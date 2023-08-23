League of Legends patch 13.17 pre-notes: All upcoming champion and item nerfs and buffs

League of Legends patch 13.17 pre-notes are now live, and Riot Games has provided a fair bit of information on what to expect from the update, which is set to go live next week. Patch 13.17 will be one of the major balance updates before heading into Worlds 2023, so it’s not surprising that there are a lot of tweaks this time around.

When talking about League of Legends patch 13.17, Riot Games stated:

“We're continuing to move Xerath/Lux into mid. Fighter item changes add durability to these champions to allow them to soak damage a bit more, rather than one shot people more.”

The developer continued:

“In Preseason, we adjusted catchup XP to trigger when down 2 levels rounding up to be more forgiving [eg. 1.4 round to 2], but had some negative consequences around encouraging too much ganking and optimizing the mechanic actively more than we'd like (esp edge case of 1.1 to 2)”

League of Legends patch 13.17 pre-notes

Before moving on to the list of changes, it’s important to note that Riot Games will first try out these changes in the League of Legends PBE before shipping them with the official update next week. Hence, the tweaks mentioned are tentative and may not reflect in the official 13.17 patch.

1) Champion Buffs

Elise

AA Damage: 10/20/30/40 (+20% AP) >>> 12/22/32/42 (+20% AP)

AA Healing: 4/6/8/10 (+8% AP) >>> 6/8/10/12 (+8% AP)

E Stun Duration: 16/17/1.8/1.9/2s >>> 16/1.8/2/2:2/2.45

Gnar

Mega Q Base Damage: 25-205 >>> 45225

Mega W Base Damage: 25-145 >>> 35-155

Lux Mid

Mana Regen: 8 >>> 7

P Damage: 20-190 (+20% AP) >>> 30-200 (+25% AP)

Q Cooldown: Hs (at all ranks) >>> HA0.5/10/9.5/9s (ranks 15)

E Damage: 70-270 (+80% AP) >>> 65-265 (180% AP)

Orianna

Health Growth: 105 >>> 110

W Damage: 60/105 / 150/195 / 240 (+ 70% AP) >>> 70/120 / 170 / 220/ 270

Samira

Health: 600 >>> 630

Twisted Fate

Q AP Ratio: 80% >>> 90%

Tryndamere

Attack Range: 125 >>> 175

Q Damage: 60/105 / 150/195 / 240 (+ 70% AP) >>> 70 / 115/160 / 205 / 250 (+ 70% AP)

Vex W Cooldown: 20/18 /16 /14/12 >>> 16/15 /14./ 13 / 12.

R ping now mentions any enemies that are in range of it

Zoe

HP Regen: 6.5 >>> 7.5 — E Sleep Duration: 2.255 >>> 2.55

E Magic Resistance Reduction: 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 275 / 30% >> 30%

2) Champion Nerfs

Kayn

W AD Ratio: 1.3 >>> 1.1

Kha'zix

Q AD Ratio: 115 >>> 11

Kindred

E Slow: 50% >>> 30%

E Missing HP Damage: 8% + 0.5% per mark >>> 5% + 0.5% per mark

Naafiri

Base Health: 650 >> 635

Passive CD: 25-10 based on level >>> 30-15 based on level

NEW - Packmates take 100% bonus damage from champion melee attacks

Naafir Q2 Heal: 45/65/85/105/125 + 40%bAD >>> 45/60/75/90/105 + 40% bAD

Q2 min damage: 35/50/65/80/95 + 70% bAD >>> 30/45/60/75/90 + 40% bAD

Q2 max damage: 70/100/130/160/190 +140% bAD >>> 60/90/100/130/180 + 140% bAD

E First Hit Ratio: 60% bAD >>50% bAD

E Second Hit Ratio 90 bAD >> 80% bAD

Xerath

Support Base Mana Regen: 8 >>> 6.85

P Unit Kill CD Restore: 2s >>> 2.55

W Mana Cost: 70-110 >>> 80-120

3) Champion Adjustments

Aatrox

Passive and W now deal Magic Damage:

Akshan

Health Growth: 104 >>> 107

Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 47

Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 >>> 3.0

Blitzcrank

Health: 633 > 650

MR: 28 >32 Base AS: 065> 0.625

AS Ratio: 07 > 0.625

P Shield: 15-45% > 30%

W Mana Cost: 85>75

W AS: 30/43/56/69/82 > 30/40/50/60/70

W no longer grants Bonus magic damage on hit

E Mana cost: 40 >25

E AD Ratio: 75% >100%

Removed bonus damage against minions/monsters

R Passive now deals an additional 2% max mana damage:

Hecarim

Mana: 277 + 60 >>> 280 +40

Mana Regen: 66+ 6>>>7 +8

Q Cost: 30 >>> 28-20

W Cost: 50-90 >>>50-70

W Omnivamp: 25 + 2% per 100 bonus AD >>> 20%, no scaling

Quinn

Health Growth: 99 >>>107

Q Damage: 20-120 >>> 20-100

E Damage: 40-160 >>> 40-140

VI

Passive Shield: 10% max HP >>>12% max HP

Passive cooldown refund: 3 >>> 4 seconds

E Cooldown: 14-8 >>> 12-8

R Damage: 150-500 + 11 bonus AD >> 150-400 + 0.9 bonus AD

Xin Zhao

Passive Heal: 6-74 + 10% total AD >>> 3/3.5/4% max HP (Level 1/6/11)

(Base heal is always higher. 1 HP per Long Sword >>> 5 HP per Ruby Crystal)

4) System Buffs

Immortal Shieldbow

Lifeline: 215-500 >>> 290-500

Goredrinker

Build path: Caulfield's Warhammer >>> Phage — Health: 300 >>> 400

Stridebreaker

Health: 300 >>> 375

5) System Nerfs

Bloodihirster

Health Threshold: 50% >>> 70%

Evenshroud

Damage Amp: 10% >>> 7%

Future's Market

Debt Limit: 145 + 5/min >>> 100 + 8/min

Statikk Shiv

PVP Damage: 100-180 + 30% AP >>> 100-180 + 15% AP

6) System Adjustments

Catchup XP

Rounding Jungle catchup XP level difference: Always rounds up >>> Rounds normally

Dragon

Now displays a patience bar; Al updated to be more consistent with other jungle monsters

Duskblade

No longer invulnerable to damage while untargetable

Spear of Shoujin

BF Sword >>> Pickaxe

Health: 350 >>>500

Attack Damage: 65 >>> 60

Dragonforce: 8 + 8% bonus AD >>> 16 + 4% Bonus AD (Buffed until 200 bonus AD)

League of Legends patch 13.17 is set to go live next week and will drop on August 30, 2023.