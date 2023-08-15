League of Legends patch 13.16 official notes: Massive Arena balance changes, Immortal Journey skins, and more

League of Legends patch 13.16 official notes are now live, and this time around, there will be a significant number of balance changes that will be making their way to the 2v2v2v2 Arena mode. There are a number of tweaks to champions, items, and augments as Riot is looking to bring more fair play and balance to the alternate play mode.
Apart front the Arena changes, Champions on Summoner’s Rift will also be receiving some tweaks, with some of the biggest highlights being the buffs to Akali and Brand, with nerfs making their way to Shaco and Naafiri. The immortal Journey skin lines will also be going live, and the new set will be available for purchase in the in-game store.
League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 13.16 official notes
Here are the official patch notes for League of Legends version 13.16:
1) League of Legends patch 13.16 Champion Changes
Akali
Q - Five Point Strike
- Energy Cost: 130/115/100/85/70 ⇒ 110/100/90/80/70
- Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+65% AD) (+60% AP) ⇒ 45/70/95/120/145 (+65% AD) (+60% AP)
Brand
Passive - Blaze
- Mana Restoration: 20-40 (based on level) ⇒ 30-50 (based on level)
Q - Sear
- Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+55% AP) ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200 (+65% AP)
E - Conflagration
- Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+45% AP) ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170 (+55% AP)
Caitlyn
Base Stats
- Attacks per Headshot: 7 ⇒ 6
Ekko
Q - Timewinder
- Initial Magic Damage: 60/75/90/105/120 (+30% AP) ⇒ 70/85/100/115/130 (+30% AP)
- Slow: 32/39/46/53/60% ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60%
W - Parallel Convergence
- Shield Strength: 70/90/110/130/150 (+150% AP) ⇒ 100/120/140/160/180 (+150% AP)
Karma
Q - Inner Flame
- Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+40% AP) ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270 (+50% AP)
- Ultimate Empowered Q: 35/140/245/350 (+60% AP) ⇒ 35/140/245/350 (+70% AP)
R - Mantra
- Cooldown: 40/38/36/34 seconds ⇒ 40/37/34/31 seconds
Lucian
Passive - Lightslinger
- Bonus Magic Damage On-Hit: 10 (+15% AD) ⇒ 15 (+15% AD)
Lulu
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 88 ⇒ 92
Q - Glitterlance
- Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+40% AP) ⇒ 70/105/140/175/210 (+50% AP)
E - Help, Pix!
- Shield Strength: 80/120/160/200/240 (+40% AP) ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240 (+50% AP)
Malzahar
E - Malefic Visions
- Damage Tick Rate: 0.5 seconds ⇒ 0.25 seconds
- Minion Execute Threshold: 15-45 health (based on level) ⇒ 10-30 (based on level)
Milio
Q - Ultra Mega Fire Kick
- Magic Damage: 90/135/180/225/270 (+90% AP) ⇒ 80/145/210/275/340 (+120% AP)
E - Warm Hugs
- Shield Strength: 60/80/100/120/140 (+25% AP) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+30% AP)
Naafiri
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 32 ⇒ 30
- Base Attack Damage: 57 ⇒ 55
- Base Attack Speed: 0.688 ⇒ 0.663
Nidalee
E - Swipe
- Damage: 80/140/200/260 (+45% AP) ⇒ 80/140/200/260 (+40% bonus AD) (+45% AP)
Rek'Sai
Q - Queen's Wrath
- Bonus Physical Damage: 21/27/33/39/45 (+50% bonus AD) ⇒ 34/38/42/46/50% Total AD
Shaco
Base Stats
- Base Mana Regeneration: 7.15 ⇒ 6
W - Jack In The Box
- Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 ⇒ 70 at all ranks
Shyvana
W - Burnout
- Damage per Second: 20/32/45/57/70 (+30% Bonus AD) ⇒ 20/30/40/50/60 (+20% Bonus AD)
