

Q Minimum Base Damage : 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 65/85/105/125/145

: 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 65/85/105/125/145 Q Maximum Base Damage : 90/155/220/285/350 ⇒ 130/195/260/325/390

: 90/155/220/285/350 ⇒ 130/195/260/325/390 CW Stacks per Champion Takedown : 15 ⇒ 45

: 15 ⇒ 45 E Armor Reduction : 20% ⇒ 40%

: 20% ⇒ 40% E Slow: 40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 55/60/65/70/75%

40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 55/60/65/70/75% R Minimum Damage : 150/300/450 ⇒ 200/350/500

: 150/300/450 ⇒ 200/350/500 R Maximum Damage: 400/800/1200 ⇒ 600/1000/1400

Tryndamere

Passive Fury Generation : Increased by 50%

: Increased by 50% Q Base Heal: 30-70 (+30% AP) ⇒ 60-140 (+50% AP)

30-70 (+30% AP) ⇒ 60-140 (+50% AP) Q Heal per Fury : 0.5-2.3 (+1.2% AP) ⇒ 1-4 (+2% AP)

: 0.5-2.3 (+1.2% AP) ⇒ 1-4 (+2% AP) W Slow : 30-60% ⇒ 50-80%

: 30-60% ⇒ 50-80% W Ad Reduction: 20-80 ⇒ 30-120

Xerath

Q Base Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 ⇒ 100/140/180/220/260

70/110/150/190/230 ⇒ 100/140/180/220/260 R Base Damage: 180/230/280 ⇒ 250/300/350

B) Arena 2v2v2v2 Champion Nerfs

Cassiopeia

Passive Bonus Movement Speed: Reduced by 30%

Reduced by 30% W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -30

Fiora

Passive True Damage: 3% (+4% per 100 bonus AD) ⇒ 2% (+3% per 100 bonus AD)

3% (+4% per 100 bonus AD) ⇒ 2% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -20

Warwick

Q % Health Damage: 6-10% ⇒ 5-9%

6-10% ⇒ 5-9% Q AD Ratio : 1.2% ⇒ 1%

: 1.2% ⇒ 1% E Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ -20

: 0 ⇒ -20 R Base Damage: 175-525 ⇒ 100-300

C) Arena 2v2v2v2 Augment Buffs

Banner of Command

Stats Given: Increased by 15% ⇒ Increased by 20%

Blunt Force

Percent AD Given: 10% ⇒ 15%

Circle of Death

Healing Converted to Damage: 40% ⇒ 50%

Combo Master

Phase Rush Movement Speed : 15-40% ⇒ 20-60%

: 15-40% ⇒ 20-60% Electrocute Damage: 30-180 (+40% bonus AD) (+25% AP) ⇒ 50-250 (+45% bonus AD) (+30% AP)

Eureka

AP Converted to Ability Haste: 20% ⇒ 25%

First Aid Kit

Heal and Shield Power: 20% ⇒ 25%

From Beginning to End

First Strike Damage Amplification : 11% ⇒ 15%

: 11% ⇒ 15% Dark Harvest Damage: 25-75 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) (+6 per Stack) ⇒ 50-100 (+35% Bonus AD) (+25% AP) (+10 per Stack)

Phenomenal Evil

Cooldown: 0.75 seconds shared between all abilities ⇒ 0.75 seconds per ability spell slot

Tormentor

Burn Percent Maximum Health Damage: 4% ⇒ 5%

D) Arena 2v2v2v2 Augment Nerfs

Ok Boomerang

Damage: 55-275 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) ⇒ 45-225 (+25% Bonus AD) (+17% AP)

Restless Restoration

Base Heal per 1000 Units Traveled: 50-150 ⇒ 30-150

Spirit Link

Damage Redirected: 30% ⇒ 25%

30% ⇒ 25% Healing Copied: 40% ⇒ 45%

Tank it or Leave it

Critical Defend Damage Reduction: 40% ⇒ 30%

With Haste

Haste as Movement Speed: 200% ⇒ 150%

E) Arena 2v2v2v2 Item Buffs

Ardent Censer

Attack Speed Granted : 30% ⇒ 40%

: 30% ⇒ 40% On-Hit Damage: 20 ⇒ 25

Edge of Night

Health: 325 ⇒ 400

Everfrost

Root/Slow Duration: 1 second ⇒ 1.5 seconds

Galeforce

Cooldown : 45 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds

: 45 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 25%

Goredrinker

Health : 200 ⇒ 300

: 200 ⇒ 300 Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Imperial Mandate

