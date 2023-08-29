League of Legends patch 13.17 (August 29) official notes: All Champions and Item updates

League of Legends patch 13.17 notes are now live, and Riot Games has finalized all the changes that they will be introducing in the title with the latest update. There will be a significant number of balance changes this time around, which is likely to affect both the competitive and the solo queue meta of the game.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the changes made to Blitzcrank and Akashan, with some adjustments hitting Aatrox.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.17 (August 29) official notes

League of Legends patch 13.17 highlights (Image via League of Legends)

1) League of Legends patch 13.17 Champion Updates

Aatrox

Aatrox changes (Image via League of Legends)

Passive - Deathbringer Stance

Damage Type: Physical ⇒ Magic

W - Infernal Chains

Damage Type: Physical ⇒ Magic

Akshan

Akshan changes (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Health Growth: 104 ⇒ 107

Armor Growth: 4.2 ⇒ 4.7

Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 ⇒ 3

Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank changes (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Base Health: 633 ⇒ 650

Magic Resistance: 28 ⇒ 32

Base Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.625

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.7 ⇒ 0.625

Passive - Mana Barrier

Shield Strength: 15-45% (based on level) of Maximum Mana ⇒ 30% of Maximum Mana

W - Overdrive

Mana Cost: 85 ⇒ 75

Bonus Attack Speed: 30/40/50/60/70% ⇒ 30/43/56/69/82%

E - Power Fist

Bonus Physical Damage: 75% AD (+25% AP) ⇒ 100% AD (+25% AP)

Mana Cost: 40 ⇒ 25

removedBonus Damage to Non-Champions: E no longer deals a bonus 150% AD (+125% AP) to non-champions

R - Static Field

Passive Damage: 50/100/150 (+50% AP) ⇒ 50/100/150 (+50% AP) (+2% Maximum Mana)

Elise

Elise changes (Image via League of Legends)

Passive - Spider Queen

Bonus Magic Damage on Basic Attacks: 10/20/30/40 (+20% AP) ⇒ 12/22/32/42 (+20% AP)

On-Hit Healing on Basic Attacks: 4/6/8/10 (+8% AP) ⇒ 6/8/10/12 (+8% AP)

E - Cocoon

Stun Duration: 1.6/1.7/1.8/1.9/2 seconds ⇒ 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds

Gnar

Gnar changes (Image via League of Legends)

Q - Boulder Toss (Mega Gnar)

Physical Damage: 25/70/115/160/205 (+140% AD) ⇒ 45/90/135/180/225 (+140% AD)

W - Wallop (Mega Gnar)

Physical Damage: 25/55/85/115/145 (+100% AD) ⇒45/75/105/135/165 (+100% AD)

Hecarim

Hecarim changes (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Base Mana: 277 ⇒ 280

Mana Growth: 60 ⇒ 40

Base Mana Regeneration: 6.5 ⇒ 7

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.6 ⇒ 0.8

Q - Rampage

Mana Cost: 30 at all ranks ⇒ 28/26/24/22/20

W - Spirit of Dread

Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70

Omnivamp: 25% (+2% of 100 bonus AD) of damage dealt ⇒ 20% of damage dealt (Note: this is still post-mitigation damage dealt)

Kayn

Kayne changes (Image via League of Legends)

W - Blade's Reach

Physical Damage: 90/135/180/225/270 (+130% bonus AD) ⇒ 85/130/175/220/265 (+110% bonus AD)

QoL Change

New Me, New Health and Mana Bar: Kayn now restores himself to maximum health and mana upon transforming into Shadow Assassin or Darkin Slayer. (Note: This feature is disabled on ARAM.)

Kha'Zix

Kha'zix changes (Image via League of Legends)

Q - Taste Their Fear

Physical Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+115% bonus AD) ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170 (+110% bonus AD)

Kindred

Kindred changes (Image via League of Legends)

E - Mounting Dread

Physical Damage: 80/100/120/140/160 (+80% bonus AD) (+8% (+0.5% per Mark Mark) target’s missing health) ⇒ 80/100/120/140/160 (+80% bonus AD) (+5% (+0.5% per Mark Mark) target’s missing health)

Slow: 50% (+5% per 100 AP) for 1 second ⇒ 30% (+5% per 100 AP) for 1 second

Lux

Lux changes (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Base Mana Regeneration: 8 ⇒ 7

Passive - Illumination

Magic Damage: 20-190 (based on level) (+20% AP) ⇒ 30-200 (based on level) (+25% AP)

Q - Light Binding

Cooldown: 11 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

E - Lucent Singularity

Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+80% AP) ⇒ 65/115/165/215/265 (+80% AP)

Naafiri

Naafirichanges (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Base Health: 650 ⇒ 635

