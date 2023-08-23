League of Legends patch 13.17 pre-notes: All upcoming champion and item nerfs and buffs

League of Legends patch 13.17 pre-notes are now live, and Riot Games has provided a fair bit of information on what to expect from the update, which is set to go live next week. Patch 13.17 will be one of the major balance updates before heading into Worlds 2023, so it’s not surprising that there are a lot of tweaks this time around.
When talking about League of Legends patch 13.17, Riot Games stated:
“We're continuing to move Xerath/Lux into mid. Fighter item changes add durability to these champions to allow them to soak damage a bit more, rather than one shot people more.”
The developer continued:
“In Preseason, we adjusted catchup XP to trigger when down 2 levels rounding up to be more forgiving [eg. 1.4 round to 2], but had some negative consequences around encouraging too much ganking and optimizing the mechanic actively more than we'd like (esp edge case of 1.1 to 2)”
League of Legends patch 13.17 pre-notes
Before moving on to the list of changes, it’s important to note that Riot Games will first try out these changes in the League of Legends PBE before shipping them with the official update next week. Hence, the tweaks mentioned are tentative and may not reflect in the official 13.17 patch.
1) Champion Buffs
Elise
- AA Damage: 10/20/30/40 (+20% AP) >>> 12/22/32/42 (+20% AP)
- AA Healing: 4/6/8/10 (+8% AP) >>> 6/8/10/12 (+8% AP)
- E Stun Duration: 16/17/1.8/1.9/2s >>> 16/1.8/2/2:2/2.45
Gnar
- Mega Q Base Damage: 25-205 >>> 45225
- Mega W Base Damage: 25-145 >>> 35-155
Lux Mid
- Mana Regen: 8 >>> 7
- P Damage: 20-190 (+20% AP) >>> 30-200 (+25% AP)
- Q Cooldown: Hs (at all ranks) >>> HA0.5/10/9.5/9s (ranks 15)
- E Damage: 70-270 (+80% AP) >>> 65-265 (180% AP)
Orianna
- Health Growth: 105 >>> 110
- W Damage: 60/105 / 150/195 / 240 (+ 70% AP) >>> 70/120 / 170 / 220/ 270
Samira
- Health: 600 >>> 630
Twisted Fate
- Q AP Ratio: 80% >>> 90%
Tryndamere
- Attack Range: 125 >>> 175
- Q Damage: 60/105 / 150/195 / 240 (+ 70% AP) >>> 70 / 115/160 / 205 / 250 (+ 70% AP)
- Vex W Cooldown: 20/18 /16 /14/12 >>> 16/15 /14./ 13 / 12.
- R ping now mentions any enemies that are in range of it
Zoe
- HP Regen: 6.5 >>> 7.5 — E Sleep Duration: 2.255 >>> 2.55
- E Magic Resistance Reduction: 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 275 / 30% >> 30%
2) Champion Nerfs
Kayn
- W AD Ratio: 1.3 >>> 1.1
Kha'zix
- Q AD Ratio: 115 >>> 11
Kindred
- E Slow: 50% >>> 30%
- E Missing HP Damage: 8% + 0.5% per mark >>> 5% + 0.5% per mark
Naafiri
- Base Health: 650 >> 635
- Passive CD: 25-10 based on level >>> 30-15 based on level
- NEW - Packmates take 100% bonus damage from champion melee attacks
- Naafir Q2 Heal: 45/65/85/105/125 + 40%bAD >>> 45/60/75/90/105 + 40% bAD
- Q2 min damage: 35/50/65/80/95 + 70% bAD >>> 30/45/60/75/90 + 40% bAD
- Q2 max damage: 70/100/130/160/190 +140% bAD >>> 60/90/100/130/180 + 140% bAD
- E First Hit Ratio: 60% bAD >>50% bAD
- E Second Hit Ratio 90 bAD >> 80% bAD
Xerath
- Support Base Mana Regen: 8 >>> 6.85
- P Unit Kill CD Restore: 2s >>> 2.55
- W Mana Cost: 70-110 >>> 80-120
3) Champion Adjustments
Aatrox
- Passive and W now deal Magic Damage:
Akshan
- Health Growth: 104 >>> 107
- Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 47
- Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 >>> 3.0
Blitzcrank
- Health: 633 > 650
- MR: 28 >32 Base AS: 065> 0.625
- AS Ratio: 07 > 0.625
- P Shield: 15-45% > 30%
- W Mana Cost: 85>75
- W AS: 30/43/56/69/82 > 30/40/50/60/70
- W no longer grants Bonus magic damage on hit
- E Mana cost: 40 >25
- E AD Ratio: 75% >100%
- Removed bonus damage against minions/monsters
- R Passive now deals an additional 2% max mana damage:
Hecarim
- Mana: 277 + 60 >>> 280 +40
- Mana Regen: 66+ 6>>>7 +8
- Q Cost: 30 >>> 28-20
- W Cost: 50-90 >>>50-70
- W Omnivamp: 25 + 2% per 100 bonus AD >>> 20%, no scaling
Quinn
- Health Growth: 99 >>>107
- Q Damage: 20-120 >>> 20-100
- E Damage: 40-160 >>> 40-140
VI
- Passive Shield: 10% max HP >>>12% max HP
- Passive cooldown refund: 3 >>> 4 seconds
- E Cooldown: 14-8 >>> 12-8
- R Damage: 150-500 + 11 bonus AD >> 150-400 + 0.9 bonus AD
Xin Zhao
- Passive Heal: 6-74 + 10% total AD >>> 3/3.5/4% max HP (Level 1/6/11)
- (Base heal is always higher. 1 HP per Long Sword >>> 5 HP per Ruby Crystal)
4) System Buffs
Immortal Shieldbow
- Lifeline: 215-500 >>> 290-500
Goredrinker
- Build path: Caulfield's Warhammer >>> Phage — Health: 300 >>> 400
Stridebreaker
- Health: 300 >>> 375
5) System Nerfs
Bloodihirster
- Health Threshold: 50% >>> 70%
Evenshroud
- Damage Amp: 10% >>> 7%
Future's Market
- Debt Limit: 145 + 5/min >>> 100 + 8/min
Statikk Shiv
- PVP Damage: 100-180 + 30% AP >>> 100-180 + 15% AP
6) System Adjustments
Catchup XP
- Rounding Jungle catchup XP level difference: Always rounds up >>> Rounds normally
Dragon
- Now displays a patience bar; Al updated to be more consistent with other jungle monsters
Duskblade
- No longer invulnerable to damage while untargetable
Spear of Shoujin
- BF Sword >>> Pickaxe
- Health: 350 >>>500
- Attack Damage: 65 >>> 60
- Dragonforce: 8 + 8% bonus AD >>> 16 + 4% Bonus AD (Buffed until 200 bonus AD)
League of Legends patch 13.17 is set to go live next week and will drop on August 30, 2023.