- On-Hit Damage: 5/8/11.25/14.25/17.5 (+7.5% Bonus AD) ⇒ 5/7/9/11/13 (+5% Bonus AD)
Sylas
Base Stats
- Base Mana: 310 ⇒ 400
Tristana
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 26 ⇒ 30
- Armor Growth: 4.2 ⇒ 4.5
- Base Magic Resistance: 30 ⇒ 28
- Base Health: 670 ⇒ 640
Wukong
Base Stats
- Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.65 ⇒ 0.8
Q - Crushing Blow
- Mana Cost: 40 ⇒ 20
W - Warrior Trickster
- Mana Cost: 80/70/60/50/40 ⇒ 60/55/50/45/40
2) League of Legends patch 13.16 Item changes
Axiom Arc
- Ultimate Cooldown Refunded: 5% (+40% Lethality) ⇒ 10% (+40% Lethality)
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Cooldown: 10 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds
- Missing Health Damage: 20% ⇒ 18%
Prowler's Claw
- Cooldown: 10 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds
- Damage: 85 (melee)/65 (ranged) (+45 (melee)/30 (ranged) % bonus AD) ⇒ 85 (melee)/65 (ranged) (55 (melee) /35 (ranged) % bonus AD)
Serpent's Fang
- Lethality: 12 ⇒ 15
Umbral Glaive
Lethality: 10 ⇒ 13
3) League of Legends patch 13.16 Arena Balance Adjustments
A) Arena 2v2v2v2 Champion Buffs
Akali
- Passive Damage AD Scaling: +60% bonus AD ⇒ +70% bonus AD
- Passive Damage AP Scaling: +55% bonus AD ⇒ +65% bonus AD
- W Energy Restoration: 100 ⇒ 150
- Bugfix: Fixed a bug that was causing Akali to not properly receive +100 energy from the global Arena buff
Cho’Gath
- Q Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 25
- Q Base Damage: 80/140/200/260/320 ⇒ 100/160/220/280/340
- Q Slow: 60% ⇒ 70%
- E Base Damage: 22/34/46/58/70 ⇒ 32/44/56/68/80
- E Slow: 30/35/40/45/50 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60
- R Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 30
- R Damage to Champions: 300/475/650 ⇒ 400/575/750
- R Health per Stack: 80/120/160 ⇒ 100/150/200
Ekko
- Passive Resonance Damage: 30-140 (based on level) (+90% AP) ⇒ 33-154 (based on level) (+90% AP)
- Q First Hit Damage: 60/75/90/105/120 ⇒ 70/85/100/115/130
- Q Second Hit Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150
- W Passive Damage: 3% (+3% per 100 AP) ⇒ 4% (+3% per 100 AP)
Evelynn
- Q Base Damage: 25/30/35/40/45 (+30% AP) ⇒ 35/40/45/50/55 (+30% AP)
- Q Bonus Magic Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP) ⇒ 25/35/45/55/65 (+30%AP)
- W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 20
- E Base Damage: 55/70/85/100/115 (+3% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health) ⇒ 5% of maximum health
- E Empowered Magic Damage: 75/100/125/150/175 (+4% (+2.5% per 100 AP) of target's maximum health) ⇒ 7% of maximum health
Ezreal
- Q Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+130% AD) (+15% AP) ⇒ 30/60/90/110/135 (+135% AD) (+17% AP)
- E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 15
- E Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+50% bonus AD) (+75% AP) ⇒ 90/140/190/240/290 (+50% bonus AD) (+80% AP)
- R Damage: 350/500/650 (+100% bonus AD) (+90% AP) ⇒ 390/540/690 (+100% bonus AD) (+95% AP)
Hecarim
- Q Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+ 90% bonus AD) ⇒ 80/105/130/155/190 (90%Bonus AD)
- W Healing: 25% (+2% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies ⇒ 35% (+3% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies
- E Minimum Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+50% bonus AD) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+60% bonus AD)
- E Maximum Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 100/130/160/190/220 (+120% bonus AD)
LeBlanc
- Q Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175 (+ 40% AP)
- (Note: total damage for consuming mark now 150/200/250/300/350 (+40% AP).)