Passive - We are more

Cooldown: 25-10 (based on level) ⇒ 30-15 (based on level)

newDown Doggo: Naafiri’s Packmates will now take 100% bonus damage from melee attacks

Q - Darkin Daggers

Recast Minimum Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+70% bonus AD) ⇒ 30/45/60/75/90 (+40% bonus AD)

Recast Maximum Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+70% bonus AD) ⇒ 60/90/100/130/180 (+70% bonus AD)

Recast Heal Amount: 45/65/85/105/125 (+40% bonus AD) ⇒ 45/60/75/90/105 (+40% bonus AD)

E - Eviscerate

Dash Physical Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+60% bonus AD) ⇒ 35/50/65/80/95 (+50% bonus AD)

Flurry Physical Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+90% bonus AD) ⇒ 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% bonus AD)

Orianna

Orianna changes (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Health Growth: 105 ⇒ 110

W - Command: Dissonance

Magic Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+70% AP) ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270 (+70% AP)

Quinn

Quinn changes (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 107

Q - Blinding Assault

Physical Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP) ⇒ 20/40/60/80/100 (+80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP)

E - Vault

Physical Damage: 40/70/100/130/160 (+20% bonus AD) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+20% bonus AD)

Samira

Samira changes (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Base Health: 600 ⇒ 630

Tryndamere

Tryndamere changes (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Attack Range: 125 ⇒ 175

Attack Damage: 72 ⇒ 68

Twisted Fate

Twisted Fate changes (Image via League of Legends)

Q - Wild Cards

Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+80% AP) ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+90% AP)

Vex

Vex changes (Image via League of Legends)

Q - Mistral Bolt

Magic Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+70% AP) ⇒ 70/115/160/205/250 (+70% AP)

W - Personal Space

Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 seconds ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Vi

VI changes (Image via League of Legends)

Passive - Blast Shield

Shield Strength: 10% of Vi’s maximum health ⇒ 12% of Vi’s maximum health

W - Denting Blows

Passive Cooldown Reduction: 3 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds

E - Relentless Force

Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

R - Cease and Desist

Physical Damage: 150/325/500 (+110% bonus AD) ⇒ 150/275/400 (+90% bonus AD)

Xerath

Xerath changes (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Base Mana Regeneration: 8 ⇒ 6.85

Passive - Mana Surge

Cooldown Refunded on Unit Kill: 2 seconds ⇒ 2.5 seconds

W - Eye of Destruction

Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 ⇒ 80/90/100/110/120

Xin Zhao

Xin Zhao changes (Image via League of Legends)

Passive - Determination

Heal on Third Stack: 6-74 (based on level) (+10% AD) (+65% AP) ⇒ 3/3.5/4% (levels 1/6/11) (+65% AP) of maximum health

Zoe

Zoe changes (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Base Health Regeneration: 6.5 ⇒ 7.5

E - Sleepy Trouble Bubble

Magic Resistance Reduction: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% ⇒ 30% at all ranks

2) League of Legends patch 13.17 Item updates

Bloodthirster

Engorge Health Requirement for Bonus AD: above 50% health ⇒ above 70% health

Duskblade of Draktharr

newBut still Slippery: Now destroys incoming non-tower projectiles when triggered.

Evenshroud

Coruscation Damage Amplification: 10% ⇒ 7%

Goredrinker

Item Recipe: Ironspike Whip + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Kindlegem ⇒ Ironspike Whip + Phage + Kindlegem (Note: Total cost unchanged)

Health: 300 ⇒ 400

Immortal Shieldbow

Lifeline Shield: 215-500 (levels 11-18) ⇒ 290-500 (levels 11-18)

Spear of Shojin

Item Recipe: Caulfield’s Warhammer + B.F. Sword + Kindlegem ⇒ Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Kindlegem

Combine Cost: 100 ⇒ 525 (Note: total item cost is unchanged.)

Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 60

Health: 350 ⇒ 500

Dragonforce: 8 (+8% bonus AD) Haste for Melee Champions / 6 (+6% bonus AD) Haste for Ranged Champions ⇒ 16 (+4% bonus AD) Haste for Melee Champions / 12 (+3% bonus AD) Haste for Ranged Champions (Note: this is a buff before 200 bonus AD.)

Statikk Shiv

Bonus Damage Against Champions: 100-180 (based on level) (+30% AP) ⇒ 100-180 (based on level) (+15% AP)

Stridebreaker

Health: 300 ⇒ 375

3) League of Legends patch 13.17 Rune changes

Future's Market

Debt Limit: starts at 145 gold + 5 per minute ⇒ starts at 100 gold + 8 per minute (Note: this is a buff starting at 18 minutes.)

