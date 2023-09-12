League of Legends patch 13.18 official notes: Briar goes live, Gwen buffs, Xayah nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 13.18 notes are now live. With the new update, Riot Games will be introducing a new jungler. Called Briar, she was one of the most anticipated releases this month and will finally make her way to the Rift with the new update. Along with Briar's release, there will be other balance updates as well, with the biggest highlights being the nerfs making their way to Xayah, Tryndamere, and Rell. Buffs, on the other hand, will be given to Irelia, Gwen, and Senna.

For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights of the patch.

League of Legends patch 13.18 official notes

League of Legends patch 13.18 highlights (image via League of Legends)

1) League of Legends patch 13.18 Champion updates

Briar

Briar goes live (Image via League of Legends)

New jungler, Briar the Restrained Hunger goes live

Bard

Bard changes patch 13.18 (Image via League of Legends)

Passive - Traveler’s Call

Maximum Chime Stacks: 5 to 10

Chime Stack Duration: 7 seconds to 20 seconds

W - Caretaker’s Shrine

Stacking Shrines: Caretaker’s Shrine now accumulates charges over time up to a maximum of 2 charges.

Cooldown/Stack Charge Time: 14 seconds to 18 seconds

Shrine Charge Time to Full Heal: 10 seconds to 5 seconds

Shrine Movement Speed Bonus: 30% decaying over 1.5 seconds to 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% (+0.05% AP) decaying over 1.5 seconds

Gwen

Gwen changes patch 13,18 (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Health Growth: 109 to to 115

Passive - Thousand Cuts

Magic Damage to Monsters: 6 (+10% AP) to 10 (+15% AP)

Irelia

Irelia changes patch 13.18 (Image via League of Legends)

R - Vanguard’s Edge

Cooldown: 140/120/100 seconds to 125/105/85 seconds

Jarvan IV

Jarvan changes (Image via League of Legends)

Passive - Martial Cadence

Additional Physical Damage on Basic Attacks: 8% of target’s current health to 6% of target’s current health

Kassadin

Kassadin changes (Image via League of Legends)

R - Riftwalk

Magic Damage: 70/90/110 (+40% AP) (+2% maximum mana) to 70/90/110 (+60% AP) (+2% maximum mana)

Kayn

Kayn changes (Image via League of Legends)

Passive - The Darkin Scythe

Darkin Bonus: Rhaast - Healing: 20-30% (based on level) of physical damage dealt to champions to 25% of physical damage dealt to champions

R - Umbral Trespass

Darkin Version Damage Dealt: 15% (+13% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s maximum health to 15% (+10% per 100 bonus AD) of target’s maximum health (Note: still heals for 65% of the tooltip damage)

Kennen

Kennen changes (Image via League of Legends)

E - Lightning Rush

Energy Cost: 100/95/90/85/80 to 80 at all ranks

R - Slicing Maelstrom

Cooldown: 120 seconds at all ranks to 120/100/80 seconds

Rell

Rell changes (Image via League of Legends)

E - Full Tilt

Bonus Movement Speed (Away from Enemies): 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% to 12/14/16/18/20%

Bonus Movement Speed (Towards Enemies): 30/35/40/45/50% to 24/28/32/36/40%

Senna

Passive - Absolution

Critical Strike Ratio Reduction: No longer reduces critical strike damage by 8.5%

W - Last Embrace

Area of Effect Effect: Enemies hit with Last Embrace’s AoE snare are now afflicted with a stack of Mist from Senna’s passive.

Thresh

Thresh changes (Image via League of Legends)

W - Dark Passage

Shield Strength: 50/70/90/110/130 (+1.5 per soul) to 50/70/90/110/130 (+2 per soul)

Tryndamere

Tryndamere changes (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Health Growth: 115 to 108

Base Attack Damage: 68 to 66

Xayah

Xayah changes (Image via League of Legends)

Base Stats

Base Health: 660 to 630

Health Growth: 102 to 107

E - Bladecaller

Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds to 13/12/11/10/9 seconds

2) League of Legends patch 13.18 Item changes

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Ability Power: 70 to 85

Safeguard: 75% damage reduction for 1.5 seconds to 40% damage reduction for 2.5 seconds

Poise Break: Crown will no longer provide 10-40 AP while the shield holds

Spear of Shojin

Attack Damage: 60 to 55

Statikk Shiv

Attack Damage: 45 to 50

Electroshock Minion Damage: 250-350 to 200

Stormrazor

Attack Damage: 50 to 55

Clash–Ixtal Cup

3) League of Legends patch 13.18 Champion Ability Icon Updates

In this patch the following champions will be getting brand new ability icons:

Blitzcrank

Graves

Janna

Jarvan IV

Jayce

Lee Sin

Leona

Malphite

Nami

Olaf

Orianna

Varus

Vayne

Zed

4) League of Legends patch 13.18 Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Fixed a bug that caused Orianna’s auto attacks to cancel when her ball snaps back to her location.

Fixed a bug that caused Drakes to ignore damage from Ivern.

Fixed a bug where Naafiri’s W could target enemy Little Legends on Howling Abyss. Normally we’re okay with champs fighting it out, but NO ONE hurts my lil extra spicy Pengu.

Fixed a bug that was causing Janna’s new ability icons’ buffs and debuffs to appear properly.

Fixed a bug that would cause Kog’Maw to have 2.5x attack speed while dead.

Fixed a bug that caused Jarvan IV’s R - Cataclysm to stop unstoppable units.

Fixed a bug that would allow champions to buy Mythic components/items when they already had a Catalyst of Aeons in their inventory.

Fixed a bug that caused K’Sante’s R - All Out to not correctly convert percentage bonus resists into attack damage.

Fixed a bug that caused Zoe’s W - Spell Thief to not be able to use Stridebreaker and Goredrinker

Fixed a bug that caused Aphelios to twitch during his weapon’s idle animations.

Fixed a bug that caused Rift Herald to be leashable for a longer range than intended.

Fixed a bug that caused Hextech and Chemtech Drake’s sound effects to be audible through the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug that caused Hextech Dragon Soul’s sound effects to be audible through the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug that caused Lucian’s R - Culling to not proc his W - Ardent Blaze’s movement speed bonus.

Fixed a bug that caused Ezreal’s W - Essence Flux to not proc when non-attack spells are used against a dodge.

Fixed a bug that allowed Udyr’s E - Blazing Stampede to be able to be immediately reapplied to a target if the attack was spellshielded.

Fixed a bug that was causing Drake’s knock back to be attributed to a specific team which would result in situations like Fiora being unable to W - Parry it.

Fixed a bug that caused Neeko’s KDA to change based on the unit she was disguised as.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of patch 13.18 can look up Riot’s official website.