Initial Proc Damage: 50-90 ⇒ 70-130

50-90 ⇒ 70-130 Ally Proc Damage: 100-160 ⇒ 120-200

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Movement Speed: 30 ⇒ 45

Kraken Slayer

Attack Damage: 35 ⇒ 40

Locket of the Iron Solari

Shield Strength: 400-1000 ⇒ 600-1200

Night Harvester

Cooldown: 30 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds

F) Arena 2v2v2v2 Item Nerfs

Eclipse

Attack Damage : 60 ⇒ 50

: 60 ⇒ 50 Proc Percent Maximum Health Damage: 8% ⇒ 7%

Radiant Virtue

Health Strength: 6% of maximum health ⇒ 4% of maximum health

4) League of Legends patch 13.16 Clash - ARAM Cup

ARAM Clash is back! Here’s a look at the upcoming ARAM Cup dates:

Registration Begins : August 14 @ 11:00 AM (Local Time)

: August 14 @ 11:00 AM (Local Time) Tournament Days: August 19 and 20 (~4-7 PM Local, varies by region)

Some additional and new notes on ARAM Clash:

There is no ranked history/ranked placement requirement

Players will receive 2 rerolls per game

New scouting phase time has been reduced as scouting is less relevant in this mode

New improved matchmaking

5) League of Legends patch 13.16 Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that was stopping the screen from flashing purple as a warning that Rift Herald was about to expire.

Fixed a bug that was causing AoE damage dealt by Dragons to deal increased damage if there were multiple champions standing behind the aggroed champion.

Fixed several bugs that were causing Nidalee’s VOs to not play properly.

Fixed several bugs that were causing Varus’s VOs to not play properly.

Fixed several bugs that were causing Jax’s VOs to not play properly.

Fixed a bug that was causing Kindred’s E - Mounting Dread VFX to not properly render above impassable terrain.

Fixed a bug that was causing champions to slide while Grounded.

Fixed a bug that was cursing Taliyah’s Q - Threaded Volly AoE VFX to not appear.

Fixed a bug where Viego would only copy the base skin and not the chroma of a champion he had possessed.

Fixed a bug where Night Harvester’s item effect was not granted upon a champion using a spell shield to block the ability.

Fixed a bug that was causing Dr. Mundo’s Q - Infected Bonesaw hitbox to be misleading.

Fixed a bug that was causing Syndra’s orb VFX to not properly appear, depending on graphic settings.

Fixed a bug that was causing Leona’s sword and shield to appear pixelated.

Fixed a bug that was resulting in Mikael’s Blessing being listed as a Magic Resist item in the shop.

Fixed a bug where revives like Guardian Angel and Zilean’s ultimate would cause Infernal Dragon Soul’s effect to become unavailable.

Fixed a bug where Ryze R was not properly teleporting all non-champion units

Fixed a bug where all players with jungle items would receive treats for contributing to taking down an Epic monster when only the team that slayed the Epic monster should receive a treat.

Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s packmates to not receive movement speed buffs when they were trying to catch up to her.

Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s backflip animation to play on her W - Hound’s Pursuit when cast at point-blank range.

Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s packmates to only attack once when fixated on enemies after being Feared or Charmed.

Fixed a bug that caused Naafiri’s Q - Darkin Daggers’ bleed VFX to now show if the second dagger hit a different opponent.

Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s packmates to not follow her after using certain movement methods like Hexgates, Bard’s Magical Journey, or being displaced.

Fixed a bug that caused Naafiri’s Q to fire backward after her W was completed if she buffered her Q during a W cast.

6) League of Legends patch 13.16 Skin Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Cosmic Varus’s Piercing Arrow (Q) sound still plays regardless if Q was fired or not.

Fixed a bug where Star Guardian Sona’s feet would bend backward during death animation.

Fixed a bug that was making Infernal Kennen’s VFX hard to distinguish against the character model.

7) League of Legends patch 13.16 Upcoming Skins & Chromas

The following skins will be released in this patch:

Immortal Journey Kayle

Immortal Journey Shyvana

Immortal Journey Sona

Immortal Journey Soraka

Immortal Journey Zed

Immortal Journey Zeri

Prestige Immortal Journey Sona

The following chromas will be released in this patch:

Immortal Journey Kayle

Immortal Journey Shyvana

Immortal Journey Sona

Immortal Journey Soraka

Immortal Journey Zed

Immortal Journey Zeri