4) League of Legends patch 13.17 ARAM Adjustments

BUFFS

Anivia: 100% Damage Taken ⇒ 95% Damage Take

Gnar: 0 Total Attack Speed Increase ⇒ 2.5% Total Attack Speed Increase

Kennen: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Trundle: 95% Healing Done ⇒ 100% Healing Done

Zilen: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ 10 Ability Haste

NERFS

Brand: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ -10 Ability Haste

Kayle: 103% Damage Taken ⇒ 105% Damage Taken

Maokai: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken

Nasus: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken

Samira: 100% Damage Taken ⇒ 105% Damage Taken

Tryndamere: 115% Damage Dealt ⇒ 110% Damage Dealt

Vladmir: 100% Healing Done ⇒ 90% Healing Done

5) League of Legends patch 13.17 BUGFIXES

Fixed a bug that caused Viego to be able to shop on Howling Abyss after using his Passive - Sovereign’s Domination to possess an opponent.

Blue Essence Emporium

The Blue Essence Emporium is back! You'll be able to spend your Blue Essence on chromas, accessories, and more starting on September 6, 20:00 UTC. The Emporium will remain open until September 20 , 20:00 UTC, so make sure to drop by!

New Champion Illustration Icons

In this patch we'll be releasing champion illustration icons for 164 champions! These will be available for direct purchase in the shop for 250 RP each.

6) League of Legends patch 13.17 QoL CHANGES

The in-lobby chat window has been updated to include placeholder texts and new fonts and colors for better visibility.

Pressing ‘Enter’ while in a lobby will now activate typing in chat.

Added visual clarifications between Role and Role Description.

Drastically improved performance when viewing Ranked Ladders in the League Client. The page should load much faster and, once loaded, will scroll through the list significantly smoother.

7) League of Legends patch 13.17 overall fixes

Fixed a bug that caused Frozen Heart’s snowflake VFX to appear above non-champions.

Fixed a bug that caused Heal to not grant movespeed to the ally healed.

Fixed a bug that caused Sett’s R - The Show Stopper to suppress targets for an extended duration if the knockup from the ability was blocked by a Spellshield.

Fixed a bug that was cursing the Target Dummy’s name to display as “Unknown” in the practice tool.

Fixed a bug that caused Draven’s R - Whirling Death to play the incorrect SFX when it was sent out and when it returned.

Fixed a bug that was causing Taliyah’s R - Weaver’s Wall animation speed to play slower than intended.

Fixed a bug that allowed Camille to determine if Neeko was disguised due to her Passive - Adaptive Defenses.

Fixed a bug that would allow Aery to provide vision as it was heading back to base.

Fixed a bug that caused Sylas’ E - Abduct to not CC opponents for the proper duration.

Fixed a bug that caused Twisted Fate’s R - Curtain Call eyeball VFX to last longer than intended.

Fixed a bug that was causing wards to not show up when pushed aside by Epic Monsters.

Fixed a bug that caused champions to be revealed by Oracle Lens if they dashed onto the exact space the ward was located.

Fixed a bug that caused champions to be revealed by Oracle Lens if they dashed onto the exact space the ward was located.

Fixed a bug that caused Font of Life to not trigger Lucian’s Passive - Lightslinger.

Fixed a bug that caused Lissandra’s Q - Ice Shard to be canceled if she was CC’d while she was casting it.

8) League of Legends patch 13.17 SKIN BUGFIXES

Fixed a bug where Fright Night Nautilus’ model moved unintentionally when Q - Dredge Line was cast.

Fixed a bug where Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin did not have a pulsating overlay.

Fixed a bug where Dark Cosmic Jhin’s R - Curtain Call and Passive - Whisper VO lines for casting the abilities did not play.

Fixed a bug where Project Zed’s lower body was frozen without motion when he performed attacks that triggered his Passive - Contempt for the Weak.

Fixed a bug where smoke during Dragonslayer Kayle’s Recall had a rectangular shape.

Fixed a bug where the VFX overlay on PsyOps Sona would glitch unintentionally when Passive - Power Cord was ready.

Fixed a bug where Cafe Cuties’ Soraka Q - Starcall VFX indicating bonus Movement Speed was missing after she hit an enemy with her Q - Starcall.

Fixed a bug where Prestige Immortal Journey Sona HUD icon was using the Classic Immortal Journey Sona splash art.

Fixed a bug where Immortal Journey Kayle’s Scoreboard and Minimap icon did not reflect level 11 Classic Kayle Splash Art changes.

Fixed a bug that was causing Mecha Kingdom Jax’s E - Counter Strike VFX to remain after dodging multiple hits in a single E cast.

Fixed a bug that caused Caitlyn’s Pulsefire skin (and chromas) to not display the headshot ready indicator VFX.

9) League of Legends patch 13.17 Arena Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused the Evocation augment to not be affected by summoner spell haste.

Fixed a bug that caused Navori Quickblades’ Mythic Passive to not grant additional Attack Damage to Legendary Items