- W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 15
- W Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 (+60% AP) ⇒ 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP)
- R Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 15
- R > Q Damage: 70/140/210 (+40% AP) ⇒ 90/160/230 (+50% AP)
- R > E Damage: 70/140/210 (+40% AP) ⇒ 90/160/230 (+50% AP)
Lee Sin
- Q Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 30
- W Lifesteal & Spell Vamp: 5-27% ⇒ 15-35%
- W Shield Value: 50-250 ⇒ 60-300
- E Base Damage: 35-155 ⇒ 55-195
- E Slow: 20-80% ⇒ 40-80%
Nidalee
- Passive Movement Speed: Bonus movement speed doubled
- Q Human Form Minimum Damage AP Ratio: 50% ⇒ 80%
- Q Cougar Form AD Ratio: 75% total AD ⇒ 120% total AD
- W Maximum Traps: 4/6/8/10 (based on level) ⇒ 100
- E Human Form Base Heal: 35-95 ⇒ 60-180
- E Human Form Bonus Attack Speed: 20-60% ⇒ 40-80%
- E Cougar Form AD Ratio: 0% ⇒ 80%
Nunu & Willump
- Q Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 30
- Q Damage: 100/160/220/280/340 (+65% AP) (+5% bonus health) ⇒ 120/180/240/300/360(+70% AP) (+7% bonus health)
- W Damage: 180/225/270/315/360 (+150% AP) ⇒ 215/260/305/350/395 (+150% AP)
- R Damage: 625/950/1275 (+300% AP) ⇒ 655/980/1305 (+300% AP)
- R Shield: 65/75/85 (+150% AP) (+30/40/50% bonus health) ⇒ 85/95/105 (+150% AP) (+40/50/60% bonus health)
Quinn
- Bonus Damage Against Vulnerable Targets: 10-95 (based on level) (+ 116%-150% (based on level) AD) bonus physical damage ⇒ 11.5-109.25 (based on level) (+ 118.4% - 157.5% (based on level) AD) physical damage
- Q Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+ 80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP) ⇒ 20/45/70/95/120 (+90/100/110/120/130% AD) (+75% AP)
- W Passive Attack Speed: 28 / 36 / 44 / 52 / 60% ⇒ 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 / 70%
- W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 100
- R AD Ratio: 70% ⇒ 100%
Sejuani
- Passive Stun Hit Damage: 10% maximum health ⇒ 12% maximum health
- CQ Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 20
- E Cooldown per Champion: 8 ⇒ 5
Sion
- Q Minimum Base Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 65/85/105/125/145
- Q Maximum Base Damage: 90/155/220/285/350 ⇒ 130/195/260/325/390
- CW Stacks per Champion Takedown: 15 ⇒ 45
- E Armor Reduction: 20% ⇒ 40%
- E Slow: 40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 55/60/65/70/75%
- R Minimum Damage: 150/300/450 ⇒ 200/350/500
- R Maximum Damage: 400/800/1200 ⇒ 600/1000/1400
Tryndamere
- Passive Fury Generation: Increased by 50%
- Q Base Heal: 30-70 (+30% AP) ⇒ 60-140 (+50% AP)
- Q Heal per Fury: 0.5-2.3 (+1.2% AP) ⇒ 1-4 (+2% AP)
- W Slow: 30-60% ⇒ 50-80%
- W Ad Reduction: 20-80 ⇒ 30-120
Xerath
- Q Base Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 ⇒ 100/140/180/220/260
- R Base Damage: 180/230/280 ⇒ 250/300/350
B) Arena 2v2v2v2 Champion Nerfs
Cassiopeia
- Passive Bonus Movement Speed: Reduced by 30%
- W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -30
Fiora
- Passive True Damage: 3% (+4% per 100 bonus AD) ⇒ 2% (+3% per 100 bonus AD)
- W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -20
Warwick
- Q % Health Damage: 6-10% ⇒ 5-9%
- Q AD Ratio: 1.2% ⇒ 1%
- E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -20
- R Base Damage: 175-525 ⇒ 100-300
C) Arena 2v2v2v2 Augment Buffs
Banner of Command
- Stats Given: Increased by 15% ⇒ Increased by 20%
Blunt Force
- Percent AD Given: 10% ⇒ 15%
Circle of Death
- Healing Converted to Damage: 40% ⇒ 50%
Combo Master
- Phase Rush Movement Speed: 15-40% ⇒ 20-60%
- Electrocute Damage: 30-180 (+40% bonus AD) (+25% AP) ⇒ 50-250 (+45% bonus AD) (+30% AP)
Eureka
- AP Converted to Ability Haste: 20% ⇒ 25%
First Aid Kit
- Heal and Shield Power: 20% ⇒ 25%
From Beginning to End
- First Strike Damage Amplification: 11% ⇒ 15%
- Dark Harvest Damage: 25-75 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) (+6 per Stack) ⇒ 50-100 (+35% Bonus AD) (+25% AP) (+10 per Stack)
Phenomenal Evil
- Cooldown: 0.75 seconds shared between all abilities ⇒ 0.75 seconds per ability spell slot
Tormentor
- Burn Percent Maximum Health Damage: 4% ⇒ 5%
D) Arena 2v2v2v2 Augment Nerfs
Ok Boomerang
- Damage: 55-275 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) ⇒ 45-225 (+25% Bonus AD) (+17% AP)
Restless Restoration
- Base Heal per 1000 Units Traveled: 50-150 ⇒ 30-150
Spirit Link
- Damage Redirected: 30% ⇒ 25%
- Healing Copied: 40% ⇒ 45%
Tank it or Leave it
- Critical Defend Damage Reduction: 40% ⇒ 30%
With Haste
- Haste as Movement Speed: 200% ⇒ 150%
E) Arena 2v2v2v2 Item Buffs
Ardent Censer
- Attack Speed Granted: 30% ⇒ 40%
- On-Hit Damage: 20 ⇒ 25
Edge of Night
- Health: 325 ⇒ 400
Everfrost
- Root/Slow Duration: 1 second ⇒ 1.5 seconds
Galeforce
- Cooldown: 45 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds
- Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 25%
Goredrinker
- Health: 200 ⇒ 300
- Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55
Imperial Mandate
- Initial Proc Damage: 50-90 ⇒ 70-130
- Ally Proc Damage: 100-160 ⇒ 120-200
Ionian Boots of Lucidity
- Movement Speed: 30 ⇒ 45
Kraken Slayer
- Attack Damage: 35 ⇒ 40
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Shield Strength: 400-1000 ⇒ 600-1200
Night Harvester
- Cooldown: 30 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds
F) Arena 2v2v2v2 Item Nerfs
Eclipse
- Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 50
- Proc Percent Maximum Health Damage: 8% ⇒ 7%
Radiant Virtue
- Health Strength: 6% of maximum health ⇒ 4% of maximum health
4) League of Legends patch 13.16 Clash - ARAM Cup
ARAM Clash is back! Here’s a look at the upcoming ARAM Cup dates:
- Registration Begins: August 14 @ 11:00 AM (Local Time)
- Tournament Days: August 19 and 20 (~4-7 PM Local, varies by region)
Some additional and new notes on ARAM Clash:
- There is no ranked history/ranked placement requirement
- Players will receive 2 rerolls per game
- New scouting phase time has been reduced as scouting is less relevant in this mode
- New improved matchmaking
5) League of Legends patch 13.16 Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that was stopping the screen from flashing purple as a warning that Rift Herald was about to expire.
- Fixed a bug that was causing AoE damage dealt by Dragons to deal increased damage if there were multiple champions standing behind the aggroed champion.
- Fixed several bugs that were causing Nidalee’s VOs to not play properly.
- Fixed several bugs that were causing Varus’s VOs to not play properly.
- Fixed several bugs that were causing Jax’s VOs to not play properly.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Kindred’s E - Mounting Dread VFX to not properly render above impassable terrain.
- Fixed a bug that was causing champions to slide while Grounded.
- Fixed a bug that was cursing Taliyah’s Q - Threaded Volly AoE VFX to not appear.
- Fixed a bug where Viego would only copy the base skin and not the chroma of a champion he had possessed.
- Fixed a bug where Night Harvester’s item effect was not granted upon a champion using a spell shield to block the ability.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Dr. Mundo’s Q - Infected Bonesaw hitbox to be misleading.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Syndra’s orb VFX to not properly appear, depending on graphic settings.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Leona’s sword and shield to appear pixelated.
- Fixed a bug that was resulting in Mikael’s Blessing being listed as a Magic Resist item in the shop.
- Fixed a bug where revives like Guardian Angel and Zilean’s ultimate would cause Infernal Dragon Soul’s effect to become unavailable.
- Fixed a bug where Ryze R was not properly teleporting all non-champion units
- Fixed a bug where all players with jungle items would receive treats for contributing to taking down an Epic monster when only the team that slayed the Epic monster should receive a treat.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s packmates to not receive movement speed buffs when they were trying to catch up to her.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s backflip animation to play on her W - Hound’s Pursuit when cast at point-blank range.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s packmates to only attack once when fixated on enemies after being Feared or Charmed.
- Fixed a bug that caused Naafiri’s Q - Darkin Daggers’ bleed VFX to now show if the second dagger hit a different opponent.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Naafiri’s packmates to not follow her after using certain movement methods like Hexgates, Bard’s Magical Journey, or being displaced.
- Fixed a bug that caused Naafiri’s Q to fire backward after her W was completed if she buffered her Q during a W cast.
6) League of Legends patch 13.16 Skin Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where Cosmic Varus’s Piercing Arrow (Q) sound still plays regardless if Q was fired or not.
- Fixed a bug where Star Guardian Sona’s feet would bend backward during death animation.
- Fixed a bug that was making Infernal Kennen’s VFX hard to distinguish against the character model.
7) League of Legends patch 13.16 Upcoming Skins & Chromas
The following skins will be released in this patch:
- Immortal Journey Kayle
- Immortal Journey Shyvana
- Immortal Journey Sona
- Immortal Journey Soraka
- Immortal Journey Zed
- Immortal Journey Zeri
- Prestige Immortal Journey Sona
The following chromas will be released in this patch:
- Immortal Journey Kayle
- Immortal Journey Shyvana
- Immortal Journey Sona
- Immortal Journey Soraka
- Immortal Journey Zed
- Immortal Journey Zeri